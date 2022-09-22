ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas city council votes to allow cannabis lounges

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas city council moved forward to allow cannabis consumption lounges. The city council voted 5-1 Wednesday against a motion to opt out of the state's process for licensing consumption lounges, effectively allowing lounges within city limits. Councilwoman Victoria Seaman was the lone vote...
4 killed Friday in traffic related deaths in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were killed in traffic-related fatalities on Friday in the Las Vegas valley. The deadly day ended with two drivers killed on Las Vegas Blvd just north of Craig Rd by Nellis Air Force Base. The deaths are adding to a rise in fatalities on our roadways according to Erin Breen, Director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV.
The Stirling Club

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A true social, private club is just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. It's called The Stirling Club. Joining us now with more is the director of entertainment, Kelly Clinton-Holmes.
Las Vegas' first tableside gelato cart

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Eataly's newest restaurant concept, Toscana Ristorante, is home to Las Vegas' first tableside gelato cart. Joining us with more is the general manager of restaurants with Eataly Las Vegas, Luca Esposito.
'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign shines for Afrikfest

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The famous "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign shined black, green, red, orange, and gold for this year's Afrikfest. Commissioner William McCurdy and representatives from the African Chamber of Commerce and Tourism kicked off the switch. It features three days of events and activities including...
Las Vegas Desert Dogs announce inaugural season schedule

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino will be home to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs this season. Las Vegas' national lacrosse league has scheduled its home opener for Friday, December 16. Catch the game against Panther City LC at 7:30 p.m. MORE...
The world-famous San Gennaro feast is back and better than ever

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Who's ready for some good food and music this weekend?. Well, get ready because Nevada's biggest Italian and international food festival is finally back after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The 42nd annual San Gennaro Feast, located at the M Resort, Casino, and Spa., started on Wednesday and will continue through Sunday, the 25.
Petition created for Las Vegas Aces-themed Nevada license plate

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are now the 2022 WNBA World Champions and some locals want to honor them. A petition has been established to create an official Aces-themed Nevada license plate. The official petition on Change.org reads:. The Las Vegas Aces are more than deserving...
Million dollar jackpot hit by guest at Circa Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man is walking away from a downtown Las Vegas casino, a millionaire. Circa Las Vegas posted a photo of a man named Marc in front of his winnings over the weekend. According to the photo, he hit a $1,250,033.48 jackpot while playing the Buffalo...
Las Vegas man gets prison time for trying to burn down federal courthouse

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to over four years in prison for an attempt to burn down a federal courthouse two years ago, according to prosecutors. Marty Clark, 32, pleaded guilty back in June to a count of depredation against property of the United States, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nevada said in a news release.
Celebrate "The Walking Dead" with Michael Cudlitz at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "The Walking Dead" fans are invited to celebrate the show's final season. Michael Cudlitz is hosting a celebrity Smoke & Sip event at Resorts World on Friday, September 30. MORE ON NEWS 3 | The Cosmopolitan hosts the 2022 Shark Tank Reunion. Fans can indulge...
Rising mortgage rates impacting Las Vegas home prices

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Just as home prices begin to drift down in the Las Vegas real estate market, mortgage rates are now topping 6% for the first time since the Great Recession in 2008. For first-time homeowner Kristina Plourde, it created a roll of the dice before she...
SPECIAL REPORT: Protection from cyberattacks

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Our smartphones, tablets, and computers make our lives easier and more productive, help our kids learn, and keep us entertained. But, they also make us and our families vulnerable to fraud and ripoffs. Takes a closer look at the latest cyber threats, and what you...
Two people shot and injured near Stewart, Nellis in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in the east Las Vegas valley Friday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:37 a.m. in the area of Stewart Avenue and Oakford Street, just west of Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Officers...
2 dead after crash near Nellis Air Force Base

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police investigated near Nellis Air Force Base after two people died from a crash Friday evening. Officers reported to Las Vegas Blvd and Sloane Rd around 4:10 p.m. According to NHP, a car was making a left turn when it collided with a flatbed trailer.
