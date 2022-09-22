Read full article on original website
Syracuse Escapes Dome With Win Over Virginia
Syracuse football jumped out to a 16-0 lead, let it slip away in the fourth quarter and then kicked a late field goal to secure a 22-20 victory over Virginia Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. With the win, the Orange improves to 4-0 (2-0). Next up is Wagner on Saturday, October 1st at 5:00 ...
What was the attendance for Syracuse’s win vs. Virginia? Not as much as you’d think for an unbeaten team
Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite Syracuse football still being undefeated heading into Friday night’s ACC matchup with Virginia, it was the lowest attended home game for SU so far this season. There was an announced crowd of 34,590 people inside the JMA Wireless Dome when Syracuse beat UVA, 22-20,...
An ‘existential question’ looms large after 4-0 start: Is Syracuse football good? (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 4-0 following a 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Wagner, an FCS opponent that has lost 23 games in a row, is next. Then SU gets a week off. It stands to reason the Orange will remain...
“The play wasn’t perfect but the record is:” Dino Babers addresses the media following win over Virginia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Friday night following a 22-20 win over Virginia. Garrett Shrader finished the game, 22-33 for 277 yards and one interception. He also ran for 11 yards and one touchdown. Sean Tucker led the Orange with 60 yards...
Where to Watch: Virginia vs. Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The undefeated Syracuse Orange football team will host ACC foe Virginia Cavaliers Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. If you would like to watch the game it will be shown on ESPN. Here are ways to watch the game in Central New York: You […]
Beat writers predict SU to advance to 4-0 with win over Virginia
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. A blowout win, physical stops against a top Atlantic Coast Conference quarterback and a last-second heroic stunner — Syracuse’s first three games, all wins, have had it all. In its second game of a four-game homestand, the Orange welcome Virginia, the former home of Robert Anae and Jason Beck, as they try to improve to 4-0. There’s plenty of familiarity between the squads — head coach Dino Babers even said first-year head coach Tony Elliott has met many of SU’s players.
After visit, Syracuse basketball appears in strong shape with 4-star guard
Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well. As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top-15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.
Syracuse offense stalls in 1-0 loss to No. 3 North Carolina
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Erin Flurey cut to her right and past the center circle and gave Ashley Rauch a lead pass in the middle of the Tar Heel zone. Rauch took big strides with the ball, but as she approached the goal box North Carolina defenders collapsed on her and she dished the ball to her left.
Syracuse remains undefeated in conference play, defeats Duke in 4 sets
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Polina Shemanova bounced the ball eight times before she served to the back end of the court, meeting the knuckles of Sydney Tomlak. Tomlak dug the ball to Chang, who set it to Kerry Keefe for a tip over Raina Hughes.
How to watch Syracuse vs. Virginia: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Syracuse Orange and the Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 23 at JMA Wireless Dome. Gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.
‘Prototypical slot guy’ Devaughn Cooper finds final home at Syracuse
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Juwan Tucker watched Narbonne (California) High School’s receivers run rep after rep in practice. Cedric Byrd, Jamal Hicks and Vincent Heard, who all ended up at Power 5 schools, executed routes as they...
Axe: Syracuse football’s star coaches remain mystery men. Why do fans rarely hear from them?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The two most significant voices that could be heard ahead of Friday night’s Syracuse-Virginia football game will remain silent this week. Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck came here from Virginia after coaching the Cavaliers’ offense to a top-five ranking in the country last season.
Syracuse opens up conference play with 5-set win over Boston College
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. As Alyssa Bert got ready to serve the ball, you could hear a pin drop in the gym. The ball was sent back to the Orange with the game tied at 17-17 in the fifth set, and Riley Hoffman made a diving play with the ball inches from touching the floor.
Syracuse wants Greens fined for missing deadline to sell nightmare buildings
Syracuse, N.Y. --The real-estate company founded by Troy and Tim Green failed to meet a June 15 deadline to sell off all its rental properties in the city of Syracuse, officials say. In a sign that officials are getting frustrated with a landlord whose buildings have been marred by a...
It’s lightning round time at Mike’s Mailbox: Nicknames, uniforms, Adam Weitsman’s next guest
Syracuse, N.Y. – With the start of the college basketball season just over a month away, the backlog of questions here at Mike’s Mailbox is becoming a problem. At my current rate, I’m not going to get to a lot of them before more questions start flooding in when the season begins.
10 years ago, CNY soccer coach was about to die. Tuesday, he’ll celebrate life with game against alma mater
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Skaneateles assistant boys soccer coach Kevan Busa had the expected initial reaction when he looked at the Lakers’ schedule this summer and noticed that Marcellus was coming in for a visit on Sept. 27. “We better not lose that game,” Busa recalled thinking.
Syracuse federal judge may strike down NY gun law; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York
If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
Construction on Syracuse’s Southside currently underway
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced a road construction project that began Wednesday morning, September 21 and will continue until the road is finished. Crews are repaving Cannon Street from West Colvin Street to West Ostrander Avenue. Construction begins at 7 a.m. and will last until 5...
