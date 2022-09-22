ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls Fire Rescue mourns the passing of Mike Kuntz

KRTV News
KRTV News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cat8p_0i5P9jJj00

Great Falls Fire Rescue is mourning the passing of retired Captain Mike Kuntz. The agency said in a news release that Kuntz died on Tuesday, September, 20, 2022, after a prolonged illness.

GFFR said that Kuntz joined Great Falls Fire Rescue in 2003 and retired in 2021, noting that he was a key player in various operations at the Fire Department.

Kuntz also served as a member of the Montana State Hazardous Material Response Team.

GFFR said that his positive attitude and work ethic were legendary among firefighters across the state: "Mike was well known for being one of the most positive, hardworking and uplifting people to be around."

They added: "He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Mike is survived by his wife Donelle, daughter Tia, son Taylor, and grandchildren. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

When details are finalized, information about funeral arrangements will be announced.

TRENDING ARTICLES

From November 2021:


Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants

HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#Great Falls Fire Rescue#The Fire Department#Firefighters
montanarightnow.com

Police respond to robbery, high risk warrant in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department responded to a robbery Tuesday and a separate high risk warrant Wednesday. "On 9/20/22 at approximately 8:36 pm, police responded to a robbery on the 1600 block of 3rd Avenue North. Romellow Bigday (24 years old) was eventually arrested for accosting a female in a parking lot and attempting to steal her phone. Approximately an hour prior to the robbery, Bigday was also involved in a disturbance at the Zip Trip, 700 block of 1st Avenue North. Bigday was charged with misdemeanor assault in the Zip Trip disturbance.
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
KRTV News

KRTV News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy