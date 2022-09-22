Spurs Ex Player & Assistant Ime Udoka Could Be Facing Celtics Suspension

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka reportedly violated unspecified organizational rules.

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka could potentially be absent for a significant amount of time during the 2022-23 season.

The former San Antonio Spurs player and assistant coach committed an unknown violation of Celtics "organizational guidelines" and is facing punishment with a possibly "significant" suspension, per reports Wednesday night from ESPN.

Additionally, a final decision on the length of suspension could be announced as soon as Thursday. Udoka's job appears to be safe as of now, per the report.

It was later reported by Shams Charania that Udoka had an improper relationship a female member of the Celtics staff. As a result, it violated the team's code of conduct — an action that commands a suspension.

Udoka is heading into his second with Boston after leading the team to its 22nd NBA Finals in June. The Celtics fell in six games to the Golden State Warriors.

He played 160 of his 316 career NBA games with the Spurs over three seasons before his last year in the league in 2011. He then joined coach Gregg Popovich's staff in 2012, winning a ring as an assistant in 2014 before departing in 2019.

After one season apiece as an assistant with the 76ers and the Nets, the Celtics hired Udoka in June 2021 as the franchise's newest head coach.

Boston went 51-31 this past in the first year of Udoka's tenure. It was the franchise's first 50-win season since the 2017-18 campaign.

With or without Udoka, the Celtics have similarly high expectations this season given their young but talented roster. Stars like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the big offseason addition of Malcolm Brogdon make them a group capable of a deep run in the playoffs again, even if their head coach were to miss time.

