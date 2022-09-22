Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Could Aaron Judge Sign With Red Sox? Vegas Gives Extremely Promising Odds
Is momentum building for Aaron Judge to switch sides of the storied rivalry?. While most would consider the upcoming four-game set a chance for Judge to capture both the all-time American League home run record and the AL Triple Crown, oddsmakers see the series as a chance for the slugger to audition for his next team, the Boston Red Sox.
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will begin an intense four-game series on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Red Sox-Yankees prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
NBC Sports
Kremer tosses 4-hitter, Rutschman HR, Orioles blank Astros
Dean Kremer pitched a four-hitter, Adley Rutschman homered and the Baltimore Orioles kept themselves squarely in the playoff hunt by defeating the Houston Astros 6-0 Friday night. Baltimore started the day trailing Seattle by four games in the race for the third and final AL wild-card spot. It’s been an...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill
Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado moving to sidelines Thursday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles. Christian Vazquez will replace Maldonado behind the plate and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.7 FanDuel points....
RELATED PEOPLE
Aaron Judge still seeking 61 as Yankees battle Red Sox
Aaron Judge remains at 60 homers but keeps getting on base — and the New York Yankees keep winning. On
Aaron Judge chases Roger Maris' American League record 61 home runs as Yankees face Red Sox
The New York Yankees are hosting their bitter rivals, the Boston Red Sox, in the Bronx for the second game of their four-game home series, but for once, the rivalry takes a back seat as Aaron Judge looks to equal Roger Maris' American League and Yankees single-season record of 61 home runs.
Comments / 0