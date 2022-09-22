PHOTOS: Gaylord 2022 Powderpuff football game

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best places to see elk in Michigan this fall
ATLANTA, MICH. -- Consider this addition to your fall bucket list this year: Seeing Michigan’s mighty wild elk. Fall is breeding season for Michigan’s elk herd, making it the best time of year to see and hear these impressive animals.
Up North Voice
McDonald’s restaurants in Roscommon, Mio, Oscoda, Rose City, Tawas, and others get new owner
REGION – 10 McDonald’s restaurants across Northern Michigan now have a new owner. Longtime McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cynthia Villaire and her family have purchased two restaurants in Petoskey, as well as locations in Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Indian River, Mio, Oscoda, Roscommon, Rose City, and Tawas City. “It’s very exciting....
SkyBridge Michigan, world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge, to open Oct. 15
BOYNE FALLS, MI - We’ve seen the huge timber towers being raised. We’ve tracked the progress as galvanized steel cables were stretched from peak to peak atop the ski hills. It’s nearly time for SkyBridge Michigan to welcome its first visitors at Boyne Mountain Resort. The world’s...
My North.com
Celebrate Secret Summer on Northern Michigan’s Sunrise Side
Soak up September’s still-warm lakes and sunny days while you spend a three-day weekend exploring Northern Michigan’s eastern shoreline from Oscoda to Rogers City. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
My North.com
Northern Michigan’s Best Restaurant & Bar Rooftop Decks
This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options. North Bar. 160 E. Front St., Traverse City. It’s rooftop season...
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern Michigan
The Blocks 1969 Cessna 150J(NamUs) On July 4, 1977, John Block and his wife Jean, departed the Macomb Airport in New Haven, Michigan in their Cessna 150 airplane. The couple were headed to see their sons for the holiday and had planned on landing at the Lost Creek Sky Ranch Airport in Luzerne, Michigan according to MichiganMysteries.com. The couple never made it north and are still missing 45 years later.
Inside The Kitchen at The Burrow TC
“The Burrow TC is a fun new restaurant here in the West Side in Greilickville, California inspired cuisine,” said chef and owner, John Larson. He says think re-imagined or re-inspired. “Things you’re super familiar with, but we just put our own little twist and touch on it,” said John....
fox2detroit.com
MSP: 2 arrested after selling $1,400 worth of cocaine to undercover detectives in northern Michigan
GAYLORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man and a woman from northern Michigan are in custody after police say they sold cocaine to undercover detectives Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police, the detectives bought about ½ ounce of cocaine from the suspects for $1,400 in Gaylord. After, Gaylord police...
traverseticker.com
Save The Date: Recess At North Bar TC On October 5
Kick off the fall with a special October Recess at North Bar TC in downtown Traverse City - where five lucky winners will each win a $50 gift card to either North Bar or The Parlor!. Attendees at The Ticker's monthly after-work happy hour will enjoy socializing and delicious food...
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
The Dogington Post
Dogs In Michigan Are Dying From An Unknown Illness
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Authorities from the state and the federal agency are looking into an illness that has affected dogs in northern Michigan and killed at least 30 dogs in one county after they showed symptoms of a parvo-like illness. Veterinarians are racing to investigate whether the illness is contagious and treatable.
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
1 Person Died After A Three-Car Crash In Grand Traverse County (Grand Traverse County, MI)
Authorities are investigating a three-car crash on Wednesday morning that claimed a life. The crash happened on M-72 at Cook road at 10 a.m. in Williamsburg. According to the Sheriff’s Office, three cars [..]
Top Headlines: Woman Pleads Guilty in Clare County Quadruple Homicide, and More
Farwell woman accused of shooting and killing four people last October pleaded guilty to first and second degree murder Wednesday. Read More. A three-car accident in Grand Traverse County Wednesday morning left one person dead. . Zaria, a Great Dane stranded on Cranberry Lake in Harrison for more than a...
leelanauticker.com
Property Watch: Little Cabin (And A Big One) In The Woods
Leelanau County? Check. Stunning setting? Check. Near Traverse City? Just eight miles away, so check. Beautiful inside and out, ready for the whole family? Oh yeah, that’s a check all right. This craftsman-style home (10484 S Leelanau Way, Traverse City; $1,850,000) boasts hardwood floors, a custom kitchen with the...
Michigan man killed in Grand Traverse County crash identified as 57-year-old UPS driver
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a man who died in a Northern Michigan crash. UpNorthLive reports that Timothy Strobl, 57, of Interlochen was killed after crashing his UPS truck on Beitner Road near River Road in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township around 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Missing man, 77, with diabetes, dementia found lying in Northern Michigan forest
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – A 77-year-old man who went missing on his way to a campground in Northern Michigan was found in a forest about 1,100 feet from his vehicle early Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Cheboygan County, authorities said. Robert Ricksgers, 77, left Gaylord around 5 p.m. Monday to...
Two People Arrested in Gaylord for Selling $1,400 of Cocaine to SANE Detectives
Two people were arrested Wednesday in Gaylord for selling $1,400 of cocaine to detectives from Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement (SANE). Detectives from SANE purchased approximately 1/2 ounce of powder cocaine from the suspects for $1,400 in Gaylord. After the purchase, police from the Gaylord Police Department conducted a traffic stop. One ounce of crack cocaine was discovered inside the vehicle.
67-year-old man punched multiple times in head during road rage encounter
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI -- A 67-year-old man is recovering after he was punched in the head multiple times Saturday morning by a 25-year-old Benzie County man following a road rage incident. According to 9&10 News, the victim was assaulted in the Grand Traverse Crossing parking lot after the two men pulled into the lot.
Lake City Woman Arraigned for Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine, Resisting Arrest
A Lake City woman was arrested for felony delivery of methamphetamine, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 15, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies performed a drug sting in Green Township on 19 mile. According to the sheriff’s office, this sting led to the arrest of Samantha Kinch, 34, who resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained along the roadside before being placed in the patrol car.
