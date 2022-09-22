SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Ryley Kutter's arm, bat carry Wesleyan to victory

Read full article on original website
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek pulls away late to win showdown of unbeatens with Parkview
HOSCHTON — Penalties, penalties and more penalties. Both fourth-ranked Mill Creek and No. 7 Parkview were assessed their fair share of penalties Friday night during their heavyweight battle, but arguably none bigger than when Parkview's go-ahead score midway through the third quarter was taken off the board thanks to an offensive pass interference call.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Wesleyan loses 7-AAA opener at Gilmer
ELLIJAY — Wesleyan lost its Region 7-AAA football opener Friday night, falling 35-20 at Gilmer. The Wolves (1-4) trailed Gilmer (4-1) 21-14 at halftime and couldn’t close the deficit over the final two quarters.
gwinnettprepsports.com
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Six teams win pools as Gwinnett County tournament begins
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan’s volleyball team went 3-0 Thursday, winning Pool F on the opening day of the Gwinnett County Championships. The Wolves earned wins over Parkview (25-21, 25-16), Norcross (25-17, 25-19) and Central Gwinnett (25-9, 25-6).
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford blanks Marietta in final tuneup before region play
MARIETTA — Buford managed only 14 points off Marietta’s stingy defense, but that was all the top-ranked Wolves needed as they defeated the Blue Devils 14-0 on Friday at Northcutt Stadium. It was the final non-region football game for both teams — Marietta (1-5) has a bye week...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Jordan Louie, Cameron Ellis lead Meadowcreek past Peachtree Ridge
NORCROSS — Senior running back Jordan Louie scored four touchdowns and racked up more than 200 yards of total offense as Meadowcreek opened Region 7-AAAAAAA football play Friday night with a 42-19 victory over Peachtree Ridge. Louie gained 137 rushing yards on 17 carries while catching 8 passes for...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Dylan Lonergan tops 400-yard mark in Brookwood's win over South Forsyth
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood’s football team bounced back from a rough loss with a satisfying victory Friday night. The Broncos pulled away in the second half of a close game with South Forsyth, winning 41-24 after outscoring the visitors 28-14 over the final two quarters. It was a nice rebound for Brookwood, which suffered the worst loss in school history last week in Las Vegas to national power Bishop Gorman.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett cruises past Berkmar for region win
LILBURN — North Gwinnett's football team took control early and defeated the Berkmar Patriots 42-0 Friday night. The Bulldogs took advantage of a stingy defense and a balanced offense to take control of the game during the first half.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood downs Archer in key region softball matchup
LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood tightened up the logjam among the top few softball teams in Region 4-AAAAAAA with Friday’s 1-0 win over Archer. Lorelei Sullivan pitched a complete-game shutout for the Broncos, striking out three and allowing five hits.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Grayson softball honors longtime booster, celebrates with exciting win
LOGANVILLE — Grayson’s softball team honored longtime booster club president and treasurer Scott Donnelly for his years of service on Wednesday, and celebrated with a victory. The Rams got a key, two-out double from Wendy Serratos that brought home two game-tying runs in the bottom of the seventh...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Hebron Christian routs Athens Christian, improves to 5-0 for first time
ATHENS — Hebron Christian cruised to the first 5-0 start in the history of its football program with a 56-13 rout of Athens Christian on Friday. The Lions led 28-7 at halftime on two touchdown runs by Devon Caldwell and two TDs from Gavin Hall, one a run and one a TD pass to J.T. Hornick. Hall extended the lead to 35-7 in the third quarter and Hornick later added a second TD.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Collins Hill comes up short against Westlake for third straight loss
SUWANEE — Defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Collins Hill lost its third straight football game Friday, falling 23-20 to Westlake on Homecoming. The Eagles trailed 23-13 with 4:46 left in the fourth quarter when Westlake’s Harper Hollomon returned a fumble 29 yards for a score. But the Eagles responded with a scoring drive with Mikey Sheehan hitting Isaiah Richardson for an 18-yard touchdown pass with two minutes left.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Norcross hands South Gwinnett first loss
SNELLVILLE — When South Gwinnett and Norcross met on the gridiron in 2021, defense ruled the night. In Friday’s rematch, it ruled the second half.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Greater Atlanta Christian volleyball wins big region matches with Cambridge, Kell
MILTON — Greater Atlanta Christian swept to Region 6-AAAAA volleyball wins over Cambridge and Kell on Wednesday. The Spartans, now 4-0 in region play, defeated Cambridge 25-23, 25-15 and topped Kell 25-19, 22-25, 19-17. They finish regular-season region play next week against Centennial at North Springs.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Dacula gives up 18-point lead in second half, falls to Denmark
DACULA — The Denmark Danes shocked Dacula for a 28-25 win on Homecoming night in front of a packed Falcons crowd on Friday. The Danes trailed 18-0 and 25-7 after three quarters of football before a furious rally that kept their four-game win streak alive. It marks the fourth game Denmark has won within a four-point margin.
gwinnettprepsports.com
No. 2 Grayson upset by Lowndes
VALDOSTA — No. 2-ranked Grayson suffered its first loss of the football season Friday night, falling 24-14 at unranked Lowndes. The Rams fell behind 21-0 on a trio of Marvis Parrish touchdown runs, the third with 2:44 left in the second quarter, and never recovered.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Beloved local sports official Gordon Dickerson dies after cancer battle
Gordon Dickerson’s own athletic career didn’t play out on Gwinnett County high school fields, but he spent more time on them than most as an official. In his long career as a referee and an umpire, the Vidalia native became known well by coaches and athletes in the Gwinnett area he called home for many years.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Discovery pulls out nail-biter over Duluth for first region win
DULUTH — The Discovery Titans beat the Duluth Wildcats 21-17 in a nail-biter to get their first Region 7-AAAAAAA football win Thursday night. With only seconds to go, Duluth quarterback David Jamieson spiked the ball on fourth down near the Discovery goal line, turning the ball over on downs.
CBS Sports
Watch Georgia vs. Kent State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at noon ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune. When you finish with 238 more yards...
Georgia Legend Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kirby Smart
Champ Bailey, a former star cornerback for Georgia, recently shared a hilarious comment about his former teammate/Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. Bailey said that Smart, also a former DB for Georgia, was a "pain in my neck.”. Based on this admission from Bailey, it appears Smart has always had those...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
