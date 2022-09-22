Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Ironton uses dominating defense to top Panthers
If you score 62 points, you would think the talk would be about the offense. But the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ defense told the bigger story on Friday as they blanked the Chesapeake Panthers 62-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game. Ironton limited the Panthers to just 6 net yards...
Ironton Tribune
Bertha Reynolds
Bertha Mae Reynolds, 89, of Pedro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. The Lawrence County native was born Nov. 27, 1932, the daughter to the late Wilmer and Lola (Kizzee) Vincell. She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan....
shawnee.edu
Shawnee State University announces Homecoming Court
Shawnee State University has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court as part of its annual Homecoming celebration. This year’s court is represented by twenty SSU students in various degrees and representing multiple student organizations. The Homecoming Coronation will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. in between the...
Ironton Tribune
Donna Stevens
Donna Kay Stevens, 44, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday Sept. 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Ironton Tribune
David Turvey
David William Turvey, 49, of Ironton, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Best Care Nursing Facility, Wheelersburg. There are no services scheduled at this time. Please go to www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to make online condolences to the Turvey family.
Ironton Tribune
Noreen McKee
Noreen Marie McKee, 78, of South Point, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at home. Per her wishes, there will be no service. in lieu of flowers, she has asked that donations be made in her honor to St. Jude’s Hospital. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family...
Ironton Tribune
Take a step back in time
Story Amanda Larch | Photography Jeremy Holtzapfel. Stepping through the hidden door at Sal’s Italian Eatery and Speakeasy in Ashland transports visitors 100 years in the past to the days of Prohibition and bootlegging. After finding success with their other business ventures, including Bombshells & Ales in Ashland and...
Ironton Tribune
MJ Wixsom: The hustle never stops or slows
Sunday morning 7:17 a.m., I roll into Guardian Animal’s parking lot. I have a lot to do this morning. To be fair, I am not always in this early, but weekends often contain a fair amount of work for me. At dinner Friday night with new friends, I remarked...
This Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different types of antique stores and flea markets but none are as unique as the Chillicothe Antique Emporium. Keep reading to learn more.
Jury returns 14 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 9 and returned 14 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. James Scott Mullins, 32. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. Kevin L. Bocook, 62.
Bob Evans Farm Festival returns to Rio Grande, Ohio for 51st year
RIO GRANDE, OH (WOWK) – With fall harvest season just around the corner, Bob Evans Restaurants has announced the schedule for the 51st annual Farm Festival. The festival is set to run from Friday, Oct. 14, 2022- Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the Bob Evans Farm. The farm is located in Rio Grande, Ohio, on […]
WSAZ
The Peach Cobbler Factory adds new desserts
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Peach Cobbler Factory has some sweet new additions to their menu. Brock Thompson, owner of The Peach Cobbler Factory, stopped by First Look at Four for a taste test. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested...
whbc.com
Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial
PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Shocking testimony in the George Wagner IV aggravated murder trial in Pike County on Wednesday. An investigator told the jury that one of the eight Rhoden family victims shot dead in April of 2016 was breast feeding her baby when she was shot and killed.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 1-10, 2022
SEPARATELY, (1) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 98 ARRESTS, 16 ARRESTS WERE FROM LAWRENCE COUNTY. SEPARATELY, FOUR (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN OTHER COUNTIES JURISDICTIONS (TWO (2) IN JOHNSON COUNTY, ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY, AND ONE (1) IN BOYD COUNTY).
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover accident along route 35 near Richmond Dale in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident along route 35 near the Sunoco gas station in Richmond Dale. According to initial reports from dispatchers, one vehicle involved in the crash had rolled during the collision. The names of those involved and the extent...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Golden Corral Reopens with New Updates
CHILLICOTHE – A fun place to eat has been closed since September 6, and now after renovations, it has reopened. A ribbon cutting occurred this morning for reopening the restaurant for business. The location is offering new updates. Updates include a new self-serve drink location, a new fireplace that...
WSAZ
Lucasville Trade Days returns this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lucasville Trade Days is coming to the Scioto County Fairgrounds this weekend. Jim Wirth stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s new for the event this year. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are...
Portsmouth Times
SOMC ready to light the town pink
The annual Light it Pink event, a major breast cancer awareness campaign managed by Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC), is underway in the final planning stages, as the series of events are about to unfold over the course of two weeks. The event is well known, not only due to...
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Making an impact
Since 2019, Impact Prevention has hosted a suicide prevention walk, beginning at the Lawrence County Courthouse and leading to the Ironton riverfront. With messages of positivity, such as in their mural that read, “Tomorrow needs you,” the group, comprised of Lawrence County youth, has sought to let others know that they are valued and to raise awareness of suicide and mental health issues.
WSAZ
Man killed in Gallia County accident
GALLIPOLIS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man from Oak Hill, Ohio died in a car crash in Gallia County, Ohio early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 just after 9:30 a.m.
