Palumbo's Italian Market hosting open house with Wood Working Hands

Palumbo's Italian Market in Granville is hosting an open house event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 for Wood Working Hands, a nonprofit that makes unique handcrafted wood products and then donates the proceeds to the central Ohio community.

Wood Working Hands is run by eight men who donate their time and talent while purchasing all materials out of their own pockets. They working as a team to create products to sell. To date, the group has donate more than $14,000 to local charities.

Palumbo's Italian Market will serve complimentary appetizers and beverages during the event while you meet the members of Wood Working Hands and view items they've created.