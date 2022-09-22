ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

evanstonroundtable.com

New Evanston Council Member Harris looks to deepen community ties

Evanston’s newest City Council member prefers to introduce herself casually. “My government name is Kristian Harris,” she said. “But I go by Krissie.”. On Sept. 9, Harris was appointed by Mayor Daniel Biss to fill the Second Ward seat, and she was confirmed unanimously by her new colleagues on Sept. 12. She fills the vacancy left by former Council Member Peter Braithwaite, who retired July 15.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Ninth Ward meeting centers on zoning study

Residents of Evanston’s Ninth Ward learned at a Wednesday, Sept. 21, virtual meeting about a current study examining how the city’s zoning laws impact the quality of life and economic well-being of Evanston residents. Rodney Orr, a community organizer with Connections for the Homeless, explained to those attending...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

BREAKING NEWS: City Manager selects Schenita Stewart as Evanston’s next police chief

Another major vacancy in the City of Evanston will be filled soon, as City Manager Luke Stowe announced Friday he will hire East Dundee Deputy Chief Schenita Stewart as the next permanent police chief. The announcement comes over a year after the departure of previous chief Demitrous Cook, who retired...
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest

It is another day, where so much seems to be happening. So much news we provide to you, our dear readers, be it on politics, government, safety, education, art and taxes. Everyday we do this newsletter, we hope to surprise, delight and inform you. And we search for the right balance, the right perspective.
EVANSTON, IL
Block Club Chicago

Former Immaculata High School And American Islamic Campus To Be Turned Into Apartments, Senior Living High-Rise

UPTOWN — A senior living high-rise is coming to Uptown after plans to redevelop a historical college campus in the neighborhood were approved by the city. The City Council on Wednesday voted to approve a developer’s plan to turn the American Islamic College at Irving Park Road and Marine Drive into apartments, including a 22-story senior-living building.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

City Council Approves Ordinance Prohibiting Local Officials From Cooperating With Investigations From Anti-Abortion States

An ordinance aimed at prohibiting local officials from cooperating in any investigation from another state regarding abortion access or gender-affirming care passed the City Council on Wednesday. The "Bodily Autonomy Ordinance," introduced by Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez and Ald. Matt Martin, codifies prohibitions originally introduced by Mayor Lori...
CHICAGO, IL
wildcatchronicle.org

Students, staff react to changes in lunch prices

On September 1, Quest at West Chicago High School administered a change to lunch prices, seemingly without warning to students and many staff. The increase in price was immediately noticeable: cookies rose from $1 to $1.75. Pizza, which was once free, is now $3.50 (more than a 3000% increase). Fries were also once offered for free, but are now $2.50.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

City officials teed off by latest try for easement through golf course

Evanston City Council members have registered an objection to a Wilmette landowner’s latest attempt to seek an easement over a part of the Canal Shores Golf Course to allow access to his landlocked space. At the Sept. 12 City Council meeting, members voted 8-0 in favor of a resolution...
EVANSTON, IL
blockclubchicago.org

New Cold Storage Facility That Would Replace McKinley Park Building Would Be ‘Another Blank Wall On Ashland,’ Neighbors Say

MCKINLEY PARK — Developers plans to replace a large industrial building in McKinley Park with a cold storage facility, but neighbors are concerned about potential pollution and preserving the building’s historical architecture. Developers with Karis Cold presented their plans at a community meeting Wednesday night. The group has...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Planned purchase of 3 SUVs for Des Plaines Fire Department canceled

DES PLAINES, Ill. - A planned purchase of three SUVs for the Des Plaines Fire Department has been canceled. The City Council canceled the order this week. The manufacturer of the vehicles told dealers to stop accepting orders. Officials have found a different vendor that has the vehicles available, however,...
DES PLAINES, IL
wjol.com

Attention I-80 Users!!

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple weekends!. Thursday evenings at 10pm, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80,...
JOLIET, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston Essays: Rev. Dr. Michael C. R. Nabors

Editor’s Note: Evanston Essays is an ongoing series highlighting people’s thoughts, memories and opinions of Evanston. If you’d have an essay of about 500-600 words you’d like to share, please send it to susy@evanstonroundtable.com. Our lives have been enriched in the most unimaginable ways because of...
WGNtv.com

Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question

CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
CHICAGO, IL

