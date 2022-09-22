Your blood type can affect your health in surprising ways -- it's tied to your risk of heart disease, how much you get bit by mosquitoes and more. That's why it's not surprising that there's even a diet based on blood type, which proposes that people with type O blood should focus on eating different foods than, say, those with type A or B. For example, people with blood type A are advised to avoid eating red meat, and those with type O are advised to do the opposite.

