Great Falls Fire Rescue mourns the passing of Mike Kuntz

Great Falls Fire Rescue is mourning the passing of retired Captain Mike Kuntz. The agency said in a news release that Kuntz died on Tuesday, September, 20, 2022, after a prolonged illness.

GFFR said that Kuntz joined Great Falls Fire Rescue in 2003 and retired in 2021, noting that he was a key player in various operations at the Fire Department.

Kuntz also served as a member of the Montana State Hazardous Material Response Team.

GFFR said that his positive attitude and work ethic were legendary among firefighters across the state: "Mike was well known for being one of the most positive, hardworking and uplifting people to be around."

They added: "He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Mike is survived by his wife Donelle, daughter Tia, son Taylor, and grandchildren. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

When details are finalized, information about funeral arrangements will be announced.



