ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Customers’ personal data stolen as Optus suffers massive cyber-attack

By Ben Doherty
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqiFq_0i5Ovu2Y00
Hackers believed to be working for a criminal or state-sponsored organisation have targeted Optus in a massive cyber-attack.

Optus has suffered a massive cyber-attack, with the personal information of customers stolen, including names, dates of birth, addresses, and contact details.

The telco suffered the data breach when hackers, believed to be working for a criminal or state-sponsored organisation, accessed the sensitive information by breaking through the company’s firewall.

The Australian Cyber Security Centre is working with Optus to lock down its systems, secure any data against further breaches, and trace the attackers. The Australian federal police and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner have also been notified.

Optus has 9.7 million subscribers, according to publicly available data, but the company said it was still assessing the size of the data breach.

The company confirmed information which may have been exposed included Optus customers’ names, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses and, for a cohort of customers, physical addresses and identification document numbers such as driving licence or passport numbers.

Optus said payment details and account passwords have not been compromised, and that services, including mobile phones and home internet, were not affected.

The company insisted voice calls had not been compromised, and that Optus services remained safe to use and operate.

“We are devastated to discover that we have been subject to a cyber-attack that has resulted in the disclosure of our customers’ personal information to someone who shouldn’t see it,” Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said.

“As soon as we knew, we took action to block the attack and began an immediate investigation. While not everyone may be affected and our investigation is not yet complete, we want all of our customers to be aware of what has happened as soon as possible so that they can increase their vigilance.

“We are very sorry and understand customers will be concerned. Please be assured that we are working hard, and engaging with all the relevant authorities and organisations, to help safeguard our customers as much as possible.

“Optus has also notified key financial institutions about this matter,” Bayer Rosmarin said.

“While we are not aware of customers having suffered any harm, we encourage customers to have heightened awareness across their accounts, including looking out for unusual or fraudulent activity and any notifications which seem odd or suspicious.”

Home affairs minister Clare O’Neil said the Australian Cyber Security Centre was providing cyber security advice and technical assistance to Optus, and that Australian companies and organisations were being consistently targeted for cyber-attacks by cybercriminals and hostile nations.

“The Australian Signals Directorate’s (ASD) Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) has seen broad targeting of Australians and Australian organisations, through rapid exploitation of technical vulnerabilities by state actors and cybercriminals seeking to exploit weaknesses and steal sensitive data.”

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner issued a statement late on Thursday saying it was working with Optus “to ensure compliance with the requirements of the Notifiable Data Breaches (NDB) scheme”.

“Under the NDB scheme, organisations covered by the Privacy Act must notify affected individuals and the OAIC as quickly as possible if they experience a data breach that is likely to result in serious harm to individuals whose personal information is involved,” the OAIC said.

“The NDB scheme ensures individuals are informed and can take steps to protect themselves from any further risk. Following a breach, individuals need to be alert to any suspicious or unexpected activity on their personal accounts or devices.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Optus cyber-attack could involve customers dating back to 2017

Optus customers dating as far back as 2017 could be caught up in the massive hack of the telecommunications company’s database, CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has revealed. Bayer Rosmarin told reporters on Friday that the company is still not sure exactly how many customers had their personal information compromised in the attack, but that 9.8 million was the “worst case scenario”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optus#Personal Data#Internet Security#Data Breaches#Australian
The Guardian

Dame Hilary Mantel obituary

Dame Hilary Mantel, who has died aged 70 after suffering a stroke, was the first female author to win the Booker prize twice, which she did for the first two volumes in her epic trilogy of the life of Thomas Cromwell, Wolf Hall (2010) and Bring Up the Bodies (2012). The novels, which collectively weigh in at about 2,000 pages, have sold 5m copies worldwide, were made into an acclaimed BBC series (2015) staring Mark Rylance, and adapted by Mantel herself for the RSC stage version (2014), a process that she loved. The trilogy culminated with The Mirror and the Light (2020) and the death of Cromwell; it turned out to be her final novel. All told in the present tense, the novels constitute a feat of immersive storytelling and a monumental landmark in contemporary fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
The Guardian

Putin needs nothing short of a miracle to avoid a devastating defeat in Ukraine

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is yet another major development in the Russia–Ukraine war that took Russia entirely by surprise. Images of fleeing Russian soldiers, leaving behind equipment as well as evidence of war crimes, have once again filled the media. Wiping out months of Russia’s territorial gains, quick Ukrainian advances caused a domino effect; massive and chaotic Russian retreat left a huge hole in their defences.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Russell Wilson’s Broncos career is dangerously close to a comedy skit

Are we confident that this Russell Wilson-Nathaniel Hackett marriage isn’t some kind of Nathan Fielder bit?. The plan: to hire a coach who cannot count; to trade a boatload of draft picks and players for an aging, “mobile” quarterback who looks increasingly immobile; to hand that quarterback a five-year, $245m contract with $165m guaranteed at signing; to hire a series of coordinators who’ve never coordinated units or called plays before; to sell one of the league’s most prestigious franchises to an owner who doesn’t know the name of the commissioner.
DENVER, CO
The Guardian

The enduring style of Roger Federer

Roger Federer. Wimbledon, 2009. The then longest men’s major final in history; a five set, 77-game thriller against Andy Roddick. But of greatest significance? His jacket. An RF-monogrammed zip-up with gold piping, the jacket sported the number 15 – the record-breaking total of grand slam titles Federer had won upon his match victory – in cursive embroidery.
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

452K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy