ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Flu shot clinic canceled at Polson Farmer's Market

MISSOULA, MT — Lake County Public Health canceled its flu shot clinic at the Polson Farmer's Market due to "disrespectful and inappropriate behavior" shown by a few community members. Lake County Public Health says people can still receive flu shots at the office. Lake County Public Health released the...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect charged with deliberate homicide in Columbia Falls stabbing

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man accused in a fatal stabbing in Columbia Falls faces deliberate homicide charges. Zain Alexander Ray Glass is accused of deliberate homicide in the death of Lukas Davis. Charging documents say Davis and his girlfriend, Glass's sister, were arguing right before Glass allegedly stabbed Davis.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Charles Sanders was canceled after family found him deceased. Sanders was first reported missing on Thursday night. His last known location was in St. Ignatius around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and there was concern for his safety. On Friday morning,...
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
NBCMontana

Woman in custody after man shot in Flathead Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman is in custody after a man was shot in the stomach in Flathead County. A Flathead County man was shot and taken to Logan Health on Friday, his condition has not been released, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Flathead deputies were dispatched...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia Falls, MT
State
Montana State
Montana State
Montana Cars
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Browning woman reported missing

MISSOULA, Mont. — Kristy Rae New Robe has been reported missing by the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services. New Robe was last seen Sept. 2 wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, black leather jacket, jeans and heels. She is 5-foot-5, 26-years-old, has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have...
BROWNING, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy