Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford joining Mariners' sidelines Thursday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will sit after going hitless in the first two games of the series. Dylan Moore will replace Crawford at shortstop and bat eighth. Moore has...
Torrens homers but Mariners stumble to A's again, lose 2-1
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Torrens homered for one of four hits by the stumbling Seattle Mariners as they were shut down again by the last-place Oakland Athletics, losing 2-1 on Wednesday night. Torrens connected in the eighth for Seattle’s lone bright spot after he had been called up earlier in the day. The Mariners are in the third and final AL wild-card position, four games in front of Baltimore. Seattle manager Scott Servais spoke to his team Wednesday after being limited to one hit a night earlier about not trying to do too much and playing at the same level that has made Seattle so successful this year. “You just have to stick to your standard,” he said. ”We’re in a dip right now.”
Padres lose to Cardinals 5-4
The Padres lost 5-4 to the Cardinals on Thursday in a game they had a strong chance to win and complete the sweep. Jurickson Profar put the Padres on top in the 1st inning with a solo home run.
A’s designate INF Sheldon Neuse for assignment
The Oakland Athletics designated infielder Sheldon Neuse for assignment on Saturday. That cleared a roster spot for infielder Ernie Clement,
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Dylan Moore moving to Mariners' bench Friday
J.P. Crawford (lower body) will replace Moore at shortstop and lead off the Mariners' order. Crawford has a $2,200 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 11.0 FanDuel points. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Mariners’ implied total (3.54) is tied for No. 21 in the majors today.
Trejo, Tovar lead young Rockies over Padres 4-3 in 10
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres’ playoff progress with a 4-3 victory on Friday night. Randal Grichuk homered and Yonathan Daza added a two-run triple for the last-place Rockies, who started six rookies, including an all-rookie infield. “We’re fiery and we’re energetic and we just want to come up here and produce,” Trejo said. Colorado improved to 7-1 against the Padres at Coors Field and has won 14 of the past 15 meetings in Denver over the past two seasons.
Padres lose to Rockies 4-3 in 10 innings
The Padres lost 4-3 to the Rockies in 10 innings on Friday, as Sean Manaea’s struggles on the mound continued. Manaea allowed 9 baserunners and 3 earned runs in just 3.2 innings pitched.
Mets’ Chris Bassitt shuts down A’s in return to Oakland
Chris Bassitt threw eight strong innings in his homecoming, Eduardo Escobar blasted his first career grand slam and the visiting
RELATED PEOPLE
Jarred Kelenic stars in return to majors, Mariners top A’s
Jarred Kelenic made a triumphant return to the major leagues with a home run, a double and two RBIs Thursday
Mariners ready to continue playoff push in Kansas City
The Seattle Mariners are approaching the finish line of the season with a chance to end the longest playoff drought
Logan Webb, Giants shut down Rockies’ bats
Logan Webb didn’t allow a hit for the first 5 1/3 innings, Wilmer Flores had three hits and the San
NBC Sports
Vogt delivers 'big hit' after emotional retirement announcement
On the day he announced his plans for retirement after the 2022 season, Athletics veteran Stephen Vogt was overcome with emotions when speaking to reporters Thursday before the A's-Mariners game about his plans moving forward. That said, Vogt showed he still had something left in the tank. In a back...
MLB・
Comments / 0