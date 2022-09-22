ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Padres vs. Rockies prediction, odds, pick – 9/24/2022

The San Diego Padres take on the Colorado Rockies. Check out our MLB odds series for our Padres Rockies prediction and pick. Yu Darvish will take the bump for the Padres, while Chad Kuhl starts for the Rockies. Yu Darvish is throwing it down in late September. Few players are...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jordan Luplow in right field for Diamondbacks on Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is batting sixth in Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Luplow will operate in right field after Jake McCarthy was left on the bench versus Dodgers' lefty Julio Urias. numberFire's models project Luplow to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
PHOENIX, AZ

