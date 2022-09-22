ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

Comments / 1

Related
Jamestown Press

Blood drive Monday at recreation center

The local American Legion and VFW posts will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the recreation center, 41 Conanicus Ave. The drive is in honor of James McLoughlin, a Jamestown native and World War II veteran who donated blood 428 times before he died in 2015. There are six annual drives in his memory.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

Just for You to hold clothing drive Saturday

WOONSOCKET – Just for You, a giving center for foster, homeless and disadvantaged children who live in Woonsocket, North Smithfield and Burrillville at the Community Care Alliance, 245 Main St., is holding a clothing drive this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two drop-off locations are Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Avenue and WNRI Radio Station, 786 Diamond Hill Road.
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI

Become a Freemason

Truth, honesty, and fair dealing are the cornerstones of respect and dignity in our relationships with others. Charity in thought, word, and action makes a positive difference in the lives of others and ourselves. Commitment to our families and friends courtesy to our neighbors, and service to our communities and...
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, RI
Society
City
Jamestown, RI
Jamestown Press

September 22, 2022

The vice president of the town council is encouraging her colleagues to consider stricter regulations that will lead to fewer water emergencies in the future. “I have some concerns on how we were approaching it,” Vice President Mary Meagher said. She made her plea Monday as the councilors were sitting as the board of water and sewer commissioners. As the […]
JAMESTOWN, RI
WPRI

Welcome fall at the ‘Cranston Harvest Festival’!

We be Jammin’ Events joins The Rhode Show for a preview of The Cranston Harvest Festival, Saturday, September 24 from 10am – 4pm at 100 Socanosset Crossroads, Cranston (across from Garden City). There will be crafts, demonstrations, food trucks, exhibitors, K-9 demonstrations, dance and karate exhibits! Meet Cali, Cranston Police Department’s first children’s and hospital therapy dog!
CRANSTON, RI
FUN 107

SouthCoast Night Owls Need the Return of 24-Hour Spots

Now that things are starting to become more “normal” around the SouthCoast following the COVID-19 pandemic, I just have one request: can we get some more 24-hour restaurants and retail establishments going again?. I’ll start by saying that I completely understand that there is still a labor shortage....
DARTMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Charity#The Jamestown Pto#Melrose School
ABC6.com

How you can save money amidst Rhode Island Energy rate hike

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — With rates rising starting Oct. 1, Rhode Islanders have many ways to save money and energy this fall. Robert Coogan, president of R.E. Coogan Heating in Warwick, works with heating systems on a daily basis. He told Rhode Islanders, “People don’t even know their...
WARWICK, RI
Jamestown Press

Mary W. Kayatta

Mary W. Kayatta, 96, a 62-year resident of Greenville, R.I., and summer resident of Jamestown, died Sept. 17, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Edith Dolan, and the wife of the late Francis P. Kayatta Jr. She is survived by her son, the Rev. Francis P....
JAMESTOWN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New women-owned-and-operated grocery store opens in Providence, R.I.

Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened its newest store in downtown Providence, R.I., on Friday. The 6,000-square-foot store is located at 113 Washington Street on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building. Rory’s, an independent, second-generation owned, local, natural grocery store and kitchen offers grocery staples, as well as access...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Students improvise COVID-19 isolation housing, struggle to find tests, masks

Hardly three weeks after setting up his dorm room in Marcy House for the start of the fall semester, Oliver Villanueva ’25 found himself moving many of his belongings for a second time after his roommate tested positive for COVID-19. When he learned his friend Eric Ma ’25 also had a COVID-positive roommate, they came up with a solution: a room swap, where Villanueva would stay in Ma’s room and their COVID-positive roommates would stay in Villanueva’s room for the remainder of their isolation period.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)

Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!. Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull...
CUMBERLAND, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Home on Decatur Avenue in Jamestown sells for $2.2 million

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that the East Passage home at 34 Decatur Avenue has sold for $2,200,000. Nicole Carstensen, a Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Steven Sitrin of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. According to data...
JAMESTOWN, RI
Jamestown Press

Council bans smoking pot in public

Smoking marijuana in public has become a civil violation in Jamestown with fines ranging from $100 to $500. The town council unanimously passed an ordinance following a public hearing Monday that says “no person shall smoke or vaporize cannabis in public places, including outdoor common areas, parks, beaches, schools, school property, recreational facilities, motor vehicles on public property or highways, and other public spaces.”
JAMESTOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy