Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Orange
Final drive revives Syracuse in 22-20 win after poor red zone play
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Five minutes and 51 seconds was more than enough time to go 62 yards down the field and erase the mistakes and sloppy play that plagued Syracuse. Dino Babers wanted to score more touchdowns — especially in the third quarter — and the Orange likely had one more smooth drive. There wasn’t an urgency to retake the momentum. Garrett Shrader could work behind a more astute offensive line as he tried to cap off a rollercoaster game on top.
Daily Orange
Beat writers predict SU to advance to 4-0 with win over Virginia
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. A blowout win, physical stops against a top Atlantic Coast Conference quarterback and a last-second heroic stunner — Syracuse’s first three games, all wins, have had it all. In its second game of a four-game homestand, the Orange welcome Virginia, the former home of Robert Anae and Jason Beck, as they try to improve to 4-0. There’s plenty of familiarity between the squads — head coach Dino Babers even said first-year head coach Tony Elliott has met many of SU’s players.
Daily Orange
Syracuse offense stalls in 1-0 loss to No. 3 North Carolina
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Erin Flurey cut to her right and past the center circle and gave Ashley Rauch a lead pass in the middle of the Tar Heel zone. Rauch took big strides with the ball, but as she approached the goal box North Carolina defenders collapsed on her and she dished the ball to her left.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s tight end room guides balanced offense to improvement
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Down by five in the fourth quarter against Purdue, Sean Tucker failed to convert on a 3rd-and-1 handoff. At the Boilermakers’ 46-yard line, the Orange were out of field-goal range and decided to go for it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Orange
‘Prototypical slot guy’ Devaughn Cooper finds final home at Syracuse
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Juwan Tucker watched Narbonne (California) High School’s receivers run rep after rep in practice. Cedric Byrd, Jamal Hicks and Vincent Heard, who all ended up at Power 5 schools, executed routes as they...
Daily Orange
Riley Hoffman shines in Syracuse’s win against Boston College
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. With Syracuse looking to put away the second set and tie Boston College, the ball made its way toward sophomore setter Riley Hoffman, who stood directly in front of the net and faced the left side of the court. But instead of passing it that way, she tipped it over her head without even looking at her target, Bre Walp, who was positioned on the far-right corner of the net and took advantage of the perfectly placed pass by spiking it for the kill. Syracuse took a 23-13 lead in the set and closed the set out two plays later on an attack error from BC.
Daily Orange
Syracuse opens up conference play with 5-set win over Boston College
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. As Alyssa Bert got ready to serve the ball, you could hear a pin drop in the gym. The ball was sent back to the Orange with the game tied at 17-17 in the fifth set, and Riley Hoffman made a diving play with the ball inches from touching the floor.
Daily Orange
Video: Take a look back at the New York State Fair
As temperatures get colder and summer seems further and further away, take a look back at the festivities and joy the state fair brought in the past few months. The New York State Fair is an annual event hosted in Syracuse, NY featuring all kinds of foods, music, attractions, games and more.
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Orange
Chancellor proposes process to revoke honorary degrees at USen meeting
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University Provost Gretchen Ritter announced Wednesday that there are currently 74 self-reported active student COVID-19 cases and 26 faculty and staff cases on campus. Only students that report their positive cases to the Barnes...
Daily Orange
Puerto Rican, Dominican students share Hurricane Fiona’s impact on communities
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Rocio Carrero recalls helping clean up during Hurricane Maria’s aftermath when she was 17 years old. Five years later, she said living through Hurricane Fiona while being at SU has made her feel “useless.”
Comments / 0