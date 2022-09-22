ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Judge stuck at 60 HRs as Yankees rout Pirates 14-2

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDfI8_0i5Otn2H00

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: September 20, 2022 (Pt. 1) 02:47

NEW YORK (AP) — A sellout crowd of 46,175 groaned as Aaron Judge left the batter's box in the first and fifth innings.

"Fans packed it out to see us win a ballgame and see some homers," he said with a widening smile and a twinkle in his eyes, "so I think I got to cut out this double stuff, I guess."

Judge remained at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris' American League record, hitting two doubles with a walk in Wednesday night's 14-2 blowout of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

A day after hitting home run No. 60 to spark a stunning five-run, ninth-inning rally capped by Giancarlo Stanton's game-ending slam, Judge lined a double to left on the first pitch to him from Roasny Contreras (5-5) and scored on Oswaldo Cabrera's grand slam.

Cabrera and Gleyber Torres had five RBIs each. Torres homered twice in the eighth inning, one to right and one to left, raising his season total to 23.

With 14 games left, Judge leads the AL in average (.317), home runs and RBIs (128) and is positioned to become the first Triple Crown winner in a decade.

Maris' sons and Judge's family were in the stands. Applause started whenever Judge walked onto the on-deck circle, and fans stood and snapped photos in anticipation during each trip to the plate.

Judge faced just 11 pitches, putting the first pitch in play three times.

"It felt like waiting for that big moment," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Judge hit a one-hop double over the wall in the left-field corner in the fifth and scored on Torres' single. He also struck out and grounded out, then got one more time at-bat as the eighth batter in eight-run eighth. A four-pitch walk by rookie Eric Stout — all chanegups — promoted boos.

"I'm not going to give in 2-0, 3-0 and throw him something, regardless who it is honestly, especially with a lefty on deck," Stout said.

New York (90-58) closed in on its sixth straight postseason berth and 24th in 28 years. The Yankees opened a 6 1/2 game-lead over second-place Toronto in the AL East and with one more win would clinch no worse than a wild card.

Cabrera made the Yankees the first team in major league history to end a game with a slam and hit another in the first inning of its next game, according to STATS. The only previous teams to hit slams in the last inning of a game and the first of the next were the 1955 Boston Red Sox and the 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cabrera has three homers and 14 RBIs in 30 games since his debut on Aug. 17. With the bases loaded on Judge's double and a pair of walks by Contreras, Cabrera drove a hanging slider into the right-field bleachers.

New York has four slams in four games against the Pirates this season, including in consecutive innings on July 6. The Yankees' 10 slams this season are their most since 2012.

"The vibe," Cabrera said, "so good."

IN OTHER YANKEES NEWS

Harrison Bader had a two-run double in the big eighth and has five RBIs in his first two games with the Yankees. ... Luis Severino (6-3) returned from a strained right lat muscle that had sidelined him since July 13 and allowed one run and two hits in five innings with six strikeouts. He reached 98.9 mph.

PIRATES

Contreras struck out a career-high 10, allowing six runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. ... Ke'Bryan Hayes had a sacrifice fly and RBI single for Pittsburgh (55-94).

TWO-FERS

Torres joined Joe DiMaggio, Joe Pepitone, Cliff Johnson and Alex Rodriguez (twice) as Yankees to hit two homers in an inning.

EYEBALLS

New York's win Tuesday averaged 539,000 on the Yankees' YES Network, its most prime-time viewers for a game other than against the Mets since 557,000 for an 11-inning game against Atlanta on Aug. 2, 2018. YES is averaing 352,000, up 23% from last year and its highest since 2011.

CRUZ CONTROL

Pittburgh's ONeil Cruz was given a Paul O'Neill No. 21 jersey and spoke with O'Neill — whom he is named after — by video chat. O'Neill is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and broadcasts Yankees' games from home in Ohio.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Scott Effross (shoulder strain) will be activated Thursday. ... LHP Zack Britton finished his minor league rehab assignment following Tommy John surgery and hopes to be actived in a few days. ... INF-OF Matt Carpenter (broken left foot) had an X-ray Tuesday and was cleared for more weight-bearing work. He'll have another X-ray in nine or 10 days. ... New York is trying to pick the right time to activate INF DJ LeMahieu (right second toe), who likely will not be 100%. ... OF Aaron Hicks was feeling ill and left the ballpark before the game.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (5-11, 4.03) opens a four-game series at home on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs' RHP Hayden Wesneski (1-1, 2.30).

Yankees: RHP Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04) starts Thursday's opener of a four-game series against Boston and RHP Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61), who is 8-0 in his last 12 starts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POPSUGAR

Aaron Judge Is Married to His High-School Sweetheart: Meet Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is currently finishing off a historic baseball season for the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old slugger is chasing the American League single-season home-run record, set by Roger Maris (who was also a Yankee) way back in 1961. Judge hit his 60th home run on Sept. 20, and with 15 games left on the Yankees' schedule, it seems more than likely he'll set a new record (the record for all of baseball is 73, set by Barry Bonds in 2001). Judge also seems like a lock for American League MVP, and he's been doing his best to carry the Bronx Bombers to a major playoff run.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Yankees fans call Eric Stout 'the biggest coward in baseball' after the Pirates pitcher walks Aaron Judge in the eighth inning... after his team rallied to get him to the plate in bid to tie Roger Maris on 61 home runs

Sometimes, you don't want to be a part of the record books. There are the records you're known for because of something you did. Other times, you're part of the record books because you allowed someone else to write their name there. Take Mike Bacsik for example. Who is Mike...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Son: Man who caught Maris' record home run ball had life changed forever

NEW YORK -- Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could make history on Wednesday night.No. 99 is one home run away from tying the American League record of 61, a mark set by Roger Maris 61 years ago.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, it's a moment so big, it can change lives.READ MORE: All eyes on Aaron Judge as he's poised to tie Roger Maris' home run recordAs Maris rounded the bases at the old Yankee Stadium, 19-year-old Sal Durante's life was about to change."My father jumped on his seat, line drive in his hand, and he wound up falling three and a half...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Ohio, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Bronx, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
State
Ohio State
City
Boston, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Ohio Township, PA
Bronx, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Pirates' pitcher who gave up 60th HR to Aaron Judge wants 'cleared out' of record books

On Tuesday night, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season off of Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Wil Crowe to equal a mark famously reached by legend Babe Ruth during the 1927 campaign. It was later learned that Crowe's great-great uncle was Hall of Fame pitcher Red Ruffing, one of Ruth's teammates with the Yankees during the 1930s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pepitone
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Eric Stout
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
The Spun

Longtime MLB President Of Baseball Operations Fired Today

The Kansas City Royals fired president of baseball operations Dayton Moore on Wednesday. Owner John Sherman announced that Moore, who joined the team in 2006, will leave the organization. J.J. Picollo will assume control of Kansas City's baseball operations. “I’m really thankful for the opportunity,” Moore told The Athletic's Andy...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?

Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

What Babe Ruth, Aaron Judge Said After Hitting 60 Home Runs

Aaron Judge joined elite company when blasting his 60th home run of the season on Monday night. Following his latest long ball, Judge tied Babe Ruth for the second-most home runs in a season in American League history. He's one away from matching another New York Yankees legend, Roger Maris.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mets#American League
Larry Brown Sports

Giants announce major new role for Buster Posey

Buster Posey retired as a member of the San Francisco Giants at the end of the 2021 season, but he did not stay out of baseball for long. The Giants announced Wednesday that Posey is joining the team’s ownership group and will sit on the organization’s Board of Directors. There was no announcement regarding how big a share of the Giants Posey purchased, but chairman Greg Johnson told Tyler Kepner of the New York Times that the former catcher was putting “real money” into the organization at its current valuation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer

This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series champion to retire after 2022 season

After 16 solid seasons, The Kurt Suzuki Show is coming off the air. The veteran catcher Suzuki told reporters this week that he plans to retire upon the conclusion of the 2022 MLB season. “I feel like it’s time,” said Suzuki, per Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register. “I’ve had...
MLB
Fox News

Yankees' broadcaster Michael Kay turns down offer to cover Apple's potentially historic game for Aaron Judge

Veteran play-by-play announcer and voice of the New York Yankees, Michael Kay, has turned down an offer to cover Friday night’s potentially historic game against the Boston Red Sox amid reports that the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network (YES) was efforting a deal to simulcast the game with Apple TV+ in anticipation of Aaron Judge’s 61st home run of the season.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees announcer takes classy stance amid Aaron Judge chase

New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
BRONX, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
81K+
Followers
30K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy