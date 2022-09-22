Read full article on original website
Related
KVIA
Hunger Action Month: Together In Tough Times
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 and Albertsons are on a mission to fill up grocery carts! ABC-7's Saul Saenz surprised those waiting in line at the El Pasoan's Fight Hunger Food Bank. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments...
KVIA
Downtown Management District gears up for first annual Restaurant Week
EL PASO, Texas -- Get ready enjoy great food at some of downtown El Paso's best restaurants during the first annual Downtown Restaurant Week. It's an event that takes place in cities across the country. From September 23 to 30, participating downtown restaurants like Taft Diaz, Anson 11, Cheezus, Rockstar...
EP Animal Services offers free pet vaccines & microchips in nationwide initiative
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A drive-thru clinic is scheduled this coming weekend in an effort to vaccinate the 1-millionth pet in the Sun City. It’s all part of the City of El Paso’s partnership with Petco Love’s vaccinated and Loved nationwide initiative. On Sunday, Sept. 25 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 301 […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Greater Chamber welcomes Las Cruces’ newest police officers
“We are truly grateful for your commitment,” Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13, as the chamber congratulated and welcomed Las Cruces’ newest police officers. “We appreciate all that you do for us,” Chamber Board of Directors President Craig...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOAT 7
Popular New Mexico restaurant owner accused of killing wife
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Warning: Parts of this story and video may be disturbing to some. Robert Yacone, 59, co-owner of popular Italian restaurant Forghedaboutit in Deming and Las Cruces, is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Yacone, 48, at their Pichacho Hills home in Las Cruces on Sunday.
Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event
Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
El Paso Teachers Share The Strangest Things They’ve Confiscated From Students
Children are interesting creatures. I can say that because at one point in my life I was a child and I was DEFINITELY an interesting child. Some may say I still haven’t grown out of my “interesting” phase but I call those people, haters!! Jk. Anyways, we...
KVIA
El Paso County Animal Welfare Dept. to create low-cost clinic, will hire vet students from Juarez
EL PASO, Texas -- An 8,000 sq. ft. portable that used to be a VA mobile clinic, now it belongs to the county's Animal Welfare Department. Soon staff will be able offer services at little or no cost for pet owners across the county. Thanks to county commissioners as well...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some El Pasoans Are Wishing the McDonald’s Pails Rumor Is True
If the rumors are true, a certain fast food chain is about to have a busy flow of customers next month. Adults now love to reminisce about the good old days and the toys we once owned. There was a rumor going around that has not only kids but adults...
Murder shakes up Las Cruces as domestic violence cases grow
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Was the tragedy preventable if there were previous reports of domestic violence? Dona Ana County Sheriff speaks on domestic violence cases in the county and systemic issues. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart explained that domestic violence cases in the county are a great issue and while they don’t make […]
nmsuroundup.com
Breaking: Dean of Students office announces death of NMSU student
In a statement sent to The Round Up on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Dean of Students office announced the death of a New Mexico State University student, which occurred off campus. An investigation into her death is on-going. Emilia Rueda, 20, from El Paso, Texas, was a junior studying art...
KVIA
Emergence Health Network reminds community of services available during suicide prevention month
EL PASO, Texas -- September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Organizations like Emergence Health Network want to remind El Pasoans of services available to the community to prevent suicide in the region. According to the El Paso County Medical Examiner's annual report from 2020 to 2021, suicides went up from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVIA
Car falls off Scenic Drive into residential neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas– A car fell off Scenic Drive into a residential neighborhood located near Lebanon Ave in Central El Paso. The severity of the driver's injuries are unknown, but fire officials said the person refused medical care when first responders arrived on scene. Officials have not said what...
Enjoy a Free Movie Outdoors at an Unusual Spot In East El Paso
Tons of El Pasoans enjoy movie nights especially when it is outdoors. During the summer time is when the community of El Paso gets ready for movies outside under the sky. Sadly, summertime is almost coming to an end this week. But just because summer is almost over doesn't mean the movies outdoors have to be too.
Outdoor consumption; Possible next step for Las Cruces Cannabis industry
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of Las Cruces held a meeting today regarding the possibility of outdoor cannabis consumption in licensed facilities. The President of Ultra Health, says there are still a lot of unanswered questions when it comes to cannabis shops serving customers, specifically the liability of it. “What happens when a […]
Fourth West Nile virus case reported in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed its fourth case of the severe West Nile virus disease in the community, officials announced Thursday. The city reported a man is his late 60s with underlying medical conditions, who was also COVID-19 positive, was confirmed to have contracted […]
KVIA
Star on the mountain goes dark to shine brighter
EL PASO, Texas - The iconic star on the mountain, a community treasure operated by The El Paso Chamber will be dark between September 23rd and September 30th. “The star will be undergoing maintenance as part of our efforts to make sure it shines bright, always celebrating El Paso,” explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO of the Chamber.
Halloween Fanatics In El Paso Rejoice for This Spooky Light Show
The El Paso community can look forward to a Halloween light show that is coming soon. If you have always enjoyed the Christmas light show at Fred Loya, you will enjoy this Halloween spectacular. Now Halloween is still quite a ways away but everyone in El Paso loves to celebrate...
First evidence of its kind reveals unborn babies reacting to taste & smell
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Researchers at England’s Durham University found the first direct evidence that babies can actually react to taste and smell in the womb, according to a study published on Sep. 21. Fetuses exposed to carrot showed more “laughter-face” responses while those exposed to kale showed more “cry-face” responses, the study said. The team […]
KVIA
New Mexico State Police call discovery of two bodies likely case of murder-suicide
EL PASO, Texas -- New Mexico State Police have confirmed the identities of two people who were found dead inside a Las Cruces apartment complex Wednesday. Police say one of the people was 20-year-old Emilia Rueda, and the other was 19-year-old, Carlos Esparza. Police say it is likely a case...
Comments / 1