Lake Forest, IL

Serafin Alvarado shares the world of wine on its way to Chicago Gourmet

Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits very own Serafin Alvarado joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Serafin fills us in on the vast array of regions represented and events during Chicago Gourmet that wine fans should not miss. Listen as Serafin shares excitement for experiences coming up, including some of Chicago’s most talented wine personalities going head to head in competition and of course bringing some of the world’s best wines together with chefs and lucky food fans. For more information on events, schedules, chefs and tickets, check out www.chicagogourmet.org.
CHICAGO, IL
Things To Do This Weekend September 23-25, 2022

Delicious food, great music, cute animals and staying active are the things to do this weekend September 23-25, 2022. #LetsSnapLakeCounty Photo Contest is up and running! Submit your pictures for a chance to win a $100 VISA gift card. The contest runs through October 31. Spooks & Spirits: Lake County,...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Lake Forest, IL
Sam Toia previews incredible chefs, food and fun for Chicago Gourmet

President of the Illinois Restaurant Association, Sam Toia joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Sam shares excitement for the lineup of events and stars coming up for possibly the best Chicago Gourmet ever, happening in 2022. For more information on times, talent, themes and tickets, be sure to check out https://www.chicagogourmet.org/
CHICAGO, IL
A Hidden Prohibition Era Speakeasy Is Now Open In Chicago—And You Don’t Want To Miss It!

If you’ve ever felt enamored by Prohibition Era tales from the times of Al Capone, now is your chance to experience it because a hidden Prohibition-style speakeasy is now open in Chicago for a limited time. The experience begins as soon as guests find the secret entrance at the green newspaper stand at 437 N. Rush Street in River North. As soon as you walk through the doors, time turns back to the 1920s for a delightfully unique evening. Revelers will be hurried down the stairs to a bustling hidden room full of historical energy. The dimly lit bar sets the stage for an exquisite evening with live music popular during the Prohibition Era that transports you back in time.
CHICAGO, IL
Mr. Floor shares how to properly clean your hardwood floors

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/03/2022: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to talk about how you should properly clean your hardwood floors. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.
CHICAGO, IL
For More Than 80 Years THIS is Chicago’s Most Iconic Italian Beef

If you're searching for legendary food, you will never run out of options in Chicago. If it's an Italian beef sandwich you want, this is the one to devour. I have the perfect topic to throw into the middle of a conversation filled with Illinois hate, and that topic is food. You absolutely cannot ignore the fact that the largest city in the state has some of the best cuisines in the world. Hot dogs, pizza, BBQ, steaks, popcorn, and Italian beef. There are many more I could mention, but I want to stop on...
CHICAGO, IL
BREAKING NEWS: City Manager selects Schenita Stewart as Evanston’s next police chief

Another major vacancy in the City of Evanston will be filled soon, as City Manager Luke Stowe announced Friday he will hire East Dundee Deputy Chief Schenita Stewart as the next permanent police chief. The announcement comes over a year after the departure of previous chief Demitrous Cook, who retired...
Kenoshan of the Week: Bruce Niemi

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A majestic, nine-foot sculpture is the new centerpiece in Kenosha’s Civic Center Park, where it will be on display...
KENOSHA, WI
The “Fermilab Bubble”

I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
BATAVIA, IL

