Memphis, TN

WREG

Former TN assistant police chief arrested for stalking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Assistant Chief of Police of Moscow, Tennessee, was arrested for stalking a woman in Memphis. Tony Anderson, 37, was arrested September 16. Memphis Police officers responded to a report of stalking at the Ridgeway Station precinct at around 8 p.m. September 14. According to a report from the Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville officer hit by car; police search for suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville Police officer was run over by a car and police are looking for a suspect early Saturday. Police set up a crime scene at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville. The officer was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. The Tennessee […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured in a shooting in Midtown, Memphis Police say. Officers responded to a shooting at the Belvedere Garden Apartments on North Belvedere near Madison Avenue at around 5 p.m. Thursday evening. Police say a woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Sources tell WREG the woman […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Covington Leader

Covington Police charge 12-year-old with threatening violence at schools Thursday

The Covington Police Department announced Friday night it had charged a 12-year-old with making threats of mass violence on school property. Chief Donna Turner said the charge was related to recent social media posts threatening violence at Covington High School and Crestview Middle School on Thursday. CPD increased its presence at schools but many parents checked their students out because they didn’t feel comfortable with them being in attendance.
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Ex-officer’s misconduct charge wiped off record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police lieutenant who pleaded guilty last year to official misconduct after he was accused of sleeping with a witness had the charge wiped from his record Wednesday. Attorneys for Eric Kelly filed to expunge the charge Wednesday. They said Kelly has completed the terms of his judicial diversion by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman gets ‘baby daddy’ to shoot current boyfriend: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A Memphis woman was arrested overnight after police say she set up a violent attack targeting her boyfriend. Tiffany Williams is now charged nearly two months after a shooting that left her boyfriend critically injured. Detectives say this all started at a house on Nelson Avenue, which Williams shared with her boyfriend. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Three men arrested after police chase, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The police arrested three men in Southaven after a police chase, police said. On September 22, 2022, at 1:48 p.m., officers, while patrolling, ran the tag number on a black Nissan Maxima on 4145 Neely Rd. at a Marathon Gas station. The tag came back stolen,...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
localmemphis.com

What's the vetting process for MSCS hires?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former middle and elementary school teacher Joseph Blodgett was indicted on sex crimes against children. Blodgett, 47, taught at Oakhaven Middle School and Wells Station Elementary school. His employment ended in May 2022, according to the district. Blodgett is currently in jail on a $10 million...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TBI identifies suspect of Hardeman Co. hostage situation

HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has identified the suspect accused of holding three people hostage inside a home in Grand Junction on Tuesday. TBI says 22-year-old Larry Taylor, a Bolivar man, is accused of holding three people captive in a home in an hours-long...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WREG

Suspect identified after barricade situation in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a barricade situation in Cordova early Thursday morning, deputies say. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were on an active barricade scene after executing a search warrant on the 1400 block of Hidden Ridge Lane just before 2 a.m. The sheriff’s office later said Joe Wilhite, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
weisradio.com

Woman allegedly assaulted by suspect in Eliza Fletcher case speaks out

(NEW YORK) — When terrible things happen, like the kidnapping and murder of Memphis, Tennessee teacher Eliza Fletcher, many wonder what could have been done to prevent it. A young woman who said she was sexually assaulted by the same suspect in the murder of Fletcher said police did not do enough for her case — and failed Fletcher.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

WATCH: Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed the public Thursday. Her press conference comes as the clerk’s offices are closed for the week in order to catch up on the backlog of fulfilling orders for new and renewed license plates and auto-dealer packets. The offices similarly...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

