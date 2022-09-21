How Are Laundry and Dry Cleaning Services Efficient and Beneficial Solutions to Your Problems?

Read full article on original website
How Often Should You Be Cleaning Under Your Furniture?
Cleaning is probably not on most people's list of fun activities, yet most of us can agree that having cleaned is a good feeling. When our homes are clean, we feel more comfortable and at ease. We can find things more easily and live more peacefully. Keeping your living space free from clutter is a sign of good mental health and cleaning isn't as bad as you may think.
How to Clean Carpet and Get Rid of Stains, Smells, and Other Messes
Beautiful wall-to-wall carpet can look modern, as well as do its duty of adding warmth, texture, and reducing noise. Knowing how to clean carpet well—and keep it clean—is an essential skill that every homeowner should have. No need to live with dull discoloration in high-traffic areas, tough stains, and other messes. You’ve got plenty of cleaning products to ensure that your carpet and area rugs remain as plush as ever. And if you think a vacuum is the only carpet cleaning tool to get the job done, think again.
Futuristic dishwasher uses superheated steam to clean the dishes in just 25 seconds - saving money on water, electricity and detergent
New dishwasher technology could soon save you money on water, electricity and detergent, a study reveals. Researchers have performed simulations of a dishwasher system that uses superheated steam instead of soap to clean dishes. Superheated steam is an extremely high-temperature vapour generated by heating the saturated steam obtained from boiling...
Travelers are slamming Airbnb chore lists that tell guests to mow the lawn, do the laundry, and take out the trash — on top of paying $125 cleaning fees
Some Airbnb hosts are charging cleaning fees and asking guests to complete a list of chores. Frustrated travelers say they've been asked to mow the lawn, take out the trash, and wash the sheets. The trend is causing some people to ditch short-term rentals for hotels, WSJ reported Friday. Some...
Why You Should Be Cleaning Your Walls Regularly
Humans built the first walls thousands of years ago, and we’ve been avoiding cleaning them ever since. Smudges around light switches? Of course. A sponge and some gentle soap, and those high-traffic spots are good as new. But the entire wall? Who wants to do that, let alone every...
8 best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering
Vacuuming is never fun, but it’s a whole lot easier with a cordless machine. You won’t find yourself getting tangled up or tripping over wires, or limited to the nearest plug socket, so cleaning becomes considerably quicker and easier. Cordless vacuums have improved dramatically in recent years, and while early models tended to lose suction as you cleaned, and ran out of battery quickly, the latest models can run for longer and are just as powerful as their corded cousins. Be aware that most still only run for up to 60 minutes – even less...
I’m an air expert – five ways to prevent mould when drying clothes indoors & why rugs are essential
AN EXPERT has revealed how to prevent mould when drying your wet clothes indoors - and turns out, rugs make a huge difference. As the cost-of-living crisis deepens, leading to rising inflation and soaring energy bills that are likely to stay high for years, households all across the nation are looking for ways to spend less wherever possible.
Best handheld vacuum 2022: for easy cleaning on the go
We've reviewed the best handheld vacuums of 2022 from Shark, Roidmi, Black and Decker, Dyson, and more
This 6-in-1 Steam Mop Saved My White Rug, and I Even Use It On My Clothes (Yes, Really!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I love my living room rug, but I’ll be the first to admit that it can get a bit dingy from all the foot (and paw) traffic from people and pets. I knew from the start that a white rug would be a big challenge to keep clean, but I went for it anyway because I liked it that much. Unfortunately, my once-white rug has been looking grayer and grayer lately. While I was able to lift some of the dirt out with a wet-dry vac and even a handheld shampooer, both of these tools require cleaning solutions that I’m not always so great about restocking at home. I figured that I’d have to carve out some time to deep clean the rug … but then I had an opportunity to try out the BLACK + DECKER Multipurpose Steam Mop, which comes with a whopping six attachments. I’d heard great reviews about steam mops but had never tried one for myself, and this seemed like the best test I could possibly do.
How to wash pillows in a washing machine without ruining them
Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
How to Wash a Dog Bed (That’s too Big for the Washing Machine)
Og beds can be a pain to keep clean. Your dog's hair and dander will cling to his bedding, and dirt and debris from his coat and paws will cover the bed in no time. That's why every owner needs to know how to wash a dog bed, even if it's too large to fit in the washing machine.
