Store-bought pizza dough makes these vegan pies a quick weeknight meal. "The Wild Mushroom & Truffle Pizza has all the right moves to achieve ultimate comfort-food status. The garlic crema balances the mushrooms' earthy flavor, while thinly sliced brussels sprouts add an awesome crunch," says chef Mary Dumont of PlantPub in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who shared her recipe with Food & Wine. "​When I was creating the 100% plant-based menu for PlantPub, I wanted to reimagine classic pub fare that everyone knows and loves. It's been the perfect gateway for people to eat food that is better for them and better for the planet." When assembling the pies, keep the toppings sparse in the center as they will slide toward the middle when the dough puffs. For the best results, allow the baking stone to reheat after each pizza to ensure consistently crispy crusts.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO