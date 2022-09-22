Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Buddy Walk in Missoula supports those with Down syndrome
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Down Syndrome Association will host a Buddy Walk in Missoula this Sunday to support individuals with Down syndrome. Proceeds from the walk help fund research, resources and services for community members with Down syndrome. Participants can sign up in teams or register as an...
NBCMontana
New cable franchise gets approval in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council signed off on final approval for a new cable franchise in Missoula on Monday night. City officials approved the deal with TDS Metrocom last fall after nearly a year of talks. TDS will pay a 5% fee to the city per the...
Missoula Cold Case murder solved after 30 years
It's a crime that's gone unsolved for 30 years, but there is now a suspect in the murder of a Missoula man.
NBCMontana
All 6 Missoula City Council applicants selected for interviews
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council selected candidates for the vacant council seat in Ward 2 on Monday night. Six people applied, and the city council nominated all of them for interviews. Those will take place in another meeting on Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. They will be...
NBCMontana
Victims identified in Missoula crash
MISSOULA, MT — Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of four individuals who died in the two-vehicle crash at Highway 10 and Roller Coaster Road on Sept. 13. Sheriff TJ McDermott announced 27-year-old Jordan L. Armijo of St. Ignatius, 17-year-old Tekla N. McKain of Missoula, 40-year-old Larry D. Old Horn and 58-year-old Sheri M. Old Horn of Missoula died from crash related injuries.
NBCMontana
Missoula organization named Impact Awards finalist
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Urban Demonstration Project announced they have been selected as a finalist for the fourth annual .ORG Impact Awards out of over 900 submissions. The awards honor and celebrates mission-driven organizations that are creating positive impact within the community. For over 40 years, MUD has...
NBCMontana
Construction expected to start soon on 2 new businesses at Southgate Mall
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two new businesses are coming to Missoula -- Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse. According to the manager of Southgate Mall, both are finishing up with permits and final approvals, with construction slated to begin soon. Construction is estimated to take 12 to 18 months. Opening dates...
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Archery Bull Down
Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
NBCMontana
UM boasts largest freshman class in 6 years
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana reports a 6% increase in enrollment of first-year students this year over last. Officials say it's the largest incoming class in six years. It's also the second consecutive year of sizable growth in the incoming class. UM reports it has 1,425 first-year...
NBCMontana
MSU to hold American Indian Heritage Day celebration
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University will hold an American Indian Heritage Day celebration to remember the suffering endured by Indigenous children at boarding schools in North America in the late 19th century. The theme this year is "Healing and Resilience." The event will be held this Friday from...
montanarightnow.com
Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased
Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell reports Chuck Sanders was found deceased Friday morning. Sanders’ family located his truck in a remote area west of Arlee and Lake County 9-1-1 was notified around 10:00 am. Sander was located nearby deceased. As the area he was found in was determined to...
NBCMontana
Roxy Theater celebrates 85th birthday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Roxy Theater in Missoula will celebrate its 85th birthday this Saturday. The theater first opened in 1937 and has screened classic films for decades. The Roxy's birthday event includes film screenings, a look at the first film to ever play in the theater, cake, a gameshow and more.
NBCMontana
UM wins against Portland St.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana continues throughout the season undefeated after their 53-16 win over Portland State. The opening drive was the only time the Griz really wavered in any way, giving up a touchdown on the opening drive. After this Montana did not let up on offense or defense...
Trial set for Missoula man accused of shooting father in 2021
The trial for a Missoula man accused of shooting his father to death in 2021 has been set for February 2023.
Bear Break-in Devastates Orchard That Supports Montanans in Need
The outlook for a bountiful 2022 harvest was already rather grim. Then the neighbors made things even worse. Brovold Community Orchard has been a fixture in the Alberton area for decades, sharing their crops and feeding many in Mineral and Missoula Counties. In 2021 alone, they gave away 3,800 pounds of fruit to over 300 people within a 30-mile radius of the orchard.
NBCMontana
Pumpkin patches will be full despite probable weather
MISSOULA, Mont. — Spooky season is upon us and the pumpkin patches are about to be fully open. Local Missoula pumpkin patch, Turner Farms, is ready to welcome back customers with a full patch, despite a worrisome summer. “With the snow coming so late in the spring and then...
NBCMontana
UM student receives Bitterroot Health scholarship
MISSOULA, MT — Bitterroot Health awarded a University of Montana Skaggs School of Pharmacy student a one-time scholarship for $4000. The Bitterroot Health Medical Staff Scholarship was established by Dr. John Moreland, an internist with Bitterroot Health, for Ravalli County high school graduates who are studying in the medical field.
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. hopes to hire 10 aides for November election
MISSOULA, Mont. — Administrators at the Missoula County Elections Office are looking to recruit 10 new election aids to staff the Nov. 8 election. Election aides will help issue ballots, answer phones and assist with computer-related tasks. Anyone interested in the position should apply online by Oct. 4. The...
Woman on Probation Removes Ankle Monitor and Steals a Car
On September 16, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a residence on Highway 93 after speaking with a probation officer. The probation officer was recently alerted that 29-year-old Jennifer Cassidy, a current parolee, had tampered with her GPS ankle monitor. The probation officer attempted to contact Cassidy multiple times but was not able to reach her. The probation officer asked the deputy to go to Cassidy’s residence to look for her.
NBCMontana
FVCC associate professor receives lifetime achievement award
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Flathead Valley Community College professor recently won a Lifetime Achievement Award in Literacy Education. Associate professor of education Eliza Sorte-Thomas received the award in August during the 47th annual Back to School Literacy Conference. The award honors individuals who have made impact on literacy education...
