Get out and celebrate National Public Lands Day
You can celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday and Sunday by getting outside and enjoying your favorite outdoor activity at one of the many DNR destinations throughout Indiana (on.IN.gov/recfinder). National Public Lands Day, which is Sept. 24, is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort involving public lands. Many DNR...
Department of Ag warns of seasonal traffic on rural roads
• Farmers will pull over when they are able to let motorists pass, but it may take time for them to get to a safe place to do so. • Be patient. Farm equipment is wide, sometimes taking up most of the road. • Be careful when passing. Do not...
