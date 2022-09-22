Read full article on original website
Related
Horoscope today, Friday September 23: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates
AS the sun arrives in your co-operation chart, many potential deals can light up for you – from a work collaboration to a love responsibility change. You can find yourself with extra ideas and additional time – plus a more manageable daily routine. Don’t pretend all is fine...
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of August 27, 2022. Whenever you are contemplating a major decision, I hope you raise questions like these: 1. Which option shows the most self-respect? 2. Which path would be the best way to honor yourself? 3. Which choice is most likely to help you fulfill the purposes you came to earth to carry out? 4. Which course of action would enable you to express your best gifts? Are there questions you would add, Virgo? I expect the coming months will require you to generate key decisions at a higher rate than usual, so I hope you will make intensive use of my guiding inquiries, as well as any others you formulate.
This Week's Horoscope Forecast August 22nd 28th, 2022
This week, Uranus enters Retrograde, pushing us to analyze if our comfort zones are an issue. The Sun moves into Virgo, which may help us focus on improving our quality of life. Additionally, Mercury enters its Pre-Shadow Retrograde before moving into Libra, illuminating the areas where we need to work on communicating in a balanced manner.
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You To Let Your Imagination Run Wild, Because Dreaming Is Free
Get ready, because your horoscope for the week of September 12 to 18 says you’re jumping right into the deep end! There’s a *lot* brewing behind the scenes this week, but it’s inevitable for the curtain to fall at some point. Prepare for startling developments to make themselves known, because the plot is only getting thicker. The rising stakes and increasing tension will be impossible to ignore by September 16, because critical Venus in Virgo will square off with sharp-tongued Mars in Gemini, shining a light on your primal fears and raw desires. What’s making you so ravenous lately? What is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Month Of September, Because They’re Rediscovering Their Superpower
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of September 2022, then you’re in luck. After all, the upcoming astro forecast is filled with ups and downs, which means you’re finding a way to look on the bright side! It’s Virgo season, which is encouraging you to make lemons out of lemonade. I mean, isn’t that exactly what a Virgo would do? Although this is a great time to get organized and plan ahead, this year’s Virgo season is turning things up a notch. After all, Mercury will station retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September...
Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, September 2022
The sun in Virgo lights up the sector of your chart that rules success and recognition, making it an exciting time of year to stand in the spotlight, make big career moves, and think about the legacy you want to leave behind. You might be building a new reputation for yourself at this moment.
Your New Moon Horoscope for September 2022 Wants Every Zodiac Sign to Reflect on Their Relationships
Embrace everything autumn has to offer, because your new moon horoscope for September 2022 wants you to invite more harmony into your life. Do you look forward to fall all year round? Between sipping on a warm cup of your favorite fall blend and the thought of cozying up with someone you love, the irresistible charm of autumn is undeniable. And if you’re wondering why it never fails to put a spell on you, here’s a secret—the magic of autumn has everything to do with the fact that it also begins Libra season! A new moon is always a much-needed a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Leo—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Set Yourself Free From What Has Held You Back
You’re making so many memories this month, and even though your Leo horoscope for September 2022 is full of ups and downs, might feel like a breath of fresh air after your hectic solar return! However, that doesn’t mean it will be a smooth ride, as Mercury is opposing Jupiter in your ninth house of spontaneity and adventure on September 2. You can expect unpredictable shifts to take place, but if you’re willing to go with the flow, you might discover so many beautiful truths in unexpected places. When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, however, you may start feeling more...
Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin
Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week & It’s All Thanks To The Fall Equinox
If things haven’t been going your way lately, hang in there! The next couple of days will bring you a much-needed refresh and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week from September 19 to 25. In addition to kicking off this year’s whimsical fall equinox, the sun’s shift into harmony-seeking Libra later in the week will present you with a new backdrop of energies. *New season, who dis?* This week begins on a kind and productive note, as the moon in Cancer harmonizes with Venus in devoted Virgo on September 19. If you’re feeling intuitively guided to reach out...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Catching Feelings, Thank to Venus in Libra
Powerful romantic shifts and empowering transformations are happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, so get ready for sparks to fly. There’s a lot to look forward to right now in terms of love, so dive into the romance of it all. If you’re catching feelings, you might as well embrace it rather than fear it, because the universe definitely wants you to. Emotional bonds are deepening right now, especially when Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with romantic Venus in Virgo on September 26. This will pave the way for communication in your relationships,...
ohmymag.co.uk
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
To get your moon sign, plug in your date, time, and city of birth into Astro.com’s birth chart generator. Aries moons are known for their impulsive behavior, says Aliza Kellyof Allure. Coupled with their need for excitement or victory, they’re always looking for a spontaneous adventure, which can be easy to satiate since they’re famous for knowing what they want. However, they are also known to have a shorter fuse, but the good news is that they get over it as quickly as the feeling comes. Aries moons work well with air suns.
Pisces—Your September Horoscope Says A Full Moon Has Your Name Written All Over It
You’re an incredibly sensitive water sign, which means you’re always tuned into everyone’s energy. In fact, your Pisces horoscope for September 2022 says you might find yourself becoming keenly aware of someone’s motives as this month begins! When Mercury in your intuitive eighth house forms an opposition with Jupiter on September 2, it may prompt you to get to the bottom of a situation that’s been leaving you nervous. Put on your investigator’s hat, because you’re cracking down on each clue! However, once Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you may find that deep-seated secrets are beginning to surface. You may...
MindBodyGreen
September 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Back to school…or back to something else? Whatever it is, the direction is a definitive U-turn this September, as six planets will be retrograde by the second weekend of the month. Five of them are the slow-moving outer planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. In all fairness, they...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You To Let It Go, Because Not Everything Is In Your Control
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of September 19 to 25 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
How The September 25 New Moon Will Affect You If You're A Sagittarius
As we approach the autumn equinox on September 22, we will also be shifting into Libra season in all of its balanced glory. Just as fall can feel like the perfect time for new beginnings, Libra season opens us up to the possibilities in our lives, and its ruling planet Venus is all about love, beauty, and wealth, per PopSugar. This might be the perfect time to make new investments, either financially or energetically — get ready for the new moon on September 25 to lead you down an even dreamier path toward your future than what you had in mind for yourself.
SFGate
A very SF horoscope: It’s Libra season and we’re love-drunk
Let’s imagine that Libra season 2022 is a party — and in San Francisco, with at least three music festivals spanning the month, it most certainly is. When Libra plays host, it helps us Earthlings flirt our way to love. Whether that love lasts forever or just one song with a festival cutie, the focus is on how we relate and harmonize with one another on both personal and collective levels.
Comments / 0