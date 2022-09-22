Southmont football knows the challenge that lies ahead of them. The Mounties are 5-0 (3-0 SAC) for the second straight season but they want to change their fortunes from the final four games from a season ago and that begins on Friday when they welcome Danville (2-3, 2-1 SAC). A season ago the Mounties lost their last four games and coach Desson Hannum knows it will be yet another challenge, but with a another year of experience under their belts, he believes his team is ready to compete against the best the SAC has to offer.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO