Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
New sports facility could be coming to Folsom Ranch
FOLSOM, Calif. — A team of sports venue leaders announced their vision for a new multi-sport recreational facility at a Chamber of Commerce event in Folsom Thursday. The proposal is named, “The Folsom Ranch Sports Project." "A new multi-sport recreational facility is planned for Folsom, changing the game...
Multiple city, county ordinances impacting unhoused encampments take effect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento County ordinances and a City of Sacramento ordinance all impacting the area’s unhoused population took effect at the end of this week. The first of the two Sacramento County ordinances, both passed in August, prohibits camping in the American River Parkway and the Dry Creek Parkway between one hour […]
Sacramento anti-camping ordinances take effect, residents unhappy with city actions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple anti-camping ordinances that restrict where those experiencing homelessness can set up camp in the city and county of Sacramento took effect Friday. The American River Parkway and outside government buildings are places now considered to be off limits. The city also bans tents that block...
KCRA.com
'It’s a real frustration': Blind Sacramento residents struggle with sidewalks blocked by homeless camps
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Some blind residents living in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento are having trouble getting around their neighborhood. "There are tents pitched on sidewalks. There are grocery carts filled with trash," said Susan Hood. "There are things that impede my ability to walk down the sidewalk." Hood...
capradio.org
Sacramento faces an alarming shortage of senior affordable housing. Some new units are on the way
Violeta McCloskey was homeless before she moved into her apartment at a senior affordable housing community near Tahoe Park in 2011. She had lost her home to foreclosure and was living in her SUV. To get by, she treated her asthma and brushed her teeth each morning at a nearby bingo hall and relied on McDonald’s for free coffee.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 24-25
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does a renaissance faire, a farm-to-fork festival, or maybe even a paranormal circus sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has warmed back up just a bit, with temperatures in the...
Sacramento County homeless camping ban now in effect
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's new ordinance banning homeless encampments in certain areas along the American River Parkway is now in effect. The county says there will not be mass sweeps of encampments just because the ordinance is in place. Sacramento County says its main reason for the...
$25M to go towards housing, services for unhoused along the American River Parkway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A $25 million plan is on the horizon to address the more than a thousand homeless people who live along the American River Parkway. It was set in motion Wednesday morning after Sacramento County announced it would receive the funds from the state budget. The $25 million is set to go towards housing and services for all the homeless who are out here along the river.
Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
Going to the Farm-to-Fork Festival? Watch out for these closed roads around Capitol Mall
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Farm-to-Fork Street Festival kicks off two days of music, food and drinks starting Friday, Sept. 23, at the Capitol Mall. The festival begins at 4 p.m on Friday and will end at 9 p.m., and on Saturday it starts at 11 a.m. and continues until 9 p.m. Although the festival has […]
Elk Grove Unified parents, students invited to backyard barbecue
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The weather this weekend is going to be great for getting outdoors and there’s a free, family-focused barbecue. The Elk Grove Unified School District’s Department of Family and Community Engagement welcomes you to join their Families of Black Students United (FBSU) for some good food and good company.
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive preparation […]
Mosquito Fire evacuees have mixed feelings about new campgrounds
FORESTHILL, Calif. — All evacuation orders have been lifted for the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, but Foresthill residents have other concerns as they return to their homes. Mosquito Fire evacuees are happy to be back home, but have mixed feelings on talks about a new campground potentially being...
Video: Dog charges at Elk Grove officer while being impounded
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A federal court temporarily delayed an Elk Grove dog’s euthanasia, which was ordered after it bit a police officer and a resident, the city said. The city of Elk Grove Animal Services said the incident began on May 16 when officers responded to a neighborhood for a report of a […]
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15
The Highwater Jamboree will take place at Garcia Bend Park on October 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.(Stephen Leonardi/Unsplash) A Highwater Jamboree will be held by the Sacramento city government on October 15 to familiarize the public with ways to prepare for storms and floods. The event will take place in Garcia Bend Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lavender Library fundraises to digitize rare Sacramento-area LGBTQ+ periodicals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Holding a rare copy of the Sacramento Star in her hands, Kerry Parsons reads the headline from July 28, 1982: “Immunodeficient syndrome is epidemic. Awareness urged for gay men.”. “Back then, we didn’t know what HIV or AIDS really were,” said Parsons, a Lavender Library...
Elk Grove Citizen
EG police officers to work extra hours at Sky River Casino
The Elk Grove police entered into an agreement with the Wilton Rancheria Gaming Authority to provide temporary and part-time services from uniformed officers working overtime at Elk Grove’s new Sky River Casino. This agreement, which is an amendment to an already existing contract, was approved by the Elk Grove...
San Joaquin County Sheriff warns of potential violence for upcoming Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
FRENCH CAMP, Calif. — San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow says the funeral for Hells Angels founder Ralph "Sonny" Barger has the potential for violence from thousands of attendees in Stockton. "I am bringing in substantial resources to protect the safety of the general public from the violence and...
Sacramento Observer
Highlands Charter School Expands Services To Oak Park Site
Rodney Pope, a former inmate with a desire to rehabilitate, completely turned his life around after earning early release in 2021 after serving 25 years, eight months and four days for kidnapping and attempted robbery. Given the nature of life post-incarceration, one might ask: how do you even begin to overcome those social obstacles and barriers?
Fall-themed events in the Sacramento area
Correction: An alert that was sent from the FOX40 app that included this article incorrectly identified the start of the fall season. The fall season begins in 2022 on Thursday, September 22. SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — With fall beginning on Thursday, Sept. 22, there are various events in the Sacramento area to celebrate the season. Here is […]
ABC10
