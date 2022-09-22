Regular Consumption Of White Chocolate Can Help In Lowering The Bad Cholesterol Level

Read full article on original website
CNBC
A cardiologist shares the 5 foods she eats to lower cholesterol—and keep her 'heart healthy'
As a cardiologist who has treated thousands of patients, one of the most common health concerns I come across is high cholesterol. But the solution doesn't always have to come from a pill, which can have side effects. The foods we eat play a major role in keeping those cholesterol...
Sweeteners linked to heart disease in new study
Academics have identified a possible link between artificial sweeteners and heart disease in a new study.Researchers said that food additives “should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar”.The new study, published in The BMJ, examined information on more than 100,000 adults from France.The authors, led by experts from the Sorbonne Paris Nord University, examined participants’ intake of sweeteners from all dietary sources including drinks, table top sweeteners, and dairy products and compared it to their risk of heart or circulatory diseases.The findings indicate that these food additives, consumed daily by millions of people and present in thousands...
Drinking at least 4 cups of certain teas may reduce type 2 diabetes risk, research finds
(CNN) — Drinking black, green or oolong tea might have more benefits than a little energy boost -- a certain amount could reduce risk of developing type 2 diabetes, new research has found. Drinking at least four cups of any of these teas per day has been linked with...
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
The Weather Channel
Artificial Sweeteners Found in Dietary Beverages Linked With Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases: Study
A new study has found a link between the consumption of artificial sweeteners, generally found in dietary beverages, and increased cardiovascular disease risk like stroke. Artificial sweeteners like aspartame, acesulfame potassium, and sucralose have emerged as alternatives to added sugar that enable the sweet taste but reduce the calorie content.
How to Lower Your Cholesterol Naturally
Changes focusing on what and how you eat, as well as your exercise habits, matter most
EatingWell
People Who Consume Artificial Sweeteners May Have a 9% Higher Risk for Heart Disease, New Research Suggests
The average American adult consumes 77 grams of sugar (a little more than 6 tablespoons) per day, according to the American Heart Association. Compare that to the AHA's recommended limits for added sugars …. Men: at most 36 grams, which equals 9 teaspoons or 150 calories, per day. Women: at...
msn.com
Diagnosed with high cholesterol? 4 dietary changes to make to lower it
Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
How High Cholesterol Can Affect Your Legs and Feet
High cholesterol can increase your risk of peripheral artery disease, causing symptoms to develop in your legs and feet.
Healthline
Magnesium and Ventricular Arrhythmias: Is There a Relationship?
Arrhythmias are heart conditions that happen when you have an erratic, or irregular, heartbeat. They can start in the atria or the ventricles, which are your heart’s upper and lower chambers, respectively. Arrhythmias can cause your heart to beat either too slow (bradycardia) or too fast (tachycardia). An arrhythmia...
msn.com
Cholesterol: 25 foods to avoid
Slide 1 of 26: When you eat foods containing saturated fats and trans fats—both of which boost the amount of low-density cholesterol in your system—you run the risk of blocking the blood flow to your brain and heart as fatty deposits build up in your arteries. This increases the risk of coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke. Which 25 foods are best avoided to reduce these risks? Keep reading to find out…
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
Medical News Today
Hypertension: DASH diet may be best to reduce heart attack risk
— or in other words, high blood pressure. A new simulated study has found that following a DASH diet may be the most effective lifestyle intervention to reduce cardiovascular disease in people with mild hypertension. The study found that this dietary change could prevent nearly 3,000 deaths in the U.S....
Medical News Today
Walnuts linked to improved health, reduced risk of cardiovascular disease
Nuts, including walnuts, are generally considered part of a healthy diet because of their high levels of protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Researchers from the University of Minnesota found that people who consume walnuts have a better heart disease risk profile than those who do not eat walnuts. The research...
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
The Weather Channel
'Night Owls' at Higher Risk for Type-2 Diabetes and Heart Disease Compared to 'Early Birds', Study Unveils
People who are 'night owls' could have a greater risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease than 'early birds' as a new study has found that our wake/sleep cycles cause metabolic differences and alter our body's preference for energy sources. The researchers found that those who stay up late...
MedicalXpress
Liver protein protects against stiff arteries in obesity and diabetes
New research identifies the importance of the protein adropin in preventing stiffness in the arteries of people with obesity and type 2 diabetes. The study is published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology. Arterial stiffness is a condition associated with aging and insulin resistance,...
Fox News
Breath training may help reduce blood pressure by serving as a 'dumbbell for the diaphragm': New study
Strength training isn’t just for biceps. It may also provide support for the muscles that help us breathe to reduce blood pressure. A daily dose for six weeks of high-resistance inspiratory muscle strength training (IMST) reduced the systolic blood pressure by an average of nine millimeters of mercury, according to a new study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology.
Healthline
Is High Cholesterol a Life Threatening Condition?
High cholesterol, specifically high LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. As a result, high cholesterol can play a key role in life threatening conditions like heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol levels, however, can often be lowered through a combination of diet, exercise, and,...
MedicalXpress
Diets rich in refined fiber may increase liver cancer risk in some individuals
Many people commonly consume fiber-enriched foods to promote weight loss and prevent chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer. However, in some individuals—particularly those with a silent vascular deformity—consumption of highly refined fiber may increase the risk of liver cancer, new research from The University of Toledo has found.
