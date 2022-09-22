Read full article on original website
Syracuse’s tight end room guides balanced offense to improvement
Down by five in the fourth quarter against Purdue, Sean Tucker failed to convert on a 3rd-and-1 handoff. At the Boilermakers' 46-yard line, the Orange were out of field-goal range and decided to go for it.
Syracuse offense stalls in 1-0 loss to No. 3 North Carolina
Erin Flurey cut to her right and past the center circle and gave Ashley Rauch a lead pass in the middle of the Tar Heel zone. Rauch took big strides with the ball, but as she approached the goal box North Carolina defenders collapsed on her and she dished the ball to her left.
Beat writers predict SU to advance to 4-0 with win over Virginia
A blowout win, physical stops against a top Atlantic Coast Conference quarterback and a last-second heroic stunner — Syracuse's first three games, all wins, have had it all. In its second game of a four-game homestand, the Orange welcome Virginia, the former home of Robert Anae and Jason Beck, as they try to improve to 4-0. There's plenty of familiarity between the squads — head coach Dino Babers even said first-year head coach Tony Elliott has met many of SU's players.
Opponent Preview: What to know about SU’s 2nd conference opponent Virginia
Syracuse hasn't beaten Virginia since 1977. Despite both teams being a part of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 2013, the two programs have faced just five total times. 2022's matchup proves some sort of familiarity, though. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck came to Syracuse this offseason following a lengthy stint with Virginia that made quarterback Brennan Armstrong a top passer in the conference.
‘Prototypical slot guy’ Devaughn Cooper finds final home at Syracuse
Juwan Tucker watched Narbonne (California) High School's receivers run rep after rep in practice. Cedric Byrd, Jamal Hicks and Vincent Heard, who all ended up at Power 5 schools, executed routes as they...
Video: Take a look back at the New York State Fair
As temperatures get colder and summer seems further and further away, take a look back at the festivities and joy the state fair brought in the past few months. The New York State Fair is an annual event hosted in Syracuse, NY featuring all kinds of foods, music, attractions, games and more.
Puerto Rican, Dominican students share Hurricane Fiona’s impact on communities
Rocio Carrero recalls helping clean up during Hurricane Maria's aftermath when she was 17 years old. Five years later, she said living through Hurricane Fiona while being at SU has made her feel "useless."
Library, book shop owners discuss long history of books on race being banned
A new window display of black block letters on charred book pages fills the window of the Petit Branch Library this week. Below, the American Library Association's most challenged books, such as "The Hate U Give" and "Lawn Boy," are propped up with paper flames peeking out of them.
