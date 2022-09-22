ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Over the Counter That Works Without Exercise?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Losing weight can be challenging, and doing so without exercising is even harder. But taking an over-the-counter fat burner like PhenQ can help you, even if you don’t work out.
FITNESS
The US Sun

12 steps to losing weight fast, according to the NHS

IF you've over indulged recently, then you might be feeling a little uncomfortable. While some people are happy in the skin they're in and are embracing their bodies, others might want to change their appearance. If you fall into the second category, then this might be in the form of...
WEIGHT LOSS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Eating Peanuts May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and Glucose

Regular consumption of peanuts before meals may help support metabolic health — in the areas of body weight, blood pressure, and blood glucose — according to a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Peanuts aren’t widely thought of as a health food, but there is evidence that...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Monona, WI
Monona, WI
Health
Healthline

Knee Osteoarthritis: Yoga May Offer Pain Relief, Improve Physical Function

A new study found that online yoga improved physical function in people with knee osteoarthritis. Results showed that the benefits of online yoga, including relief from knee pain, decreased after the 12-week program, as did participation in the activity. Still, other studies have shown that a regular yoga practice may...
WORKOUTS
Medical News Today

What exercises should a person with degenerative disk disease avoid?

Exercise is a key component of treating degenerative disk disease. Although no specific exercises are unsuitable for everyone, there are some that it may be wise to avoid. It is not possible to list exercises that are suitable or inappropriate for all people with degenerative disk disease. The best types of exercise will.
FITNESS
Healthline

Gout and Weight Loss: What to Know

Gout is an inflammatory form of arthritis that affects the joints, often the big toe. and 1–2% of women per year in Western countries experience gout. This condition occurs when a waste byproduct known as urea builds up in your body, leading to hyperuricemia. It’s caused by overproduction of urea or an inability to excrete it through urine.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinic#Medical Services#Linus Diabetes#General Health
MedicalXpress

Beyond weight loss: Improvements in pain, mobility persist long after bariatric surgery

Improvements in pain, physical function and work productivity largely endure for at least seven years after bariatric surgery, despite some backsliding from the high levels of improvement seen in the years immediately following surgery, University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists report today in JAMA Network Open. The findings—which show that improvements persist...
WEIGHT LOSS
CNET

Blood Type Matters for Heart Health, But What About for Food? 'Miracle' Diet Explained

Your blood type can affect your health in surprising ways -- it's tied to your risk of heart disease, how much you get bit by mosquitoes and more. That's why it's not surprising that there's even a diet based on blood type, which proposes that people with type O blood should focus on eating different foods than, say, those with type A or B. For example, people with blood type A are advised to avoid eating red meat, and those with type O are advised to do the opposite.
FITNESS
Healthline

Do GLP-1 Agonists Work for Weight Loss? An Evidence-Based Review

Weight loss can be challenging for many people, even when they follow a healthy diet and exercise regimen. Because of this, some people may look for other methods to support weight loss, such as medication. One popular medication that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved is semaglutide,...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Health Digest

Why Doctors Feel New Federal Weight Loss Guidance Might Hurt Women More Than It Helps

Stepping on the scale at the doctor's office can be stressful for some. If you have a history of disordered eating, experience weight stigma, or have anxiety around body image, talking about your weight at doctor's appointments can be triggering and unhelpful. Now, new guidance from the federally funded Women's Preventive Services Initiative recommends that doctors counsel women between the ages of 40 and 60 on their body size. The goal is to reduce their risk of obesity and related health conditions (via Annals of Internal Medicine).
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy