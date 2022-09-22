As the regular season winds down, the St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in a major funk at the plate. After being blanked 1-0 by the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night, the St. Louis Cardinals have extended their earned run scoreless streak to 42 innings. The Cardinals only mustered two hits on Wednesday at Petco Park as San Diego starter Blake Snell struck out 13 in his seven innings of work.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO