Read full article on original website
Related
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
Business Insider
What to do with your money when the Fed hikes interest rates
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a...
Elon Musk warns the Fed could send prices spiraling downward if it hikes interest rates too sharply this month
Elon Musk cautioned that a major rate hike by the Federal Reserve could spark deflation. Musk bemoaned cost pressures at Tesla and SpaceX in March, but recently argued inflation has peaked. Cathie Wood, Michael Burry, and other commentators have also flagged deflation as a possibility. If the Federal Reserve raises...
Interest rate hikes may bite Biden
Along with inflation, a one-two punch to Democrats' economic record.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision
The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is sliding Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to feature another large rate hike. What To Know: Fed officials are set to release their latest projections on Wednesday, which most expect will be accompanied by a 0.75% hike in the benchmark rate for the third time in a row.
Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the Fed will hike interest rates as high as 9% if inflation stays high
The Federal Reserve could hike interest rates as high as 9% according to Mark Mobius. Mobius told Bloomberg TV Wednesday that the Fed believes it has to hike past the inflation rate. He says "the Fed has to raise interest rates higher than inflation in order to kill inflation." The...
Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates
These bank stocks will get an earnings boost from rising interest rates.
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biggest interest rate rise for 25 years could spell showdown at the Bank
This week’s decision could pit governor Andrew Bailey against an expansionary PM and chancellor
How Fed Interest Rate Hikes Affect You
The Fed's rate hike would mean it would be more expensive to borrow, reducing the amount of money in circulation to combat inflation.
How the Fed's steep rate hikes stand to affect your finances
Mortgage rates have jumped, home sales have slumped and credit cards and auto loans have gotten pricier. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though.Yet as the Federal Reserve has rapidly increased interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession is inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.Even before the Federal Reserve acts again Wednesday to sharply raise its key short-term rate — a third straight three-quarter-point hike is likely to be announced – its previous rate hikes are being felt by households across...
Inflation remains too high for the Fed to bring it down without causing a recession, Strategas CEO says
The central bank will have a tough time avoiding a recession while raising rates, Jason Trennert told CNBC. The Strategas CEO added that inflation is too high for a soft landing to be realistic, unlike in 1994 when inflation was much lower. "It seems to me the operating assumption should...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to earn more money from your savings now that banks are raising interest rates
The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate five times this year, most recently on Wednesday, as part of its ongoing effort to slow the pace of inflation. The idea is that since the U.S. central bank is making it more expensive to borrow money, the demand for goods and services will drop, thereby causing prices to fall.
u.today
Breaking: Bitcoin Plunges as Fed Announces Another Big Interest Rate Hike
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%
The Fed continues to try and combat inflation by raising interest rates three quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has more details on Chairman Jerome Powell’s efforts to avoid a recession.Sept. 21, 2022.
The Fed's latest rate hike: five ways Americans may feel the pain
Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered its third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike in its campaign to drive borrowing costs high enough to bring down 40-year high inflation.
Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin 'nuke' warning as Fed rate hike decision looms — Dollar index hits 20-year high
Bitcoin (BTC) underwent a weak rebound on Sept. 21, and the U.S. dollar jumped to a new yearly high as investors await Sept. 21's Federal Open Market Committee's interest rate decision. BTC price holds $19K ahead of Fed decision. BTC's price has managed to cling on to $19,000 with a...
Federal Reserve Rooting For Higher Unemployment Rate
Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, says that while it will bring pain, a "growth recession," is necessary to fight inflation. A "growth recession" is a period of slow economic growth and higher unemployment. Essentially, this means that any Americans who are about to return to the labor market and/or are looking for a new job will feel an incredible amount of pain.
BBC
Fed rate hike: US interest rates hit 14-year high in inflation battle
The US central bank has pushed interest rates to the highest level in almost 15 years as it fights to rein in soaring prices in the world's largest economy. The Federal Reserve announced it was raising its key rate by another 0.75 percentage points, lifting the target range to between 3% and 3.25%.
Comments / 0