6m people set to receive £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday
Around six million people will receive a one-off £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday. Those being paid a qualifying disability benefit will be paid automatically from September 20. The vast majority of those eligible are expected to receive their one-off payment by the start of October, the UK Government...
U.K.・
BBC
Cost of living: Home heating oil customers to get £100 payment
Home heating oil customers in Northern Ireland are to get a one-off payment of £100 to help with rising energy costs. That will be in addition to a cap on the unit price of electricity announced by the government on Wednesday. People who use gas to heat their homes...
Nationalised energy company could save households £4,400 in two years, analysis finds
A nationalised energy company championing renewable and nuclear sources could save British households up to £4,400 over the next two years, new analysis suggests.As the government steps in to artificially keep rocketing energy bills at £2,500, to the tune of tens of billions of pounds, research by the Trades Union Congress suggests that Britain’s reliance on its fully privatised energy market has left households with higher costs and dependent on foreign technology and investment.Conversely, the TUC found, a new British state energy generation firm – in the vein of EDF in France or EnBW in Germany – would see the government...
BBC
Cost of living: Hull City Council pledges action to help residents
A council has announced a range of measures to support residents struggling with rising living costs. Hull City Council said it was introducing a dedicated telephone hotline and online hub so residents could access support. The Liberal Democrat-led authority has also pledged to work with partners to open "warm banks"...
The four-day workweek could help combat inflation
Putting aside the well-documented improvement to productivity, four-day workers could save thousands by avoiding the costs of childcare and commuting. Transitioning to a four-day workweek could save workers more than just their sanity—for working parents, it could mean saving thousands per year in childcare and commuting costs. That calculation...
If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights
Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
Amazon workers threaten strike action in row over 35p-an-hour pay rise after 300 staff in Coventry warehouse voted that they are prepared to take industrial action
Amazon is facing the threat of industrial action by some of its workers over pay. The GMB union said more than 300 employees at an Amazon warehouse in Coventry voted in a consultative ballot that they are prepared to take action. A formal strike ballot would have to be held...
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
Vox
Remote workers are wasting their time proving they’re actually working
People who work from home say they’re working, and numerous objective studies show that’s true. But many managers are still worried that they aren’t. In a new study by Microsoft, nearly 90 percent of office workers reported being productive at work, and objective measures — increased hours worked, meetings taken, and amount and quality of work completed — prove them out. Meanwhile, 85 percent of bosses say hybrid work makes it hard to be confident that employees are being productive.
New train strike announced for next month as 40,000 rail workers to walk out
Another rail strike has been announced for next month, continuing the wave of industrial action sweeping the country.More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operating companies will strike on 8 October in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the Rail, Marititime and Transport (RMT) union has announced.Rail strikes are already planned on 1 and 5 October, threatening fresh travel chaos for passengers.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was encouraging the new transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP had met with the union – but that the industrial action would continue “for as long as it...
Liz Truss: No-one will be forced to sell their home to pay for social care
Liz Truss has vowed that no-one will be forced to sell their homes to pay for social care.The Prime Minister’s commitment goes further than under Boris Johnson’s social care reforms when ministers had to concede some people may have to sell their homes.Ms Truss is expected to spend billions scrapping the national insurance hike billed as a “health and social care social care levy” with a mini-budget on Friday.She said her “first priority” on social care is properly funding it over the winter because there are “too many” people staying in hospital due to a lack of spaces.Pressed if she...
Government told to reinstate eviction ban during cost-of-living crisis
The eviction ban must be reinstated in England to ensure no-one loses their home during the cost-of-living crisis, the Government has been warned.The Government must take a “two-pronged” approach to get people off the streets and ensure vulnerable tenants do not end up on them, the Kerslake Commission on Homelessness and Rough Sleeping said.Inaction, it said, could lead to a “catastrophic” homelessness crisis, with the Government failing to meet its manifesto pledge to end rough sleeping, and progress made since the coronavirus pandemic erased.Its new report calls for strong leadership and funding, and says the Government should temporarily bring back...
BBC
Family's anger at funeral postponement
A family has criticised a crematorium for cancelling their 91-year-old mother's funeral scheduled for the day the Queen is laid to rest. Marion Sharp was due to be cremated near Friockheim, Angus, on Monday. Her relatives said they had been told the service would go ahead as planned but were...
U.K.・
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Full details as six million start to see £150 payments land in bank from today
Six million people who are paid certain disability benefits will begin to receive a one-off payment of £150 from today. The payments are part of the government’s £37 billion support package, including the Energy Price Guarantee and cost of living payments totalling £650. Those who had...
BBC
Billingham Quorn workers to strike for eight days in pay row
Workers at the Quorn factory on Teesside are to walk out for eight days in a row over their pay. More than 60 staff at the meat-free paste production site in Billingham will strike on 30 September and from 1 to 8 October, the Unite union said. A four per...
Corporation tax hike on big business profits cancelled, says Kwarteng
The planned increase in corporation tax on big business profits will be axed, the chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced, claiming the move can help boost wages and jobs.The levy was due to rise from 19 per cent to 25 per cent next April – after Rishi Sunak accepted the low rate had failed to boost investment – but will now stay at the lowest rate in the G20, at a cost of £19bn.Earlier this week, an analysis by the IPPR think tank found that – even with the 19p rate, by far the lowest of leading economies – the...
More rail workers to strike in long-running dispute
More rail workers will strike next month in the growing wave of industrial unrest sweeping the country, it was announced on Friday.The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said thousands of its members in Network Rail and a number of train operators will walk out on October 1 in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.The announcement was made soon after the Chancellor told MPs the Government is planning action to stop “militant” trade unions closing down the transport system.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Aslef are also striking on October 1, threatening a complete shutdown of...
More families becoming homeless or threatened with homelessness
The number of families with children in England assessed as needing help to prevent them becoming homeless or to relieve their homelessness has risen by almost a quarter in a year, figures show.Some 56,340 households with children needed help to stop them becoming homeless in 2021-22, according to annual data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).This is up 23.6% from the previous year.A total of 36,960 households with children needed help to relieve their homelessness – up 22.9% from 2020-21 and 9.7% from 2019-20.There have been significant rises in households facing homelessness due to fleeing domestic...
One in seven private tenants in England ‘had rent hike in the previous month’
Around one in seven private renters in England have been hit by a rent hike in recent weeks, according to Shelter. Some 13% of people surveyed for the charity between July 29 and August 17 said that their rent had been increased in the last month. The survey of more...
