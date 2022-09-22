Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Plan For Desert Surf Lagoon Near Palm Springs Nixed Amid Criticism Over Drought
A Southern California desert city rejected a proposal for a surf lagoon surrounded by hundreds of homes and hotel rooms after critics argued it's the wrong project in the midst of a punishing Western drought. The city council in La Quinta, near Palm Springs, voted unanimously on Wednesday against a...
golfcourseindustry.com
36-hole Coachella Valley resort hires new director of agronomy
Indian Wells Golf Resort, a 36-hole facility in California’s Coachella Valley, has hired Nicholas Leitner as its new director of agronomy. Leitner will direct a team of dedicated golf course maintenance staff responsible for the continual elite conditions of the Celebrity and Players Courses. Prior to joining Indian Wells...
California pumpkin patch considered the best in state, according to Yelp
Pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween décor and the hopes of slightly cooler weather can only mean one thing; the fall season has started in California.
Native American Day in California to be a paid holiday for first time
California will celebrate Native American Day as a paid holiday for the first time in September.
KESQ
This technology helps keep grass green while still conserving water
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Water conservation is a focus across California, but is there a way to keep large fields of grass green when water restrictions are leaving homeowners with dying grass?. Elaine Sibert, the CEO of Rain Systems, believes it’s possible and could make a huge difference...
California is the ‘sole producer’ of these 17 crops
California is a well-known leader in agriculture, but did you know there are certain crops almost exclusively grown in the state?
kcrw.com
Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?
The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
oc-breeze.com
12th OC Japan Fair brings Japan to SoCal October 21 to 23, 2022
Announcing the 12th Annual “OC JAPAN FAIR” to be held at the OC Fair & Event Center. We are committed to bringing the best of food, culture, and art from Japan! The OC Japan Fair is one of the largest and most authentic Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, with 130 booths and an estimated 45,000 visitors. We offer many opportunities to experience and learn about Japanese entertainment, tradition, culture, pop culture, and food.
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
NBC Los Angeles
Find Family Fun This Fall Around Southern California
An autumn outing? It can really be divided into two distinct parts: One that is all about intense thrills, the sorts of jumps and eeks created for mature guests, while the other?. Too cute: It's about pretty pumpkins, colorful leaves, face painting, ghostly goodies, and the chance to share some...
3 Breathtaking Beaches in California
If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
First day of fall? California’s autumnal equinox still a few days away
Thursday marks the universal fall equinox, a day when night and daytime are nearly equal – but not here in California.
KESQ
Transitioning into the fall season with rising temperatures
An average high temperature for today's date in Palm Springs is 100°. Looking at the equinox of years past, we're actually being treated nicely this year. We're pretty seasonable for the date, considering there's more heat headed our way. The Autumnal Equinox will occur at 6:03 p.m. marking the...
Lovett Industrial Announces the Acquisition of 13 Acres in the Inland Empire
HIGHLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, announces the acquisition of 13 acres within the Highland submarket of the Inland Empire East. Lovett Industrial will develop a single 285,000-square-foot rear-load class A industrial building, which will be Lovett Industrial’s first project in Southern California. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005056/en/ The proposed 285,000-square-foot class A industrial building will be situated within the Highland submarket of the Inland Empire East (Graphic: Business Wire)
thelog.com
Fast Facts: Welcome Everybody, to SoCal’s Version of the Wild, Wild West
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO— Life in Orange County hasn’t always been about beaches and surfing. Before it was the paradise we know today, Southern California had a wild west past. The wild west, also known as the old west or the American Frontier, refers to the geography, history, folklore, and cultural expression of the Western United States during its frontier period.
Laist.com
You’ve Never Experienced Southern California Like This
Treat yourself to a journey along the coast unlike any other. The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® is one of the most scenic train routes in the country, traveling through diverse landscapes that deliver sweeping views of sparkling ocean waters, rolling hills, rocky mountain passes, and more. But the views...
kgoradio.com
Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake
Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
Tri-Tip: A California original?
Tri-tip is so common here, you may not realize the cut of meat doesn't share the same fame across the country.
NBC Los Angeles
These Are the Top 10 U.S. Cities With the Biggest Homes—and None of Them Are in California
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing market shifted towards people wanting to live in larger homes and moving from urban areas to suburban and rural neighborhoods. American Home Shield reviewed 506,374 listings of houses and condos for sale from Zillow to determine the results of its 2022 American Home Size Index, which showcased the cities in the United States with the biggest homes.
