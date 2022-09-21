Read full article on original website
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage: Recipes Worth Cooking
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage is a delicious and super easy side dish to make with only a few ingredients. It is flavorful and ready in less than 30 minutes. This recipe takes 5 minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it...
Pink salmon cakes (burgers)
Pink salmon cakes (burgers) Are you in the mood for something fishy? Today, I was just in the mood to create something different. So, I prepared pink salmon cakes. In my recipe, I use red bell pepper, but if you don't like peppers, it can be omitted. I also use two eggs as a binder, but they can also be omitted because I also use two slices of bread in the recipe. (The bread is also a binder that helps hold the salmon patties together while they are cooking.)
From tattie scones to tahini fudge: eight delicious new recipes from Ottolenghi Test Kitchen
Cheesy curried butter beans on toast with pickled onion. Beans on toast, all grown up. This makes the perfect al-desko lunch for those who work from home, and is also a great quick and easy dinner for adults and kids alike (serve the pickle on the side, if you prefer). Play around with different tinned beans, cheeses and herbs, using up whatever you have in your pantry and fridge. Make double or treble the amount of pickled onions, minus the chilli, and refrigerate in a sterilised jar for up to two weeks. They go especially well in salads and with grilled food.
Keto Arugula Salmon Roll: Recipes Worth Making
This Keto Arugula Salmon Roll is a low-carb dish that is fresh and filling. You can easily make this from scratch and enjoy it for breakfast, lunch, or in between!. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Venison Chorizo Torta With Roasted Poblanos and Carmelized Onions
For a few years during my tenure as a line cook at The Elk Public House in Spokane, Washington, we offered a chorizo torta—a chorizo sausage patty chargrilled and topped with melted, gooey queso and roasted poblano peppers, all served atop a sliced Telera roll with chipotle mayo. The sandwich was a major hit. For this recipe, I wanted to create something similar but incorporate ground venison instead of pork.
Three Easy Recipes for Sweet Potatoes
Healthy and delicious sweet potatoes provide super side dishes for everyday meals. Try these three easy recipes for sweet potatoes beyond the usual and expected. Sweet potatoes, once relegated to holiday meals, now feature weekly on casual supper menus. From baked to mashed to fries, this potato graces our dinner table at least once a week.
Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for tomato and tofu stir-fry with sesame rice
Sometimes when I’m writing recipes, I remember the infinite monkey theorem, whereby, if a monkey hit a keyboard randomly for an infinite amount of time, it would eventually type The Complete Works of Shakespeare. Occasionally, I feel like that monkey, with ingredients instead of keys, and it can be a wonderful surprise when they alchemise into something more delicious than you ever imagined. Today’s recipe was intended to be a riff on a simple Chinese home-cooking favourite, egg and tomato stir-fry, but it turns out that the tofu doesn’t taste like a replacement for the egg, or inferior to it. It has just become its own new wonderful dish.
12tomatoes.com
Teriyaki Pork Skewers with Sesame Dipping Sauce
Teriyaki pork skewers are classic reproductions of the famed Japanese yakitori “meat on a stick.” They are light on the veg but packed full of delightfully grilled meat, and are matched with goma dare, a hugely popular Japanese sesame based dipping sauce that you can make at home. The best thing about this recipe is that it takes little to no time to put together, yet could be served in a restaurant!
Food & Wine
Vegan Wild Mushroom Pizza
Store-bought pizza dough makes these vegan pies a quick weeknight meal. "The Wild Mushroom & Truffle Pizza has all the right moves to achieve ultimate comfort-food status. The garlic crema balances the mushrooms' earthy flavor, while thinly sliced brussels sprouts add an awesome crunch," says chef Mary Dumont of PlantPub in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who shared her recipe with Food & Wine. "When I was creating the 100% plant-based menu for PlantPub, I wanted to reimagine classic pub fare that everyone knows and loves. It's been the perfect gateway for people to eat food that is better for them and better for the planet." When assembling the pies, keep the toppings sparse in the center as they will slide toward the middle when the dough puffs. For the best results, allow the baking stone to reheat after each pizza to ensure consistently crispy crusts.
Why I Always Keep a Batch of Cheeseburger Dumplings in My Freezer
Let me tell you about what I regard as an absolute gem of a Kitchn recipe: cheeseburger dumplings. With a filling reminiscent of a good old-fashioned cheeseburger hit with a special sauce, I am eternally thankful to developer (and soon-to-be book author) Kiera Wright-Ruiz for creating them. They aren’t traditional, but they are downright easy to love and embrace.
Turmeric pork dinner
BY's Recipe: Turmeric pork dinner is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 35-45 minutes. Makes 2-4 servings. Prep. Time: 5-10 minutes. Cook/grill Time: 30-45 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 35-45 minutes.
Pear tart and banoffee pavlova: Chetna Makan’s easy baking recipes
Two easy baked puddings to see you through early autumn. First, my banana chocolate pavlova, a dreamy combination of banoffee on a chocolate-flavoured meringue – the combination of crunch, cream and caramel makes it outstandingly decadent, belying its simplicity. The tarte tatin, meanwhile, is ideal at this time of the year, using seasonal pears, which, when cooked with the star anise caramel, absorb the warmth of the spice. Dark chocolate and hazelnuts add drama, as do lashings of fresh cream or ice-cream.
Real Simple
Sesame-Crusted Tofu With Spicy Dipping Sauce
The Leung family—parents Bill and Judy and their adult daughters Kaitlin and Sarah—built a huge following on their popular website The Woks of Life, cracking the code on both traditional Chinese dishes and Chinese-American restaurant classics. This recipe from their first cookbook is proof that ordinary tofu can be utterly irresistible. The secret is to dredge thin slices of it in a mixture of sesame seeds, cornstarch, and five-spice powder before a quick pan-fry. The coating forms a crispy, flavorful crust that even tofu skeptics will devour. A delicious garlic-chili dipping sauce brings the dish to the next level. Pro tip: make a double batch of the sauce for dipping dumplings, drizzling on rice, or even topping roasted veggies.
