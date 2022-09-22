Read full article on original website
SFGate
Horoscope for Friday, 9/23/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): A snarky colleague overplays their hand. Let them. This person's comeuppance is overdue and it will be a delight to see what happens. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): What looked like an easy out isn't the quick escape you think. It could enmesh you further. Stick with the path you're on.
Hypebae
The September New Moon Puts Love in the Air
Sunday, September 25 brings a new moon in Libra and the stars are aligned for romance. Pumpkin spice latte and sweater weather offer the perfect excuse to cuddle up, which only means one thing — it’s cuffing season. While romantic partnerships usually take priority, note those bonds are not the only ones that matter. Jupiter in Aries urges us to put ourselves first in our relationships as the planet represents growth, good fortune and healing.
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Pushing You to Take the Lead
Not that there's ever been such a thing as coincidences in astrology, but September's "personality" is very similar to that of Virgo, the same astrological season we're currently experiencing. Multidimensional and grounding, this month is a time to reflect on the recent energy shifts and reconnect with our mind, body, and soul. Your Sept. 11 horoscope is somewhat intertwined with last week's full moon in Pisces, given that this flood of consciousness is bringing us closer to a more spiritually evolved version of ourselves.
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of August 27, 2022. Whenever you are contemplating a major decision, I hope you raise questions like these: 1. Which option shows the most self-respect? 2. Which path would be the best way to honor yourself? 3. Which choice is most likely to help you fulfill the purposes you came to earth to carry out? 4. Which course of action would enable you to express your best gifts? Are there questions you would add, Virgo? I expect the coming months will require you to generate key decisions at a higher rate than usual, so I hope you will make intensive use of my guiding inquiries, as well as any others you formulate.
ohmymag.co.uk
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
TODAY.com
September horoscopes: What this month has in store for your zodiac sign
Welcome to September. Virgo, Beyoncé included, and Libras, now is your time. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a peek at what else is happening astrologically, which will have an impact on the collective. Venus enters Virgo on Sept. 5, making us want to work hard for life...
Your Sept. 18 Horoscope Is All About Turning Lemons Into Lemonade
Ideas are flowing and plans are in motion, but nothing is set in stone. The same energy is radiating from your Sept. 18 horoscope as it marks the beginning of a brand-new astrological season. But with six planets currently retrograde (!!) — Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, Uranus, and Neptune — there's a major lack of stability and grounding. An array of things could be derailing you from your path, so try to keep your eyes on the prize.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Month Of September, Thanks To Mercury Retrograde
If you’re already feeling bittersweet about summer coming to an end, you might be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of September 2022. After all, not everyone is digging the overly analytical and perfectionist vibe of Virgo season, which often magnifies even the tiniest of flaws! However, this September is bound to be an even more intense ride than it usually is, because Mercury stations retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September 9. This will likely provoke miscommunications in your relationships that may eventually lead to a full-blown conflict. If you and your S.O. are suddenly...
This Week's Horoscope Forecast August 22nd 28th, 2022
This week, Uranus enters Retrograde, pushing us to analyze if our comfort zones are an issue. The Sun moves into Virgo, which may help us focus on improving our quality of life. Additionally, Mercury enters its Pre-Shadow Retrograde before moving into Libra, illuminating the areas where we need to work on communicating in a balanced manner.
MindBodyGreen
September 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Back to school…or back to something else? Whatever it is, the direction is a definitive U-turn this September, as six planets will be retrograde by the second weekend of the month. Five of them are the slow-moving outer planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. In all fairness, they...
SFGate
A very SF horoscope: It’s Libra season and we’re love-drunk
Let’s imagine that Libra season 2022 is a party — and in San Francisco, with at least three music festivals spanning the month, it most certainly is. When Libra plays host, it helps us Earthlings flirt our way to love. Whether that love lasts forever or just one song with a festival cutie, the focus is on how we relate and harmonize with one another on both personal and collective levels.
Your New Moon Horoscope for September 2022 Wants Every Zodiac Sign to Reflect on Their Relationships
Embrace everything autumn has to offer, because your new moon horoscope for September 2022 wants you to invite more harmony into your life. Do you look forward to fall all year round? Between sipping on a warm cup of your favorite fall blend and the thought of cozying up with someone you love, the irresistible charm of autumn is undeniable. And if you’re wondering why it never fails to put a spell on you, here’s a secret—the magic of autumn has everything to do with the fact that it also begins Libra season! A new moon is always a much-needed a...
creators.com
The Magic of the Equinox
Nothing can be real without its reverse reality. The troughs and crests, the ice and sparks, the shivers and the breathless stillness all depend on one another for their very existence. The beauty of the equinox is the rarity of a perfect balance between opposites. "There is no sun without shadow, and it is essential to know the night." —Albert Camus.
Your September Horoscope Predicts A Beautiful Virgo Season (But Also A Hectic Mercury Retrograde)
It’s been a chaotic summer, but your September 2022 horoscope proves the cosmos are just getting started. After all, this month is kicking off on quite a bang, because Mercury—planet of communication—is will form an opposition with loudmouth Jupiter on September 2, which could lead to some brilliant ideas and explosive brainstorming sessions! However, it could also inspire you to overpromise and underdeliver, so remember to be realistic. This month begins with Virgo season underway, which means class is back in session. It’s time to get organized and practical about your goals, because this mutable earth time believes in the power...
Taurus—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Worth More Than Your Productivity, So Take It Slow
The sun is officially moving through fellow earth sign Virgo, which means your Taurus horoscope for September 2022 is filled with blessings. However, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a smooth rise! But on September 5, you’ll receive a boost of beautiful energy as Venus—your ruling planet—will enter your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which will pave the way for an exciting love life this month. If you’re single, it’s time to mingle. And if you’re taken, it’s time to shake things up! However, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde in your sixth house of work and health,...
New York Post
September 2022 new moon: Will your zodiac sign find the perfect partner?
A new moon in Libra will soon appear, giving us the opportunity to improve our relationships or find significant new ones. The new moon appears on September 25, 2022 and will bring vivid focus to how we are mirroring others and connecting to them in business, love or collaboration. Commitments,...
Is A Virgo In Love With You? Here’s How To Attract A Virgo & Signs They May Be Falling For You
Falling in love isn’t easy, but loving a Virgo is always worth your while! Cautious and conscientious, Virgo knows that love is a work in progress. The right partner will love Virgo for their intellectual tidbits, witty banter, remarkable keenness and more. And if you’re currently falling for one, you’re probably wondering—is a Virgo in love with you, too? Ruled by Mercury—planet of communication—Virgo is unmistakably intelligent, analytical and dexterous. As a mutable earth sign, Virgo is firm, yet soft and flexible, yet durable. Known as a constant work in progress, Virgo is praised for being helpful, hardworking, humble, witty and...
creators.com
Insights for a Gemini Moon
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Someone wants to see you make a sacrifice in the name of the relationship. It may seem illogical, but your discomfort in the act will matter and mean something. If you've been on the other side of such a dynamic, you get it. TAURUS (April 20-May...
