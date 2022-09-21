ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Aaron Judge makes Yankees fans go full 180, suddenly support Red Sox

New York Yankees fans cheering for the Boston Red Sox? That is exactly what happened on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. With Aaron Judge sitting on 60 home runs, Yankees fans were hoping to see him tie Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs on Saturday. He was ultimately stranded on-deck in the 8th inning. So when the 9th inning rolled around, New York fans reportedly changed their allegiances.
MLB exec thinks 2 Yankees will benefit most from 2022 rule changes

The grand game of baseball’s going to look a little bit different in 2022 — well, not so much if you’re a minor-league connoisseur or spend most your time watching Rickey Henderson highlights, but there’ll be an adjustment for some of us. The Yankees stand to be affected significantly, in different ways according to each individual rule change.
Every moment at Yankee Stadium is about Aaron Judge's home run chase -- whether he is at the plate or not

NEW YORK -- Everything about every pitch in every Yankees game these days is about Aaron Judge and home runs, even when the slugger isn't at the plate. So, it shouldn't surprise you that as Boston batted in the ninth inning Saturday, down two runs, a fan wearing a Yankees jersey implored Red Sox manager Alex Cora for a comeback -- a Boston comeback that would mean Judge would have another at-bat to lead off the bottom of the ninth.
