Motorsports

Speedway Digest

Wood Brothers Team To Honor Nancy Wood at Texas

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team are going to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend to honor a hero. A cancer hero – the late Nancy Wood. Mrs. Wood, wife of team co-owner Len Wood, will be recognized as part of an initiative by the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, The NASCAR Foundation and AdventHealth. For the past three years the program hasraised awareness and money to be used for research and support of new treatments and to improve the lives of those affected by ovarian and childhood cancers. Her name will appear above the driver’s door of the No. 21 Mustang.
FanBuzz

Greg Biffle Almost Broke Up NASCAR's Most Dynamic Duo

NASCAR, like every sport, has plenty of arguable topics, but every diehard NASCAR fan would tell you that Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus was the most dominant driver-crew chief tandem of NASCAR's modern era. Their championship five-peat from 2006-2010 and seven total titles puts them in a rare spot in NASCAR history. Eventually, they ended their 17-year partnership at Hendrick Motorsports after the 2018 Cup Series season due to competitive differences. But, if Greg Biffle had his way, the pairing would've broken up a couple years earlier.
State
North Carolina State
FanSided

NASCAR: Does Denny Hamlin race his own drivers differently?

Denny Hamlin is in a unique position where he has to compete against two cars he owns in the NASCAR Cup Series. Does he race them differently?. Late in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin confirmed that he would enter the 2021 season as a team owner, in addition to his role as a full-time driver.
racer.com

2023 Hoosier SCCA Super Tour schedule revealed

The 2022 Summit Racing Equipment SCCA Road Racing season is still underway, but it’s never too early to plan for the year ahead – and with that, SCCA has unveiled its tentative 2023 Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour schedule. Similar to year’s past, the 2023 Hoosier Super...
racer.com

Johnson headlines all-star guest speaker line-up at Women with Drive II

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and current NTT IndyCar Series driver Jimmie Johnson headlines a list of more than 50 industry leaders who are scheduled to appear at Women in Motorsports North America’s Women With Drive II – Driven By Mobil 1 summit on October 5-6, hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway.
fordauthority.com

No. 12 Nascar Team To Appeal Penalties From Bristol 2022

On Friday, Nascar officials announced that Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Nascar Ford Mustang will appeal penalties incurred last week as a result of an uncontrolled tire that bounced away after a botched pit stop at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17th, 2022. As such, the suspensions of several of Blaney’s team members will be deferred until after this weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.
FOX Sports

Buescher looks to be playoff spoiler at home track Texas

One of the first things Brad Keselowski did before buying into Jack Roush's race team was check the years remaining on the contract for Chris Buescher, the driver he was inheriting with his purchase. He was pleased to learn that Buescher was locked down. But it wasn't long enough, in...
Racing News

Homestead Testing Results: September 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR testing results from Homestead-Miami Speedway. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Homestead-Miami Speedway is hosting a test with the Next Gen car. The test is ahead of the race on October 23 when the track will host their first race with NASCAR’s new machine. View Homestead-Miami Speedway testing results below.
