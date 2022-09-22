In May 1929, 21 Jamestowners met at Town Hall to form an organization to “promote the economic, civic, and social welfare of the people of Jamestown and vicinity.”. The founding members were all Jamestown businessmen, most from East Ferry and Narragansett Avenue. Although the group did not exclude summer residents, its primary interest was to improve the business climate in Jamestown, which meant providing better services for the visitors.

