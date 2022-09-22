ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

PHOTOS: Gaylord 2022 Powderpuff football game

By Dylan Jespersen, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YwnYV_0i5OzJOV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HpwmZ_0i5OzJOV00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My North.com

Celebrate Secret Summer on Northern Michigan’s Sunrise Side

Soak up September’s still-warm lakes and sunny days while you spend a three-day weekend exploring Northern Michigan’s eastern shoreline from Oscoda to Rogers City. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
ROGERS CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaylord, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Gaylord, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
My North.com

Northern Michigan’s Best Restaurant & Bar Rooftop Decks

This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options. North Bar. 160 E. Front St., Traverse City. It’s rooftop season...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Kyle Schepperley

Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern Michigan

The Blocks 1969 Cessna 150J(NamUs) On July 4, 1977, John Block and his wife Jean, departed the Macomb Airport in New Haven, Michigan in their Cessna 150 airplane. The couple were headed to see their sons for the holiday and had planned on landing at the Lost Creek Sky Ranch Airport in Luzerne, Michigan according to MichiganMysteries.com. The couple never made it north and are still missing 45 years later.
NEW HAVEN, MI
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at The Burrow TC

“The Burrow TC is a fun new restaurant here in the West Side in Greilickville, California inspired cuisine,” said chef and owner, John Larson. He says think re-imagined or re-inspired. “Things you’re super familiar with, but we just put our own little twist and touch on it,” said John....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football
traverseticker.com

Save The Date: Recess At North Bar TC On October 5

Kick off the fall with a special October Recess at North Bar TC in downtown Traverse City - where five lucky winners will each win a $50 gift card to either North Bar or The Parlor!. Attendees at The Ticker's monthly after-work happy hour will enjoy socializing and delicious food...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
1470 WFNT

This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan

There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Dogington Post

Dogs In Michigan Are Dying From An Unknown Illness

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Authorities from the state and the federal agency are looking into an illness that has affected dogs in northern Michigan and killed at least 30 dogs in one county after they showed symptoms of a parvo-like illness. Veterinarians are racing to investigate whether the illness is contagious and treatable.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
leelanauticker.com

Property Watch: Little Cabin (And A Big One) In The Woods

Leelanau County? Check. Stunning setting? Check. Near Traverse City? Just eight miles away, so check. Beautiful inside and out, ready for the whole family? Oh yeah, that’s a check all right. This craftsman-style home (10484 S Leelanau Way, Traverse City; $1,850,000) boasts hardwood floors, a custom kitchen with the...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Two People Arrested in Gaylord for Selling $1,400 of Cocaine to SANE Detectives

Two people were arrested Wednesday in Gaylord for selling $1,400 of cocaine to detectives from Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement (SANE). Detectives from SANE purchased approximately 1/2 ounce of powder cocaine from the suspects for $1,400 in Gaylord. After the purchase, police from the Gaylord Police Department conducted a traffic stop. One ounce of crack cocaine was discovered inside the vehicle.
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Lake City Woman Arraigned for Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine, Resisting Arrest

A Lake City woman was arrested for felony delivery of methamphetamine, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 15, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies performed a drug sting in Green Township on 19 mile. According to the sheriff’s office, this sting led to the arrest of Samantha Kinch, 34, who resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained along the roadside before being placed in the patrol car.
LAKE CITY, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy