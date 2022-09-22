ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Suspended for Entire Season After Engaging in ‘Intimate’ Relationship With Staffer (UPDATE)

UPDATED 9/22, 10:20 p.m. ET: Boston’s Ime Udoka has been suspended for the full season, and both he and the team have shared statements. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” the C’s stated. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”
Larry Brown Sports

Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news

Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
Yardbarker

Celtics reportedly disciplining Ime Udoka for 'intimate and consensual relationship' with female staffer

The reason for Ime Udoka’s impending suspension from the Boston Celtics has been revealed. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski emerged on Wednesday night saying Udoka was going to be disciplined by the Celtics for a violation of franchise guidelines, with the head coach facing a likely suspension. The nature of the violation was not disclosed. However, a subsequent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the reason for the discipline.
Yardbarker

Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Boston

Ime Udoka reportedly will not resign as Celtics coach

Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, the team announced Thursday night. Celtics coach Ime Udoka reportedly will be suspended for a lengthy period of time — perhaps the entire season — due to his role in an “intimate, consensual” relationship with a woman on the Celtics’ staff.
ClutchPoints

Ime Udoka scandal ‘scenario’ that has him suspended for entire 2022-2023 season

The Boston Celtics are likely going to begin the defense of their Eastern Conference title without the man who steered them all the way to the NBA Finals from the sidelines. According to the bombshell report dropped by Adrian Wojnarowski Wednesday night, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action from the Boston management for “violation of organizational guidelines.”
