ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Comments / 0

Related
golfcourseindustry.com

36-hole Coachella Valley resort hires new director of agronomy

Indian Wells Golf Resort, a 36-hole facility in California’s Coachella Valley, has hired Nicholas Leitner as its new director of agronomy. Leitner will direct a team of dedicated golf course maintenance staff responsible for the continual elite conditions of the Celebrity and Players Courses. Prior to joining Indian Wells...
INDIAN WELLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Berger#Charity#H N#The Berger Foundation#Whitewater Preserve
KESQ

This technology helps keep grass green while still conserving water

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Water conservation is a focus across California, but is there a way to keep large fields of grass green when water restrictions are leaving homeowners with dying grass?. Elaine Sibert, the CEO of Rain Systems, believes it’s possible and could make a huge difference...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

​​Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?

The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
CLAREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
oc-breeze.com

12th OC Japan Fair brings Japan to SoCal October 21 to 23, 2022

Announcing the 12th Annual “OC JAPAN FAIR” to be held at the OC Fair & Event Center. We are committed to bringing the best of food, culture, and art from Japan! The OC Japan Fair is one of the largest and most authentic Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, with 130 booths and an estimated 45,000 visitors. We offer many opportunities to experience and learn about Japanese entertainment, tradition, culture, pop culture, and food.
COSTA MESA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Find Family Fun This Fall Around Southern California

An autumn outing? It can really be divided into two distinct parts: One that is all about intense thrills, the sorts of jumps and eeks created for mature guests, while the other?. Too cute: It's about pretty pumpkins, colorful leaves, face painting, ghostly goodies, and the chance to share some...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in California

If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ

Transitioning into the fall season with rising temperatures

An average high temperature for today's date in Palm Springs is 100°. Looking at the equinox of years past, we're actually being treated nicely this year. We're pretty seasonable for the date, considering there's more heat headed our way. The Autumnal Equinox will occur at 6:03 p.m. marking the...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Associated Press

Lovett Industrial Announces the Acquisition of 13 Acres in the Inland Empire

HIGHLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, announces the acquisition of 13 acres within the Highland submarket of the Inland Empire East. Lovett Industrial will develop a single 285,000-square-foot rear-load class A industrial building, which will be Lovett Industrial’s first project in Southern California. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005056/en/ The proposed 285,000-square-foot class A industrial building will be situated within the Highland submarket of the Inland Empire East (Graphic: Business Wire)
HIGHLAND, CA
thelog.com

Fast Facts: Welcome Everybody, to SoCal’s Version of the Wild, Wild West

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO— Life in Orange County hasn’t always been about beaches and surfing. Before it was the paradise we know today, Southern California had a wild west past. The wild west, also known as the old west or the American Frontier, refers to the geography, history, folklore, and cultural expression of the Western United States during its frontier period.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Laist.com

You’ve Never Experienced Southern California Like This

Treat yourself to a journey along the coast unlike any other. The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® is one of the most scenic train routes in the country, traveling through diverse landscapes that deliver sweeping views of sparkling ocean waters, rolling hills, rocky mountain passes, and more. But the views...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kgoradio.com

Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake

Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

These Are the Top 10 U.S. Cities With the Biggest Homes—and None of Them Are in California

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing market shifted towards people wanting to live in larger homes and moving from urban areas to suburban and rural neighborhoods. American Home Shield reviewed 506,374 listings of houses and condos for sale from Zillow to determine the results of its 2022 American Home Size Index, which showcased the cities in the United States with the biggest homes.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy