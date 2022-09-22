Hardly three weeks after setting up his dorm room in Marcy House for the start of the fall semester, Oliver Villanueva ’25 found himself moving many of his belongings for a second time after his roommate tested positive for COVID-19. When he learned his friend Eric Ma ’25 also had a COVID-positive roommate, they came up with a solution: a room swap, where Villanueva would stay in Ma’s room and their COVID-positive roommates would stay in Villanueva’s room for the remainder of their isolation period.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO