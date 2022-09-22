ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nationalised energy company could save households £4,400 in two years, analysis finds

A nationalised energy company championing renewable and nuclear sources could save British households up to £4,400 over the next two years, new analysis suggests.As the government steps in to artificially keep rocketing energy bills at £2,500, to the tune of tens of billions of pounds, research by the Trades Union Congress suggests that Britain’s reliance on its fully privatised energy market has left households with higher costs and dependent on foreign technology and investment.Conversely, the TUC found, a new British state energy generation firm – in the vein of EDF in France or EnBW in Germany – would see the government...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Cost of living: Hull City Council pledges action to help residents

A council has announced a range of measures to support residents struggling with rising living costs. Hull City Council said it was introducing a dedicated telephone hotline and online hub so residents could access support. The Liberal Democrat-led authority has also pledged to work with partners to open "warm banks"...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#National Living Wage#Living Costs#Linus Business#Uk
Fortune

The four-day workweek could help combat inflation

Putting aside the well-documented improvement to productivity, four-day workers could save thousands by avoiding the costs of childcare and commuting. Transitioning to a four-day workweek could save workers more than just their sanity—for working parents, it could mean saving thousands per year in childcare and commuting costs. That calculation...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights

Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
HOUSE RENT
BBC

Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician

The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
Vox

Remote workers are wasting their time proving they’re actually working

People who work from home say they’re working, and numerous objective studies show that’s true. But many managers are still worried that they aren’t. In a new study by Microsoft, nearly 90 percent of office workers reported being productive at work, and objective measures — increased hours worked, meetings taken, and amount and quality of work completed — prove them out. Meanwhile, 85 percent of bosses say hybrid work makes it hard to be confident that employees are being productive.
ECONOMY
The Independent

New train strike announced for next month as 40,000 rail workers to walk out

Another rail strike has been announced for next month, continuing the wave of industrial action sweeping the country.More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operating companies will strike on 8 October in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the Rail, Marititime and Transport (RMT) union has announced.Rail strikes are already planned on 1 and 5 October, threatening fresh travel chaos for passengers.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was encouraging the new transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP had met with the union – but that the industrial action would continue “for as long as it...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Liz Truss: No-one will be forced to sell their home to pay for social care

Liz Truss has vowed that no-one will be forced to sell their homes to pay for social care.The Prime Minister’s commitment goes further than under Boris Johnson’s social care reforms when ministers had to concede some people may have to sell their homes.Ms Truss is expected to spend billions scrapping the national insurance hike billed as a “health and social care social care levy” with a mini-budget on Friday.She said her “first priority” on social care is properly funding it over the winter because there are “too many” people staying in hospital due to a lack of spaces.Pressed if she...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Government told to reinstate eviction ban during cost-of-living crisis

The eviction ban must be reinstated in England to ensure no-one loses their home during the cost-of-living crisis, the Government has been warned.The Government must take a “two-pronged” approach to get people off the streets and ensure vulnerable tenants do not end up on them, the Kerslake Commission on Homelessness and Rough Sleeping said.Inaction, it said, could lead to a “catastrophic” homelessness crisis, with the Government failing to meet its manifesto pledge to end rough sleeping, and progress made since the coronavirus pandemic erased.Its new report calls for strong leadership and funding, and says the Government should temporarily bring back...
HOMELESS
BBC

Family's anger at funeral postponement

A family has criticised a crematorium for cancelling their 91-year-old mother's funeral scheduled for the day the Queen is laid to rest. Marion Sharp was due to be cremated near Friockheim, Angus, on Monday. Her relatives said they had been told the service would go ahead as planned but were...
U.K.
BBC

Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum

Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Billingham Quorn workers to strike for eight days in pay row

Workers at the Quorn factory on Teesside are to walk out for eight days in a row over their pay. More than 60 staff at the meat-free paste production site in Billingham will strike on 30 September and from 1 to 8 October, the Unite union said. A four per...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Corporation tax hike on big business profits cancelled, says Kwarteng

The planned increase in corporation tax on big business profits will be axed, the chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced, claiming the move can help boost wages and jobs.The levy was due to rise from 19 per cent to 25 per cent next April – after Rishi Sunak accepted the low rate had failed to boost investment – but will now stay at the lowest rate in the G20, at a cost of £19bn.Earlier this week, an analysis by the IPPR think tank found that – even with the 19p rate, by far the lowest of leading economies – the...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

More rail workers to strike in long-running dispute

More rail workers will strike next month in the growing wave of industrial unrest sweeping the country, it was announced on Friday.The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said thousands of its members in Network Rail and a number of train operators will walk out on October 1 in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.The announcement was made soon after the Chancellor told MPs the Government is planning action to stop “militant” trade unions closing down the transport system.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Aslef are also striking on October 1, threatening a complete shutdown of...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

More families becoming homeless or threatened with homelessness

The number of families with children in England assessed as needing help to prevent them becoming homeless or to relieve their homelessness has risen by almost a quarter in a year, figures show.Some 56,340 households with children needed help to stop them becoming homeless in 2021-22, according to annual data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).This is up 23.6% from the previous year.A total of 36,960 households with children needed help to relieve their homelessness – up 22.9% from 2020-21 and 9.7% from 2019-20.There have been significant rises in households facing homelessness due to fleeing domestic...
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy