Bakersfield, CA

Smoke on the water: Circle boat races coming to Lake Ming in Bakersfield

By Amy Pachla, 23ABC
 2 days ago
The Southern California Speedboat Club is bringing some of the fastest boats in the nation to Lake Ming this weekend. For two days, September 24th and 25th, race fans can watch as the top racers from all over the country pit their skills against each other for a chance at victory.

The Absolute Speed & Marine U.S. National Championships at Lake Ming will feature the Crackerboxes, Sportsman Extreme Runabouts and GPS 105 Flatbottoms, Grand Nationals, and K Racing Runabouts, in addition to a host of limited Sportsman stock outboard and junior classes. Racers in each of these classes will be running for national championship titles.

The public is invited to come enjoy the sprint boat races on Lake Ming at one of the best tracks in the country. Admission to the event is $10 for adults, $5 for children, and children under 5 get in free. Spectator parking will be available in the lot across from the main gate.

Practice gets underway at 9:00 am with races starting at 10:30 on both days. For more information, you can visit the Southern California Speedboat Club’s website .

IN THIS ARTICLE
