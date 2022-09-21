NEW YORK -- Everything about every pitch in every Yankees game these days is about Aaron Judge and home runs, even when the slugger isn't at the plate. So, it shouldn't surprise you that as Boston batted in the ninth inning Saturday, down two runs, a fan wearing a Yankees jersey implored Red Sox manager Alex Cora for a comeback -- a Boston comeback that would mean Judge would have another at-bat to lead off the bottom of the ninth.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO