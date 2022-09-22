Read full article on original website
Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Tovar will handle shortstop duties after Alan Trejo was moved to second base and Ryan McMahon was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Sean Manaea, our models project Tovar to score 6.4 FanDuel points...
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not starting in Friday's contest against the San Diego Padres. McMahon will take a break at home after Alan Trejo was shifted to second base and Ezequiel Tovar was aligned at shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 349 batted balls this season, McMahon has accounted...
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres’ playoff progress with a 4-3 victory on Friday night. Randal Grichuk homered and Yonathan Daza added a two-run triple for the last-place Rockies, who started six rookies, including an all-rookie infield. “We’re fiery and we’re energetic and we just want to come up here and produce,” Trejo said. Colorado improved to 7-1 against the Padres at Coors Field and has won 14 of the past 15 meetings in Denver over the past two seasons.
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies. Flores went 3-for-4 on Wednesday and recorded his third multi-hit game in the last five contests, but he will take a seat for Thursday's matinee. Thairo Estrada will replace Flores on second base and bat third.
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Bell will watch from the bench after Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's designated hitter and Wil Myers was started at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 438 batted balls this season,...
San Diego Padres utility-man Wil Myers is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Myers will man first base after Brandon Drury was chosen as San Diego's designated hitter and Josh Bell was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Ryan Feltner, our models project Myers...
Alan Trejo’s RBI single with one out in the 10th inning gave the Colorado Rockies a 4-3 win over the
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Reyes will sit on the bench after Jared Young was picked as Chicago's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 260 batted balls this season, Reyes has recorded a 11.5% barrel rate and a .275 expected...
