Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the seasonEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas city council votes to allow cannabis lounges
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas city council moved forward to allow cannabis consumption lounges. The city council voted 5-1 Wednesday against a motion to opt out of the state's process for licensing consumption lounges, effectively allowing lounges within city limits. Councilwoman Victoria Seaman was the lone vote...
news3lv.com
4 killed Friday in traffic related deaths in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were killed in traffic-related fatalities on Friday in the Las Vegas valley. The deadly day ended with two drivers killed on Las Vegas Blvd just north of Craig Rd by Nellis Air Force Base. The deaths are adding to a rise in fatalities on our roadways according to Erin Breen, Director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV.
news3lv.com
The Stirling Club
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A true social, private club is just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. It's called The Stirling Club. Joining us now with more is the director of entertainment, Kelly Clinton-Holmes.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas' first tableside gelato cart
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Eataly's newest restaurant concept, Toscana Ristorante, is home to Las Vegas' first tableside gelato cart. Joining us with more is the general manager of restaurants with Eataly Las Vegas, Luca Esposito.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign shines for Afrikfest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The famous "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign shined black, green, red, orange, and gold for this year's Afrikfest. Commissioner William McCurdy and representatives from the African Chamber of Commerce and Tourism kicked off the switch. It features three days of events and activities including...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs announce inaugural season schedule
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino will be home to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs this season. Las Vegas' national lacrosse league has scheduled its home opener for Friday, December 16. Catch the game against Panther City LC at 7:30 p.m. MORE...
news3lv.com
Local wins $55k jackpot from Rampart Casino
One lucky local won big Wednesday night. The North Las Vegas native took home $55, 177 from Summerlin's Rampart Casino. They took home the big prize after a $2.50 bet on Dragon Crash. Congratulations!
news3lv.com
Hundreds of local volunteers step out to take part in annual 'Day of Caring' event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hundreds of volunteers are expected to take part in dozens of local service events Friday as United Way of Southern Nevada hosts the organization's annual Day of Caring. Reps with United Way of Southern Nevada say more than 700 people will come together through several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas Police Department holding Q&A panel for interested candidates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you interested in joining the police force in North Las Vegas? Now is your chance. The City of North Las Vegas Police Department is holding a hiring forum for those interested in various positions within the department. The event will be on Saturday, Sept....
news3lv.com
The world-famous San Gennaro feast is back and better than ever
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Who's ready for some good food and music this weekend?. Well, get ready because Nevada's biggest Italian and international food festival is finally back after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The 42nd annual San Gennaro Feast, located at the M Resort, Casino, and Spa., started on Wednesday and will continue through Sunday, the 25.
news3lv.com
Petition created for Las Vegas Aces-themed Nevada license plate
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are now the 2022 WNBA World Champions and some locals want to honor them. A petition has been established to create an official Aces-themed Nevada license plate. The official petition on Change.org reads:. The Las Vegas Aces are more than deserving...
news3lv.com
Million dollar jackpot hit by guest at Circa Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man is walking away from a downtown Las Vegas casino, a millionaire. Circa Las Vegas posted a photo of a man named Marc in front of his winnings over the weekend. According to the photo, he hit a $1,250,033.48 jackpot while playing the Buffalo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man gets prison time for trying to burn down federal courthouse
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to over four years in prison for an attempt to burn down a federal courthouse two years ago, according to prosecutors. Marty Clark, 32, pleaded guilty back in June to a count of depredation against property of the United States, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nevada said in a news release.
news3lv.com
Woman involved in alleged affair with Robert Telles transfers to different county office
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The woman involved in an alleged affair with Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is currently facing murder charges, has been moved to a different county department, according to Clark County officials. Roberta Lee-Kennett will be a family service specialist for the Department of...
news3lv.com
99 Cents Only Stores celebrate grand re-openings with one-day-only deals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you love good deals that save you money, you might want to attend these stores' grand re-openings. 99 Cents Only Stores will celebrate the grand re-opening of its Tropicana and Blue Diamond locations with a smart TV raffle, one-day-only deals, Elvis impersonators, and more.
news3lv.com
Celebrate "The Walking Dead" with Michael Cudlitz at Resorts World
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "The Walking Dead" fans are invited to celebrate the show's final season. Michael Cudlitz is hosting a celebrity Smoke & Sip event at Resorts World on Friday, September 30. MORE ON NEWS 3 | The Cosmopolitan hosts the 2022 Shark Tank Reunion. Fans can indulge...
news3lv.com
Rising mortgage rates impacting Las Vegas home prices
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Just as home prices begin to drift down in the Las Vegas real estate market, mortgage rates are now topping 6% for the first time since the Great Recession in 2008. For first-time homeowner Kristina Plourde, it created a roll of the dice before she...
news3lv.com
SPECIAL REPORT: Protection from cyberattacks
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Our smartphones, tablets, and computers make our lives easier and more productive, help our kids learn, and keep us entertained. But, they also make us and our families vulnerable to fraud and ripoffs. Takes a closer look at the latest cyber threats, and what you...
news3lv.com
Two people shot and injured near Stewart, Nellis in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in the east Las Vegas valley Friday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:37 a.m. in the area of Stewart Avenue and Oakford Street, just west of Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Officers...
news3lv.com
2 dead after crash near Nellis Air Force Base
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police investigated near Nellis Air Force Base after two people died from a crash Friday evening. Officers reported to Las Vegas Blvd and Sloane Rd around 4:10 p.m. According to NHP, a car was making a left turn when it collided with a flatbed trailer.
Comments / 0