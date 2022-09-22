ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

New sports facility could be coming to Folsom Ranch

FOLSOM, Calif. — A team of sports venue leaders announced their vision for a new multi-sport recreational facility at a Chamber of Commerce event in Folsom Thursday. The proposal is named, “The Folsom Ranch Sports Project." "A new multi-sport recreational facility is planned for Folsom, changing the game...
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 24-25

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does a renaissance faire, a farm-to-fork festival, or maybe even a paranormal circus sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has warmed back up just a bit, with temperatures in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County homeless camping ban now in effect

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's new ordinance banning homeless encampments in certain areas along the American River Parkway is now in effect. The county says there will not be mass sweeps of encampments just because the ordinance is in place. Sacramento County says its main reason for the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

$25M to go towards housing, services for unhoused along the American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A $25 million plan is on the horizon to address the more than a thousand homeless people who live along the American River Parkway. It was set in motion Wednesday morning after Sacramento County announced it would receive the funds from the state budget. The $25 million is set to go towards housing and services for all the homeless who are out here along the river.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Darrell Steinberg
CBS Sacramento

Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove Unified parents, students invited to backyard barbecue

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The weather this weekend is going to be great for getting outdoors and there’s a free, family-focused barbecue. The Elk Grove Unified School District’s Department of Family and Community Engagement welcomes you to join their Families of Black Students United (FBSU) for some good food and good company.
ELK GROVE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter.  Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive preparation […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Video: Dog charges at Elk Grove officer while being impounded

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A federal court temporarily delayed an Elk Grove dog’s euthanasia, which was ordered after it bit a police officer and a resident, the city said. The city of Elk Grove Animal Services said the incident began on May 16 when officers responded to a neighborhood for a report of a […]
ELK GROVE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

EG police officers to work extra hours at Sky River Casino

The Elk Grove police entered into an agreement with the Wilton Rancheria Gaming Authority to provide temporary and part-time services from uniformed officers working overtime at Elk Grove’s new Sky River Casino. This agreement, which is an amendment to an already existing contract, was approved by the Elk Grove...
ELK GROVE, CA
Sacramento Observer

Highlands Charter School Expands Services To Oak Park Site

Rodney Pope, a former inmate with a desire to rehabilitate, completely turned his life around after earning early release in 2021 after serving 25 years, eight months and four days for kidnapping and attempted robbery. Given the nature of life post-incarceration, one might ask: how do you even begin to overcome those social obstacles and barriers?
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Fall-themed events in the Sacramento area

Correction: An alert that was sent from the FOX40 app that included this article incorrectly identified the start of the fall season. The fall season begins in 2022 on Thursday, September 22.  SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — With fall beginning on Thursday, Sept. 22, there are various events in the Sacramento area to celebrate the season. Here is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
