NBCMontana
Flu shot clinic canceled at Polson Farmer's Market
MISSOULA, MT — Lake County Public Health canceled its flu shot clinic at the Polson Farmer's Market due to "disrespectful and inappropriate behavior" shown by a few community members. Lake County Public Health says people can still receive flu shots at the office. Lake County Public Health released the...
NBCMontana
Suspect charged with deliberate homicide in Columbia Falls stabbing
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man accused in a fatal stabbing in Columbia Falls faces deliberate homicide charges. Zain Alexander Ray Glass is accused of deliberate homicide in the death of Lukas Davis. Charging documents say Davis and his girlfriend, Glass's sister, were arguing right before Glass allegedly stabbed Davis.
NBCMontana
Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Charles Sanders was canceled after family found him deceased. Sanders was first reported missing on Thursday night. His last known location was in St. Ignatius around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and there was concern for his safety. On Friday morning,...
NBCMontana
Woman in custody after man shot in Flathead Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman is in custody after a man was shot in the stomach in Flathead County. A Flathead County man was shot and taken to Logan Health on Friday, his condition has not been released, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Flathead deputies were dispatched...
NBCMontana
Browning woman reported missing
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kristy Rae New Robe has been reported missing by the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services. New Robe was last seen Sept. 2 wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, black leather jacket, jeans and heels. She is 5-foot-5, 26-years-old, has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have...
