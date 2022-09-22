ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Regular Consumption Of White Chocolate Can Help In Lowering The Bad Cholesterol Level

By SouthFloridaReporter.com
southfloridareporter.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Sweeteners linked to heart disease in new study

Academics have identified a possible link between artificial sweeteners and heart disease in a new study.Researchers said that food additives “should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar”.The new study, published in The BMJ, examined information on more than 100,000 adults from France.The authors, led by experts from the Sorbonne Paris Nord University, examined participants’ intake of sweeteners from all dietary sources including drinks, table top sweeteners, and dairy products and compared it to their risk of heart or circulatory diseases.The findings indicate that these food additives, consumed daily by millions of people and present in thousands...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
The Weather Channel

Artificial Sweeteners Found in Dietary Beverages Linked With Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases: Study

A new study has found a link between the consumption of artificial sweeteners, generally found in dietary beverages, and increased cardiovascular disease risk like stroke. Artificial sweeteners like aspartame, acesulfame potassium, and sucralose have emerged as alternatives to added sugar that enable the sweet taste but reduce the calorie content.
HEALTH
msn.com

Diagnosed with high cholesterol? 4 dietary changes to make to lower it

Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Chocolate#Milk Chocolate#Dark Chocolate#Chocolate Bar#Food Drink#Linus Regimen#General Health#Mesoamericans#Aztec#The New World
Healthline

Magnesium and Ventricular Arrhythmias: Is There a Relationship?

Arrhythmias are heart conditions that happen when you have an erratic, or irregular, heartbeat. They can start in the atria or the ventricles, which are your heart’s upper and lower chambers, respectively. Arrhythmias can cause your heart to beat either too slow (bradycardia) or too fast (tachycardia). An arrhythmia...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
msn.com

Cholesterol: 25 foods to avoid

Slide 1 of 26: When you eat foods containing saturated fats and trans fats—both of which boost the amount of low-density cholesterol in your system—you run the risk of blocking the blood flow to your brain and heart as fatty deposits build up in your arteries. This increases the risk of coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke. Which 25 foods are best avoided to reduce these risks? Keep reading to find out…
HEALTH
Healthline

Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have

Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Medical News Today

Hypertension: DASH diet may be best to reduce heart attack risk

— or in other words, high blood pressure. A new simulated study has found that following a DASH diet may be the most effective lifestyle intervention to reduce cardiovascular disease in people with mild hypertension. The study found that this dietary change could prevent nearly 3,000 deaths in the U.S....
DIETS
Medical News Today

Walnuts linked to improved health, reduced risk of cardiovascular disease

Nuts, including walnuts, are generally considered part of a healthy diet because of their high levels of protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Researchers from the University of Minnesota found that people who consume walnuts have a better heart disease risk profile than those who do not eat walnuts. The research...
NUTRITION
Health Digest

When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?

High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Liver protein protects against stiff arteries in obesity and diabetes

New research identifies the importance of the protein adropin in preventing stiffness in the arteries of people with obesity and type 2 diabetes. The study is published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology. Arterial stiffness is a condition associated with aging and insulin resistance,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

Breath training may help reduce blood pressure by serving as a 'dumbbell for the diaphragm': New study

Strength training isn’t just for biceps. It may also provide support for the muscles that help us breathe to reduce blood pressure. A daily dose for six weeks of high-resistance inspiratory muscle strength training (IMST) reduced the systolic blood pressure by an average of nine millimeters of mercury, according to a new study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology.
WORKOUTS
Healthline

Is High Cholesterol a Life Threatening Condition?

High cholesterol, specifically high LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. As a result, high cholesterol can play a key role in life threatening conditions like heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol levels, however, can often be lowered through a combination of diet, exercise, and,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Diets rich in refined fiber may increase liver cancer risk in some individuals

Many people commonly consume fiber-enriched foods to promote weight loss and prevent chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer. However, in some individuals—particularly those with a silent vascular deformity—consumption of highly refined fiber may increase the risk of liver cancer, new research from The University of Toledo has found.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy