Read full article on original website
Related
Good News Network
Pipes a Million Times Thinner Than Human Hair Could Deliver Personalized Therapies to Individual Cells
Pipes a million times thinner than a human hair could deliver personalized therapies to individual cells, according to new research. The ‘world’s tiniest plumbing system’ could transform medicine by funneling drugs, proteins, or molecules to precisely targeted organs and tissue—without any risk of side-effects. It comprises...
Scientists Created 'Living' Synthetic Cells by Harvesting Bacteria For Parts
Researchers at the University of Bristol in the UK have taken a major step forward in synthetic biology by designing a system that performs several key functions of a living cell, including generating energy and expressing genes. Their artificially constructed cell even transformed from a sphere shape to a more natural amoeba-like shape over the first 48 hours of 'life', indicating that the proto-cytoskeletal filaments were working (or, as the researchers put it, were "structurally dynamic over extended time scales"). Building something that comes close to what we might think of as alive is no walk in the park, not least thanks...
Nature.com
Detecting thin adhesive coatings in wood fiber materials with laboratory-based dual-energy computed tomography (DECT)
The distribution and good spreading of adhesive resins is critical for the wood-based panels industry. Full 3D non-destructive characterization is necessary, but methods are limited due to the chemical similarities between the resins and the wood fibers. For X-ray microtomography (\(\mu \)CT), the doping of the resin with a highly attenuating contrast agent is necessary to visualize the resin distribution. However, the attenuation signal remains hard to segment clearly due to partial volume effects in the image, and phase mixing in the material. To help in the identification of the doped resin, dual-energy X-ray CT (DECT) is used to exploit the contrast agent's K-edge, based on simulations which take into account the polychromatic properties of the X-ray tube and detector response. The contrast agent's identification with DECT is validated with elemental mapping using scanning electron microscopy combined with energy-dispersive spectroscopy (SEM-EDX) on the surface of a wood-based panel sample, using data fusion between DECT and SEM-EDX. Overall, DECT results here in the first 3D identification of doped resin inside wood fiberboards, guiding the industry's efforts in further improving the durability of wood-based panels.
Nature.com
Energy- and atom-efficient chemical synthesis with endergonic photocatalysis
Endergonic photocatalysis is the use of light to perform catalytic reactions that are thermodynamically unfavourable. While photocatalysis has become a powerful tool in facilitating chemical transformations, the light-energy efficiency of these processes has not gathered much attention. Exergonic photocatalysis does not take full advantage of the light energy input, producing low-energy products and heat, whereas endergonic photocatalysis incorporates a portion of the photon energy into the reaction, yielding products that are higher in free energy than the reactants. Such processes can enable catalytic, atom-economic syntheses of reactive compounds from bench-stable materials. With respect to environmental friendliness and carbon neutrality, endergonic photocatalysis is also of interest to large-scale industrial manufacturing, where better energy efficiency, less waste and value addition are highly sought. We therefore assess here the thermochemistry of several classes of reported photocatalytic transformations to showcase current advances in endergonic photocatalysis and point to their industrial potential.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Liquid-crystalline behavior on dumbbell-shaped colloids and the observation of chiral blue phases
Colloidal liquid crystals are an emerging class of soft materials that naturally combine the unique properties of both liquid crystal molecules and colloidal particles. Chiral liquid crystal blue phases are attractive for use in fast optical displays and electrooptical devices, but the construction of blue phases is limited to a few chiral building blocks and the formation of blue phases from achiral ones is often counterintuitive. Herein we demonstrate that achiral dumbbell-shaped colloids can assemble into a rich variety of characteristic liquid crystal phases, including nematic phases with lock structures, smectic phase, and particularly experimental observation of blue phase III with double-twisted chiral columns. Phase diagrams from experiments and simulations show that the existence and stable regions of different liquid crystal phases are strongly dependent on the geometrical parameters of dumbbell-shaped colloids. This work paves a new route to the design and construction of blue phases for photonic applications.
Phys.org
Manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices
Computers that can make use of the "spooky" properties of quantum mechanics to solve problems faster than current technology may sound alluring, but first they must overcome a massive disadvantage. Scientists from Japan may have found the answer through their demonstration of how a superconducting material, niobium nitride, can be added to a nitride-semiconductor substrate as a flat, crystalline layer. This process may lead to the easy manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices.
Nature.com
Integrated acoustic resonators in commercial fin field-effect transistor technology
In radio communication, the growth of beamforming and multiple-input"“multiple-output technologies, which increase transceiver complexity, have led to a drive to reduce the size, weight and power of radio components by integrating them into a single system on chip. One approach is to integrate the frequency references of acoustic microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) with complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor processes, typically through a MEMS-first or MEMS-last approach that requires process customization. Here we report unreleased acoustic resonators that are fabricated in 14"‰nm fin field-effect transistor technology and operate in the X-band frequency range (8"“12"‰GHz). The devices use phononic waveguides for acoustic confinement and exploit metal"“oxide"“semiconductor capacitors and transistors to electromechanically drive and sense acoustic vibrations. Fifteen device variations are analysed across 30 bias points, quantifying the importance of phononic confinement on resonator performance and demonstrating the velocity-saturated piezoresistive effect in active resonant transistors. Our results illustrate the feasibility of integrating acoustic devices directly into standard complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor processes.
Nature.com
Strain-regulated Gibbs free energy enables reversible redox chemistry of chalcogenides for sodium ion batteries
Manipulating the reversible redox chemistry of transition metal dichalcogenides for energy storage often faces great challenges as it is difficult to regulate the discharged products directly. Herein we report that tensile-strained MoSe2 (TS-MoSe2) can act as a host to transfer its strain to corresponding discharged product Mo, thus contributing to the regulation of Gibbs free energy change (Î”G) and enabling a reversible sodium storage mechanism. The inherited strain results in lattice distortion of Mo, which adjusts the d-band center upshifted closer to the Fermi level to enhance the adsorbability of Na2Se, thereby leading to a decreased Î”G of the redox chemistry between Mo/Na2Se and MoSe2. Ex situ and in situ experiments revealed that, unlike the unstrained MoSe2, TS-MoSe2 shows a highly reversible sodium storage, along with an evidently improved reaction kinetics. This work sheds light on the study on electrochemical energy storage mechanism of other electrode materials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Physics-embedded graph network for accelerating phase-field simulation of microstructure evolution in additive manufacturing
The phase-field (PF) method is a physics-based computational approach for simulating interfacial morphology. It has been used to model powder melting, rapid solidification, and grain structure evolution in metal additive manufacturing (AM). However, traditional direct numerical simulation (DNS) of the PF method is computationally expensive due to sufficiently small mesh size. Here, a physics-embedded graph network (PEGN) is proposed to leverage an elegant graph representation of the grain structure and embed the classic PF theory into the graph network. By reformulating the classic PF problem as an unsupervised machine learning task on a graph network, PEGN efficiently solves temperature field, liquid/solid phase fraction, and grain orientation variables to minimize a physics-based loss/energy function. The approach is at least 50 times faster than DNS in both CPU and GPU implementation while still capturing key physical features. Hence, PEGN allows to simulate large-scale multi-layer and multi-track AM build effectively.
Rice University researchers 'dissolve' final roadblock in perovskite solar panels
Researchers at Rice University have solved the 'stability problem' of the solar panels made from halide perovskites paving the way for their commercial production and usage. In the research study published today, the researchers have detailed the right solvent that allows the building of 3D/2D solar cells with high energy conversion efficiency.
Phys.org
DNA nets capture COVID-19 virus in low-cost rapid-testing platform
Tiny nets woven from DNA strands can ensnare the spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19, lighting up the virus for a fast-yet-sensitive diagnostic test—and also impeding the virus from infecting cells, opening a new possible route to antiviral treatment, according to a new study. Researchers at the...
Phys.org
Atomic-scale imaging reveals a facile route to crystal formation
What do clouds, televisions, pharmaceuticals, and even the dirt under our feet have in common? They all have or use crystals in some way. Crystals are more than just fancy gemstones. Clouds form when water vapor condenses into ice crystals in the atmosphere. Liquid crystal displays are used in a variety of electronics, from televisions to instrument panels. Crystallization is an important step for drug discovery and purification. Crystals also make up rocks and other minerals. Their crucial role in the environment is a focus of materials science and health sciences research.
Nature.com
Microfluidic microwave biosensor based on biomimetic materials for the quantitative detection of glucose
This paper presents a microwave microfluidic biosensor for monitoring blood glucose levels. The glucose sensor is a triple ring microstrip patch antenna integrated with a biomimetic microfluidic device capable of measuring a fixed volume of glucose solution. The sensor was utilized to detect 50"“500Â mg/dL glucose solutions. The interaction of the glucose solution with the electromagnetic field on the patch's surface influences both the resonance frequency and the magnitude of reflection coefficient. The results indicate that the microfluidic device can reduce experimental error and enhance the correlation between glucose concentration, resonant frequency, and reflection coefficient. Finally, the microfluidic sensor had a sensitivity of 0.25Â MHz/(mg/dL), a detection limit as low as 7.7Â mg/dL, and correlation coefficients of resonance frequency and reflection coefficient with a glucose concentration of 0.996 and 0.984, respectively. The experiment on the sensor's stability verifies the sensor's excellent stability and rapid response (~"‰150Â ms). Consequently, the device can be used to differentiate the concentration of glucose solutions, as well as to detect blood glucose levels at an early stage.
labpulse.com
CRISPR may enable rapid, sensitive test for COVID-19
September 23, 2022 -- A novel engineered CRISPR technology can locate RNA from SARS-CoV-2 in about half an hour, detecting the COVID-19 virus more rapidly and in much lower concentrations than previous tests, according to research published Thursday in Nature Chemical Biology. The device has the potential for use as...
Nature.com
Non-local triple quantum dot thermometer based on Coulomb-coupled systems
Recent proposals towards non-local thermoelectric voltage-based thermometry, in the conventional dual quantum dot set-up, demand an asymmetric step-like system-to-reservoir coupling around the ground states for optimal operation (Physica E, 114, 113635, 2019). In addition to such demand for unrealistic coupling, the sensitivity in such a strategy also depends on the average measurement terminal temperature, which may result in erroneous temperature assessment. In this paper, we propose non-local current based thermometry in the dual dot set-up as a practical alternative and demonstrate that in the regime of high bias, the sensitivity remains robust against fluctuations of the measurement terminal temperature. Proceeding further, we propose a non-local triple quantum dot thermometer, that provides an enhanced sensitivity while bypassing the demand for unrealistic step-like system-to-reservoir coupling and being robust against fabrication induced variability in Coulomb coupling. In addition, we show that the heat extracted from (to) the target reservoir, in the triple dot design, can also be suppressed drastically by appropriate fabrication strategy, to prevent thermometry induced drift in reservoir temperature. The proposed triple dot setup thus offers a multitude of benefits and could potentially pave the path towards the practical realization and deployment of high-performance non-local "sub-Kelvin range" thermometers.
Phys.org
Computer simulations visualize how an essential stem cell protein opens wrapped DNA
A key protein for converting adult stem cells into cells that resemble embryonic stem cells has been visualized in unprecedented detail by an international team of researchers around Hans Schöler and Vlad Cojocaru of the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Biomedicine in Münster. By combining experiments and computer simulations, the team visualized how the Oct4 protein binds and opens short pieces of DNA while wrapped around nuclear storage proteins (histones), just like in our genome. The results were published in the journal Nucleic Acids Research on September 22.
Nature.com
Non-destructive mapping of stress and strain in soft thin films through sound waves
Measuring the in-plane mechanical stress in a taut membrane is challenging, especially if its material parameters are unknown or altered by the stress. Yet being able to measure the stress is of fundamental interest to basic research and practical applications that use soft membranes, from engineering to tissues. Here, we present a robust non-destructive technique to measure directly in-situ stress and strain in soft thin films without the need to calibrate material parameters. Our method relies on measuring the speed of elastic waves propagating in the film. Using optical coherence tomography, we verify our method experimentally for a stretched rubber membrane, a piece of cling film (about 10"‰Î¼m thick), and the leather skin of a traditional Irish frame drum. We find that our stress predictions are highly accurate and anticipate that our technique could be useful in applications ranging from soft matter devices to biomaterial engineering and medical diagnosis.
Microbots smaller than an ant’s head can move autonomously and untethered
In a new development in the field of micro and nanoelectronics, scientists at Cornell University developed microbots smaller than an ant's head yet capable of walking autonomously. The solar-powered robot, invisible to the naked eye, has a tiny microprocessor "brain" onboard that allows it to walk without being externally controlled.
Nature.com
Coherent quantum annealing in a programmable 2,000"‰qubit Ising chain
Quantum simulation has emerged as a valuable arena for demonstrating and understanding the capabilities of near-term quantum computers1,2,3. Quantum annealing4,5 has been successfully used in simulating a range of open quantum systems, both at equilibrium6,7,8 and out of equilibrium9,10,11. However, in all previous experiments, annealing has been too slow to coherently simulate a closed quantum system, due to the onset of thermal effects from the environment. Here we demonstrate coherent evolution through a quantum phase transition in the paradigmatic setting of a one-dimensional transverse-field Ising chain, using up to 2,000"‰superconducting flux qubits in a programmable quantum annealer. In large systems, we observe the quantum Kibble"“Zurek mechanism with theoretically predicted kink statistics, as well as characteristic positive kink"“kink correlations, independent of temperature. In small chains, excitation statistics validate the picture of a Landau"“Zener transition at a minimum gap. In both cases, the results are in quantitative agreement with analytical solutions to the closed-system quantum model. For slower anneals, we observe anti-Kibble"“Zurek scaling in a crossover to the open quantum regime. The coherent dynamics of large-scale quantum annealers demonstrated here can be exploited to perform approximate quantum optimization, machine learning and simulation tasks.
Comments / 0