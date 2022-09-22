Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down 'The View's' Discussion Of Adam Levine Scandal

@theview/twitter;mega

Shushed by Whoopi!

Despite her outspoken persona on The View , it seems actress Whoopi Goldberg knows when to draw a line. The television personality swiftly attempted to shut down a discussion surrounding Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine following his alleged cheating scandal.

Despite broaching the viral topic on the Wednesday, September 21, episode of the long-running daytime program, Goldberg slammed her co-star's comments surrounding Levine’s supposed behavior.

@theview/twitter

“Does an online relationship count as cheating , as far as you all are concerned?” she asked the panel, causing panelist Sara Haines to reply that she believed it was infidelity. “OK, next item!” Goldberg quipped, prompting applause from the show’s studio audience.

mega

Despite Goldberg’s clear distaste for the conversation, co-star Sunny Hostin quickly rehashed the scanda l

"It's cheating, okay,” Hostin pointed out. “But why go on Instagram or social media and put all of that stuff out?"

'THE VIEW' COHOSTS WHOOPI GOLDBERG & SUNNY HOSTIN GET INTO HEATED OFF-CAMERA ARGUMENT

“I don’t know who it is, I don’t know why we gotta talk about this chick and bring all his business in there,” the Sister Act icon retorted, again trying to put the topic to rest. “Why do we have to participate? Why is The View participating? That’s what I wanna know.”

mega

Goldberg’s comments come one day after Levine addressed TikToker Sumner Stroh ’s claims that the pair carried out a roughly year-long affair amid the “She Will Be Loved” singer’s marriage to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo . Though the musician denied any physical interactions, he admitted that he “ crossed the line ” when it came to his online interaction.

'I CROSSED THE LINE': ADAM LEVINE BREAKS SILENCE ON CHEATING RUMORS WITH INSTAGRAM MODEL

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Levine explained in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, September 20. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he continued, adding that "in certain instances it became inappropriate .”

"I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” the former reality tv judge explained.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," he continued. "To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again."