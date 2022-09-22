Read full article on original website
Jamestown Press
September 22, 2022
The vice president of the town council is encouraging her colleagues to consider stricter regulations that will lead to fewer water emergencies in the future. “I have some concerns on how we were approaching it,” Vice President Mary Meagher said. She made her plea Monday as the councilors were sitting as the board of water and sewer commissioners. As the […]
Jamestown Press
Local architect returns to where he began
After 40 years in residential architecture, Ron DiMauro, who started his firm in Jamestown 26 years ago, is celebrating his homecoming. From Jamestown to Boston to Newport, DiMauro’s career has come full circle as he moves his office back to Howland Avenue. “I knew that someday I would return...
Jamestown Press
ISLAND HISTORY
A Pawtucket man, Jim Warnock, won Rhode Island’s spearfishing championship after accumulating 134 points by shooting 26 legal-sized fish at Fort Wetherill, The Jamestown Press reported Sept. 24, 1992. The winner’s brother, Ted Warnock, won the prize for the largest fish with a 15-pound striped bass. The highest Jamestown...
Jamestown Press
Chamber predecessor targeted tourism to ease downturn
In May 1929, 21 Jamestowners met at Town Hall to form an organization to “promote the economic, civic, and social welfare of the people of Jamestown and vicinity.”. The founding members were all Jamestown businessmen, most from East Ferry and Narragansett Avenue. Although the group did not exclude summer residents, its primary interest was to improve the business climate in Jamestown, which meant providing better services for the visitors.
Jamestown Press
Worldwide coastal cleanup coming to bay
From September through November, Save The Bay is calling on volunteers to #SeaTheChange as part of the Ocean Conservancy’s 37th International Coastal Cleanup, which is the world’s largest effort to remove and record trash from lakes, waterways, beaches and the ocean. In Jamestown, volunteers are needed to scour...
Jamestown Press
Council bans smoking pot in public
Smoking marijuana in public has become a civil violation in Jamestown with fines ranging from $100 to $500. The town council unanimously passed an ordinance following a public hearing Monday that says “no person shall smoke or vaporize cannabis in public places, including outdoor common areas, parks, beaches, schools, school property, recreational facilities, motor vehicles on public property or highways, and other public spaces.”
Jamestown Press
Town set to mull stricter water rules
The vice president of the town council is encouraging her colleagues to consider stricter regulations that will lead to fewer water emergencies in the future. “I have some concerns on how we were approaching it,” Vice President Mary Meagher said. She made her plea Monday as the councilors were...
