Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez will miss rest of regular season with shoulder injury
SNY lost a key member of its New York Mets broadcast booth after former Mets legend Keith Hernandez suffered a shoulder injury this week. Hernandez's boothmate, Gary Cohen announced Hernandez wouldn't call the rest of the Mets' regular season games while he recovers from shoulder surgery. Hernandez reportedly fell after dropping his phone and glasses.
Aaron Judge makes Yankees fans go full 180, suddenly support Red Sox
New York Yankees fans cheering for the Boston Red Sox? That is exactly what happened on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. With Aaron Judge sitting on 60 home runs, Yankees fans were hoping to see him tie Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs on Saturday. He was ultimately stranded on-deck in the 8th inning. So when the 9th inning rolled around, New York fans reportedly changed their allegiances.
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday
Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
Rays seemingly give Kiermaier send-off with tribute video
Kevin Kiermaier may have already played his final game for the Tampa Bay Rays. During Saturday's game at Tropicana Field, the Rays' penultimate home game of the 2022 campaign, the club honored and thanked its longtime center fielder with a video tribute. Kiermaier, who last played July 9 and is...
Albert Pujols celebrated with ex-MLB star immediately after hitting 700th HR
On Friday night, Albert Pujols made history. And he didn’t go to join his St. Louis Cardinals to celebrate right after crossing home plate. Rather, he went behind home plate to celebrate with a former All-Star who was sitting in the first row: Adrian Beltre. Take a look at...
Aaron Boone says New York Yankees could use Frankie Montas as opener or reliever in postseason
NEW YORK -- With the New York Yankees facing a surplus of starting pitching options heading into the postseason, manager Aaron Boone said it would be "tough" for the team to get pitcher Frankie Montas back in time for the playoff rotation. "I do think there's a chance that he...
How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live on September 25
On September 25 at 7:08 PM ET, the New York Yankees will play the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM,...
MLB exec thinks 2 Yankees will benefit most from 2022 rule changes
The grand game of baseball’s going to look a little bit different in 2022 — well, not so much if you’re a minor-league connoisseur or spend most your time watching Rickey Henderson highlights, but there’ll be an adjustment for some of us. The Yankees stand to be affected significantly, in different ways according to each individual rule change.
Look: Terrifying Sight On Bucs Field Sunday Afternoon
Usually it's hard to keep fans away from the field leading up to an NFL game. But there was something so terrifying on the field at Raymond James Stadium that fans were ready to run away. Prior to today's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in...
Every moment at Yankee Stadium is about Aaron Judge's home run chase -- whether he is at the plate or not
NEW YORK -- Everything about every pitch in every Yankees game these days is about Aaron Judge and home runs, even when the slugger isn't at the plate. So, it shouldn't surprise you that as Boston batted in the ninth inning Saturday, down two runs, a fan wearing a Yankees jersey implored Red Sox manager Alex Cora for a comeback -- a Boston comeback that would mean Judge would have another at-bat to lead off the bottom of the ninth.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Yankees fans lose their minds, waste ketchup supply during rain delay vs Red Sox
On Sunday night, ESPN and MLB conspired to see just how far they could push the limits of safety in the name of getting Aaron Judge at least one more chance at his 61st home run on national television. After nearly two hours of waffling, Sunday night’s Yankees-Red Sox finale...
Braves are expected to sign a top ten international prospect in the 2023 class
According to Baseball America, the Braves are expected to sign the tenth ranked international prospect for the 2023 class — outfielder Luis Guanipa. Here’s what they had to say about him:. Born: Dec. 5, 2005. Ht.: 5-11. Wt.: 170. B-T: R-R. There are few players in this class...
MLB・
