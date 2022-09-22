Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Dighton elementary’s newest ‘student’ fitting in wonderfully
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Schools are officially back in session across southern New England, and it’s no secret that kids have had to deal with a lot in recent years. From COVID to the threat of school violence, today’s school children have been under a lot of stress.
Jamestown Press
Blood drive Monday at recreation center
The local American Legion and VFW posts will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the recreation center, 41 Conanicus Ave. The drive is in honor of James McLoughlin, a Jamestown native and World War II veteran who donated blood 428 times before he died in 2015. There are six annual drives in his memory.
Valley Breeze
Just for You to hold clothing drive Saturday
WOONSOCKET – Just for You, a giving center for foster, homeless and disadvantaged children who live in Woonsocket, North Smithfield and Burrillville at the Community Care Alliance, 245 Main St., is holding a clothing drive this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two drop-off locations are Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Avenue and WNRI Radio Station, 786 Diamond Hill Road.
WPRI
School bus hits large pothole in Providence
Some students were seen being transported from the scene in ambulances, while others were put on a different school bus.
Jamestown Press
September 22, 2022
The vice president of the town council is encouraging her colleagues to consider stricter regulations that will lead to fewer water emergencies in the future. “I have some concerns on how we were approaching it,” Vice President Mary Meagher said. She made her plea Monday as the councilors were sitting as the board of water and sewer commissioners. As the […]
WPRI
Welcome fall at the ‘Cranston Harvest Festival’!
We be Jammin’ Events joins The Rhode Show for a preview of The Cranston Harvest Festival, Saturday, September 24 from 10am – 4pm at 100 Socanosset Crossroads, Cranston (across from Garden City). There will be crafts, demonstrations, food trucks, exhibitors, K-9 demonstrations, dance and karate exhibits! Meet Cali, Cranston Police Department’s first children’s and hospital therapy dog!
SouthCoast Night Owls Need the Return of 24-Hour Spots
Now that things are starting to become more “normal” around the SouthCoast following the COVID-19 pandemic, I just have one request: can we get some more 24-hour restaurants and retail establishments going again?. I’ll start by saying that I completely understand that there is still a labor shortage....
ABC6.com
How you can save money amidst Rhode Island Energy rate hike
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — With rates rising starting Oct. 1, Rhode Islanders have many ways to save money and energy this fall. Robert Coogan, president of R.E. Coogan Heating in Warwick, works with heating systems on a daily basis. He told Rhode Islanders, “People don’t even know their...
Uprise RI
Campaign donations may supply a clue as to why Providence seeks to approve sweetheart developer deals
Real estate developer Arnold “Buff” Chace is hoping to reap an incredible tax windfall from the City of Providence when the Providence City Council approves a deal worked out between City Solicitor Jeffrey Dana, and approved by outgoing Mayor Jorge Elorza. Tonight’s meeting the the Providence City Council...
Jamestown Press
Mary W. Kayatta
Mary W. Kayatta, 96, a 62-year resident of Greenville, R.I., and summer resident of Jamestown, died Sept. 17, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Edith Dolan, and the wife of the late Francis P. Kayatta Jr. She is survived by her son, the Rev. Francis P....
Town ‘very concerned’ as owner plans demolition of Belton Court mansion
The mansion is on the National register of Historic Places.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New women-owned-and-operated grocery store opens in Providence, R.I.
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened its newest store in downtown Providence, R.I., on Friday. The 6,000-square-foot store is located at 113 Washington Street on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building. Rory’s, an independent, second-generation owned, local, natural grocery store and kitchen offers grocery staples, as well as access...
3 RI fire departments to split $2.7M for upgrades
Local fire departments are getting more federal funding to "enhance public safety," Rhode Island's congressional delegation announced.
Brown Daily Herald
Students improvise COVID-19 isolation housing, struggle to find tests, masks
Hardly three weeks after setting up his dorm room in Marcy House for the start of the fall semester, Oliver Villanueva ’25 found himself moving many of his belongings for a second time after his roommate tested positive for COVID-19. When he learned his friend Eric Ma ’25 also had a COVID-positive roommate, they came up with a solution: a room swap, where Villanueva would stay in Ma’s room and their COVID-positive roommates would stay in Villanueva’s room for the remainder of their isolation period.
Report: Most RI residents putting 32% of income toward rent
Most Rhode Islanders are paying more than they can afford when it comes to rent, according to a new report released by Realtor.com.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)
Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!. Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull...
whatsupnewp.com
Home on Decatur Avenue in Jamestown sells for $2.2 million
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that the East Passage home at 34 Decatur Avenue has sold for $2,200,000. Nicole Carstensen, a Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Steven Sitrin of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. According to data...
Jamestown Press
Council bans smoking pot in public
Smoking marijuana in public has become a civil violation in Jamestown with fines ranging from $100 to $500. The town council unanimously passed an ordinance following a public hearing Monday that says “no person shall smoke or vaporize cannabis in public places, including outdoor common areas, parks, beaches, schools, school property, recreational facilities, motor vehicles on public property or highways, and other public spaces.”
MAP: How Providence voted for mayor, governor in the Democratic primary
Brett Smiley won 46 out of the city's 82 voting precincts.
