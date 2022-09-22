Read full article on original website
Here's Why Quartararo's Suit Opened In His Crash At MotoGP Aragon 2022
The 2022 MotoGP round at Aragon could have serious consequences for the rider’s championship—and as we head into the next round in Japan, it’s likely that no one knows that better than current points leader Fabio Quartararo. Despite crashing out in a tangle with Marc Marquez during...
Marc Marquez Concerned Over Healing Arm’s Stamina At Motegi Race
Marc Marquez is no stranger to pain. The six-time MotoGP champion has battled through four arm surgeries and a double dose of double vision (diplopia)—and that’s just in the last two years. Marquez just keeps coming back, though. After voluntarily bowing out of the Grand Prix following the...
Ducati Bags 2022 MotoGP Constructors’ Championship
With the 2022 MotoGP season drawing to a close with just five races left on the calendar, it’s pretty clear now who the top finishers of the season are going to be, however, the rankings of which are clearly still up in the air. After a shocking opening lap in the Aragon round of the 2022 season, the gap between Quartararo and Bagnaia has closed dramatically, with the title of world champion now a hotly contested topic between the French and Italian riders.
Husqvarna Heritage Lineups Go Heavy On Performance And Nostalgia
Ever since KTM parent company Pierer Mobility Group acquired Husqvarna from BMW in 2013, the brand has undergone a stylistic overhaul. Aiming to modernize and elevate the Husky name, Pierer adopted a minimalistic Scandinavian design language and a new color palette. That approach favored navy blue, Hi-Viz yellow, and shades of gray over the past decade, but the 2023 Heritage motocross and enduro ranges take Husqvarna back to its glory days.
An Interview With Tyler O’Hara, 2022 King Of The Baggers Champion
There’s no quit in Tyler O’Hara. In 2020, many deemed the Indian rider as a shoo-in for the inaugural King of the Baggers (KotB) Invitational. O’Hara backed up the hype too, leading his rivals by a country mile with just five laps to go. That's when the unexpected occurred.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
Electric Motorcycle Manufacturer Davinci Unveils DC100 Classic
The electric motorcycle market is full of new and exciting options, with most of them designed to satisfy the needs of urban dwellers and commuters. As such, it’s always refreshing to see electric motorcycles that are designed for fun and excitement. You may have heard of Davinci, the Chinese electric motorcycle manufacturer who debuted the DC100 in the Chongqing motorcycle show.
Ducati Celebrates 100,000 Scramblers Sold With Limited Carrera Sunglasses
It could be said that the Ducati Scrambler is largely responsible for keeping Ducati afloat in the modern age. Undoubtedly the most popular series of motorcycles in Ducati’s lineup, the Scrambler appeals to a wide selection of riders, and lowers the barriers to entry of the Ducati ownership experience. Apart from that, it dials down Ducati’s race-bred character into a more approachable, rugged-urban chic.
MotoAmerica Inks AI-Generated Highlights Deal With WSC Sports
Quality content creation is no easy task, especially for small organizations. From editing footage to color-correcting images to sound mixing, video and photo production can be a full-time job. The problem is, most MotoAmerica teams don’t have the manpower or money to prioritize a social media presence and engagement. To help the MotoAmerica brand, teams, and riders gain more visibility, the national race series has agreed to a deal with WSC Sports.
Pirelli's Next-Gen Diablo Supercorsa Tires Enters Final Testing
There’s no rest for Pirelli. The Italian tire manufacturer has been hard at work in the last few years. In 2021 alone, Pirelli released the Diablo Rosso IV, updated Diablo Superbike variants, and the Diablo Rosso Corsa IV. This year, the firm celebrates its 150th anniversary, and it continues developing its next-generation Diablo Supercorsa line.
Tamiya's Honda RC166 Model Kit Is As Bonkers As The Real Thing
Honda's RC166 was an absolutely bonkers racing motorcycle. Campaigned by the one and only Mike Hailwood in 1966 and 1967, the tiny, mighty GP bike was powered by an air-cooled, four-stroke, 250cc, DOHC, 24-valve inline-six. Yes, indeed, a 250cc inline-six. It breathed in through six carburetors roughly the size of your thumb, and out through a six-into-six megaphone exhaust. It had an eye-watering 20,000 rpm redline but did most of its work around 18,000 rpm where it developed about 62 horsepower. In a bike that weighed 247 pounds. Madness.
Pirelli Developed A Special Tire Just For Americans
Tires are one of the most critical components of your car, and few make a better tire than famed Italian rubber-slinger Pirelli. The brand makes tires for some of the most sought-after sports cars in the world, which may soon include the new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and continues to be at the cutting edge of tire technology across the car spectrum. From all-season tires to bespoke sports car tires, Pirelli does it all. But its newest offering is quite unlike any other, in that it has been developed exclusively for America. Called the 'Weather Active' range, it's going to become prevalent across the USA, as Pirelli claims it to be a true all-weather tire unlike any other.
Yoshimura Streamlines Honda Navi With New Fender Eliminator Kit
Honda’s miniMOTO lineup is known for one thing: fun. From the fan-favorite Grom to the retro-leaning Monkey to the purpose-built Trail 125, Team Red’s easygoing minis appeal to novice and experienced riders alike. The 2022 Navi takes that ease of use to even greater heights thanks to its 110cc thumper and automatic transmission.
