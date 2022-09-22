ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Could Aaron Judge Sign With Red Sox? Vegas Gives Extremely Promising Odds

Is momentum building for Aaron Judge to switch sides of the storied rivalry?. While most would consider the upcoming four-game set a chance for Judge to capture both the all-time American League home run record and the AL Triple Crown, oddsmakers see the series as a chance for the slugger to audition for his next team, the Boston Red Sox.
NBC Sports

Kremer tosses 4-hitter, Rutschman HR, Orioles blank Astros

Dean Kremer pitched a four-hitter, Adley Rutschman homered and the Baltimore Orioles kept themselves squarely in the playoff hunt by defeating the Houston Astros 6-0 Friday night. Baltimore started the day trailing Seattle by four games in the race for the third and final AL wild-card spot. It’s been an...
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill

Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado moving to sidelines Thursday for Houston

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles. Christian Vazquez will replace Maldonado behind the plate and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.7 FanDuel points....
