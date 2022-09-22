Read full article on original website
Tom Hardy explains his surprise victory at jiu-jitsu competition
Tom Hardy revealed why he secretly entered a jiu-jitsu tournament he triumphed in last week. The critically-acclaimed actor shared his reason via Instagram Wednesday, claiming he was not just competing for himself. Hardy entered the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship using his first name "Edward" rather than his well-known stage name, according to The Guardian.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
ComicBook
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
Extra
Ana de Armas & Brad Pitt Premiere ‘Blonde’ at Venice Film Festival
On Thursday, Ana de Armas stunned in a pink, plunging Louis Vuitton gown, channeling Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of her highly anticipated film “Blonde.”. Brad Pitt, who is a producer on the movie, was also at the premiere, sporting shades and sneakers on the...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
digitalspy.com
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
NME
Margot Robbie says she was “mortified” by leaked ‘Barbie’ images with Ryan Gosling
Margot Robbie has revealed she was “mortified” to see set photos of her upcoming Barbie film leak on the internet. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actress jokingly described the leak as “the most humiliating moment” of her life, given that she and co-star Ryan Gosling had no control over the spread of the images, in which they’re pictured wearing highly vibrant costumes.
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Pose Solo At ‘DWD’ Premiere As Florence Pugh Skips It
Despite being an IRL couple, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles once again avoided posing for photos together at the premiere of their movie Don’t Worry Darling in New York City. The two, who met on the movie set in 2020 and have been dating since the end of that year, took solo shots on the red carpet. In group cast photos, they also stood far apart from one another, just like they did at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. However, photographers did catch the couple chatting for a moment as they walked past one another on the carpet.
ComicBook
Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall
The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
‘Extraction 2’ Offers First Look Chris Hemsworth Back in Action
In April 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters, Extraction offered a welcome distraction. It was a new action movie at a time when tentpoles had been paused. Netflix touted the film as a hit and quickly greenlit a sequel. Now a first look at the action for Extraction 2 has arrived with a featurette on the new film, which arrives next year. Among the new stunts and dangerous action teased is landing a helicopter on top of a moving train, as well as an even longer “oner” — a scene that appears to be filmed in one take....
NME
Eddie Murphy to reunite with ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ co-stars in sequel ‘Axel Foley’
Netflix has announced a number of returning cast members for upcoming sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as police detective Axel Foley in the fourth installment of the franchise, which is currently in production at Netflix after they acquired the rights in 2019. As...
Netflix Releases First Look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in ‘Heart of Stone’
Netflix offered a first look and behind-the-scenes peak at its upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, Jamie Dornan as Parker and Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan. “You know what you signed up for,” a voiceover opens the short clip of the film shared at Netflix’s fan convention Tudum on Saturday. “No friends. No relationships. What we do is too important.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNaomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Regret Their Dream Home Purchase in Unsettling 'The Watcher' TrailerGuillermo del Toro Goes Behind the Scenes of "Beautiful" Stop-Motion 'Pinocchio'New Look at Netflix's 'Wednesday' Sees Thing...
Extraction 2 Video: Chris Hemsworth, Director Sam Hargrave Promise to One-Up First Movie's 12-Minute Oner
“Everything that got you here doesn’t mean a thing unless you can do it bigger and better than ever before.” So Chris Hemsworth tells us in a first look at Extraction 2, which was released on Saturday at Netflix’s Tudum global fan event. The original Extraction premiered in April 2020 and starred MCU vet Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills were solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. As Rake navigated the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission became...
Pierce Brosnan Reveals What He Thought About Daniel Craig's Final 'Bond' Movie
Pierce Brosnan is getting brutally honest about Daniel Craig's performance as James Bond in the 2021 film No Time To Die. The actor, 69, appeared to throw a bit of shade at Craig's role as Bond in his latest film, marking his fifth and final time playing the legendary spy agent.
Florence Pugh Posted A Photo With Olivia Wilde And Penned An Open Letter Amid The "Don't Worry Darling" Release
"This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful."
How to Watch ‘Bones and All,’ Timothée Chalamet’s 2nd Film With ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Director Luca Guadagnino
'Bones and All' will mark Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino's second collaboration and stars the rising actor Taylor Russell.
