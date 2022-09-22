Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Related
msn.com
What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Over the Counter That Works Without Exercise?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Losing weight can be challenging, and doing so without exercising is even harder. But taking an over-the-counter fat burner like PhenQ can help you, even if you don’t work out.
12 steps to losing weight fast, according to the NHS
IF you've over indulged recently, then you might be feeling a little uncomfortable. While some people are happy in the skin they're in and are embracing their bodies, others might want to change their appearance. If you fall into the second category, then this might be in the form of...
Common food you must banish from your diet to prevent diabetes – as cases surge in young
IT'S fair to say a few of us put on a few pounds over lockdown. While trapped at home with not much else to do, many people turned to the fridge for comfort - and even for entertainment. But our lockdown eating patterns have had a particularly disastrous impact on...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Eating Peanuts May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and Glucose
Regular consumption of peanuts before meals may help support metabolic health — in the areas of body weight, blood pressure, and blood glucose — according to a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Peanuts aren’t widely thought of as a health food, but there is evidence that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Healthline
Knee Osteoarthritis: Yoga May Offer Pain Relief, Improve Physical Function
A new study found that online yoga improved physical function in people with knee osteoarthritis. Results showed that the benefits of online yoga, including relief from knee pain, decreased after the 12-week program, as did participation in the activity. Still, other studies have shown that a regular yoga practice may...
Medical News Today
What exercises should a person with degenerative disk disease avoid?
Exercise is a key component of treating degenerative disk disease. Although no specific exercises are unsuitable for everyone, there are some that it may be wise to avoid. It is not possible to list exercises that are suitable or inappropriate for all people with degenerative disk disease. The best types of exercise will.
Healthline
Gout and Weight Loss: What to Know
Gout is an inflammatory form of arthritis that affects the joints, often the big toe. and 1–2% of women per year in Western countries experience gout. This condition occurs when a waste byproduct known as urea builds up in your body, leading to hyperuricemia. It’s caused by overproduction of urea or an inability to excrete it through urine.
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes remission is possible even in people with lower body weight, supporting idea of 'personal fat threshold'
Everyone has a "personal fat threshold," which if exceeded, will allow type 2 diabetes (T2D) to develop, even if they are of a lower body weight, the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), will hear. The most common form...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Beyond weight loss: Improvements in pain, mobility persist long after bariatric surgery
Improvements in pain, physical function and work productivity largely endure for at least seven years after bariatric surgery, despite some backsliding from the high levels of improvement seen in the years immediately following surgery, University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists report today in JAMA Network Open. The findings—which show that improvements persist...
CNET
Blood Type Matters for Heart Health, But What About for Food? 'Miracle' Diet Explained
Your blood type can affect your health in surprising ways -- it's tied to your risk of heart disease, how much you get bit by mosquitoes and more. That's why it's not surprising that there's even a diet based on blood type, which proposes that people with type O blood should focus on eating different foods than, say, those with type A or B. For example, people with blood type A are advised to avoid eating red meat, and those with type O are advised to do the opposite.
Healthline
Do GLP-1 Agonists Work for Weight Loss? An Evidence-Based Review
Weight loss can be challenging for many people, even when they follow a healthy diet and exercise regimen. Because of this, some people may look for other methods to support weight loss, such as medication. One popular medication that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved is semaglutide,...
2minutemedicine.com
Commercial weight loss programs lead to greater weight loss than do-it-yourself methods
1. In this study, a commercial weight loss program resulted in greater weight loss at 3 and 12-months compared to do-it-yourself weight loss methods. 2. Both commercial and do-it-yourself weight loss methods led to improved blood pressure, heart rate, aerobic stamina, flexibility, and sleep quality. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Videos on healthy eating can help obese children lose weight, study finds
Doctor says findings show online healthcare can be as effective as face-to-face appointments
KIDS・
Why Doctors Feel New Federal Weight Loss Guidance Might Hurt Women More Than It Helps
Stepping on the scale at the doctor's office can be stressful for some. If you have a history of disordered eating, experience weight stigma, or have anxiety around body image, talking about your weight at doctor's appointments can be triggering and unhelpful. Now, new guidance from the federally funded Women's Preventive Services Initiative recommends that doctors counsel women between the ages of 40 and 60 on their body size. The goal is to reduce their risk of obesity and related health conditions (via Annals of Internal Medicine).
Diabetes drug Ozempic facing shortages after being used for weight loss
FDA-approved prescription Ozempic, which is meant to treat people with diabetes, is now being prescribed off-label for weight loss. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson reports on how social media is contributing to the shortage of the drug for those who really need it. Sept. 22, 2022.
Comments / 0