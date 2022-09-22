ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Kinetic gives $5,000 to Licking County 4-H club for Granville butterfly garden

By Special to Granville Sentinel
 2 days ago
High speed internet provider Kinetic donated $5,000 to the Ace of Clubs 4-H of Licking County on Sept. 6 to establish and maintain a butterfly garden in Granville.

"We're thrilled to partner with the 4-H Club to create a beautiful public butterfly garden at Kinetic Park," Kinetic state operations President Susan Schraibman said in presenting an $5,000 check to club adviser Susan King.

"This butterfly garden will provide an ideal environment for these beautiful and important butterflies to thrive," Schraibman said.

King said she was thrilled to receive the contribution and said the gift demonstrated Kinetic's commitment to the local community.

"We greatly appreciate Kinetic's support, which shows how devoted Kinetic is to Granville and Licking County," she said. "This generous gift will help empower our 4-H'ers to develop agricultural and environmental citizenship, leadership, responsibility and life skills."

The butterfly garden will grow in front of a colorful mural in the minipark next to Kinetic's retail store at 131 W. Broadway and adjacent to Village Hall.

Members of the 4-H Club will remove weeds from the minipark, improve the landscaping and establish beds of butterfly-friendly plants native to Ohio. Those plants are proposed to include hyssop, rose milkweed, purple coneflower, sweet-scented Joe Pye weed, bee balm and black-eyed Susans.

"These host and nectar plants are essential to the butterfly's life cycle," King said.

Butterflies are important pollinators, moving pollen so that plants are thrive and make seeds. But butterflies' habitats are increasingly compromised due to deforestation and widespread pesticide use, as well as climate and weather changes.

By planting this butterfly garden with native plants, we will help the endangered monarch butterfly as well as many other species of butterflies, insects and other pollinators," King said.

Kinetic's donation is the latest example of the company's support of Granville-area nonprofits. In October 2021, the company donated $1,000 to Hope Farm Granville, which provides therapeutic horse-riding services to children and adults with physical and developmental disabilities.

Kinetic recently made its ultrafast internet available in more than 24,000 Licking County homes and businesses. The company plans to increase its growth in the county, with expansions into Granville, Newark and Hanover expected to add some 5,000 more fiber locations by 2024.

The company has laid some 300 miles of fiber-optic cable in Licking County since 2020 as part of its $2 billion, multiyear private capital investment across Kinetic's 18-state footprint.

Information submitted by Kinetic.

