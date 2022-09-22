ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Hunger Action Month: Together In Tough Times

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 and Albertsons are on a mission to fill up grocery carts! ABC-7's Saul Saenz surprised those waiting in line at the El Pasoan's Fight Hunger Food Bank. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments...
EL PASO, TX
Downtown Management District gears up for first annual Restaurant Week

EL PASO, Texas -- Get ready enjoy great food at some of downtown El Paso's best restaurants during the first annual Downtown Restaurant Week. It's an event that takes place in cities across the country. From September 23 to 30, participating downtown restaurants like Taft Diaz, Anson 11, Cheezus, Rockstar...
EL PASO, TX
Greater Chamber welcomes Las Cruces’ newest police officers

“We are truly grateful for your commitment,” Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13, as the chamber congratulated and welcomed Las Cruces’ newest police officers. “We appreciate all that you do for us,” Chamber Board of Directors President Craig...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Popular New Mexico restaurant owner accused of killing wife

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Warning: Parts of this story and video may be disturbing to some. Robert Yacone, 59, co-owner of popular Italian restaurant Forghedaboutit in Deming and Las Cruces, is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Yacone, 48, at their Pichacho Hills home in Las Cruces on Sunday.
Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event

Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
EL PASO, TX
Murder shakes up Las Cruces as domestic violence cases grow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Was the tragedy preventable if there were previous reports of domestic violence? Dona Ana County Sheriff speaks on domestic violence cases in the county and systemic issues. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart explained that domestic violence cases in the county are a great issue and while they don’t make […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Breaking: Dean of Students office announces death of NMSU student

In a statement sent to The Round Up on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Dean of Students office announced the death of a New Mexico State University student, which occurred off campus. An investigation into her death is on-going. Emilia Rueda, 20, from El Paso, Texas, was a junior studying art...
EL PASO, TX
Car falls off Scenic Drive into residential neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas– A car fell off Scenic Drive into a residential neighborhood located near Lebanon Ave in Central El Paso. The severity of the driver's injuries are unknown, but fire officials said the person refused medical care when first responders arrived on scene. Officials have not said what...
EL PASO, TX
Outdoor consumption; Possible next step for Las Cruces Cannabis industry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of Las Cruces held a meeting today regarding the possibility of outdoor cannabis consumption in licensed facilities. The President of Ultra Health, says there are still a lot of unanswered questions when it comes to cannabis shops serving customers, specifically the liability of it. “What happens when a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Fourth West Nile virus case reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed its fourth case of the severe West Nile virus disease in the community, officials announced Thursday. The city reported a man is his late 60s with underlying medical conditions, who was also COVID-19 positive, was confirmed to have contracted […]
EL PASO, TX
Star on the mountain goes dark to shine brighter

EL PASO, Texas - The iconic star on the mountain, a community treasure operated by The El Paso Chamber will be dark between September 23rd and September 30th. “The star will be undergoing maintenance as part of our efforts to make sure it shines bright, always celebrating El Paso,” explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO of the Chamber.
EL PASO, TX
First evidence of its kind reveals unborn babies reacting to taste & smell

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Researchers at England’s Durham University found the first direct evidence that babies can actually react to taste and smell in the womb, according to a study published on Sep. 21. Fetuses exposed to carrot showed more “laughter-face” responses while those exposed to kale showed more “cry-face” responses, the study said. The team […]
EL PASO, TX

