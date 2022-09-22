ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Fat Leonard,’ architect of US Navy bribery scheme, arrested in Venezuela

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCaSC_0i5P6nNm00

A man who masterminded one of the largest corruption scandals in the history of the U.S. Navy was arrested in Venezuela on Tuesday after 16 days on the run, authorities said Wednesday.

Leonard Glenn Francis, a Malaysian defense contractor known as “Fat Leonard,” fled home arrest in San Diego earlier this month. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, he was arrested Tuesday morning as he attempted to board an airplane at the Caracas international airport, The San Diego-Union Tribune reported.

According to the newspaper, the arrest was made after Interpol, the international policing agency, had issued a “red notice,” Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Omar Castillo said.

Francis allegedly cut off an ankle bracelet on Aug. 4 and fled his San Diego home where he was under house arrest, according to The Washington Post. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to bribing Navy officials in a $35 million scandal, NBC News reported.

Carlos Garate Rondon, director general of Interpol Venezuela, posted on Instagram that Francis was headed to Russia, according to NBC News. He had traveled through Mexico and Cuba and was captured at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Caracas, the Union-Tribune reported.

Francis pleaded guilty in 2015 to bribing Navy officials in a $35 million scandal. He ran a military contracting firm that serviced U.S. Navy ships in ports that he controlled in Southeast Asia and was charged with bribing U.S. Navy officials after a federal sting operation in 2013.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Man Behind US Navy’s Largest Corruption Case Hires a U-Haul, Cuts Ankle Tag, and Flees

His unassailable charm was said to have penetrated the U.S. Navy better than the Soviets ever could, as he gained unprecedented access to classified military information through a massive bribery network. Now, Leonard Glenn Francis has pulled off yet another daring feat, successfully escaping house arrest just weeks before he’s set to be sentenced for masterminding the Navy’s largest-ever corruption scandal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#U S Navy Ships#Us Navy#The U S Navy#Malaysian#The U S Marshals Service#The Washington Post#Nbc News#Interpol Venezuela#The Union Tribune
The Week

Interpol captures U.S. fugitive 'Fat Leonard' Francis in Venezuela, apparently en route to Russia

Interpol has arrested Leonard Glenn Francis, the Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed "Fat Leonard" who escaped from U.S. home detention right before being sentenced for his central role in the largest bribery scandal in U.S. military history, U.S. Marshal Omar Castillo said Wednesday. Francis was arrested Tuesday morning in Venezuela, at the Caracas airport awaiting a flight to Russia, Interpol Venezuela Director General Carlos Garate Rodon said. He arrived in Venezuela from Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry

A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War

Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
116K+
Followers
125K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy