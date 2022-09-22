ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

NewsChannel 36

Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding

(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
HORNELL, NY
NewsChannel 36

Village of Bath Names Colin Taft as New Chief of Police

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Earlier this week, the village of Bath made Colin Taft as the new chief police. Taft was the acting chief from February until June of last year and was the provisional chief of police until the announcement on Monday. He started his career in 2001 with...
BATH, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Jon Dates recounts family’s car dealership

If the legendary Dates Chevrolet Company were still standing at 308 Main St. in Groton today, it would be 105 years old this year. Many still remember it fondly — particularly Jon H. Dates, whose grandfather, John Dates, opened the automotive sales and repair establishment in 1917. John owned,...
GROTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Warns of Military Discharge Scam

BATH, NY (WENY) -- The Steuben County clerk is warning residents of a scam targeting people who served in the military. According to county clerk Judy Hunter, a company out of Phoenix, Arizona named DD214 DIRECT is contacting military veterans, offering to provide copies of their military discharge papers for a fee. The company says it charges $79 for a hard copy, or $119 for an e-mail copy with a hard copy to follow.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland has cheapest gas in NY

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
CORTLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

Crews respond to chimney fire in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- First responders were called out to a house fire in Chemung County Thursday night. The fire happened on the 200 block of Kiser Road in the Town of Horseheads around 7:15 p.m. Firefighters says it was a chimney fire, which started in a wood stove. The...
HORSEHEADS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Leader of the Pack Corporate Challenge returns to the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - In light of Hunger Action Month, businesses went head-to-head at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier Friday morning to help kids get the meals they need this fall. Ten of the food bank's corporate sponsors went head-to-head this week to see who could pack food...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: September 21, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, according to Binghamton Police, traffic in this city is getting more congested and automobile drivers are getting more careless. Last month there were nearly 300 automobile accidents – that’s an average of more than nine accidents a day.
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

City of Binghamton Issues Lockdown Warnings to Four Properties

At a press conference on Wednesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the City had issued lockdown warning letters to four properties in Binghamton. Under the City's new lockdown law, the letters inform the building owners that their properties have been deemed a public nuisance, and gives them 30 days to submit a corrective action plan before the City files a complaint with the City Court to temporarily close the premises. Anyone using the property following the temporary closing of the premises would be subject to arrest.
BINGHAMTON, NY
johnnyjet.com

The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties

Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
AURORA, NY

