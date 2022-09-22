Read full article on original website
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Mother Lode League Cross Country Meet No. 1 (9/21/22)
Cross country teams from the Mother Lode League competed in the first league meet of the season Sept. 21 at Wildcat Ranch in Sonora. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Calaveras Enterprise
Orlandi scores four times and Calaveras holds on to beat Galt 35-31
GALT – While the Calaveras High School football team was able to pick up its first victory of the 2022 season, the win didn’t come without some added worries and scoreboard watching. In Calaveras’ most impressive offensive showing of the year, the Red Hawks built a 35-6 lead...
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs fall to Wildcats in Mother Lode League battle
With a chance to tie the Sonora Wildcats for first place in the Mother Lode League standings, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs couldn’t get the job done. Bret Harte tried to battle back after dropping the first two sets and ended up winning the third set. However, the comeback was...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora High Adds New Members To Its Athletic Hall Of Fame
Sonora, CA — The Sonora High School Foundation is sharing the names and details of this year’s Athletic Hall of Fame honorees. A special ceremonial banquet will honor each new inductee on Saturday, October 22nd at the Sonora Elks Lodge. This year seven individuals will be inducted. Details about each of the individuals and their accomplishments are provided by the Foundation below. Ticket information and more details about the banquet event are after the biographies.
mymotherlode.com
Seasonal Closures Announced At New Melones
Angels Camp, CA — Time is limited to enjoy many of the recreational opportunities at New Melones Reservoir. Many of the areas will be closing, effective October 1st. The Bureau of Land Management reports that the campground closures in the Tuttletown Recreation Area will include the Acorn, Manzanita and Chamise. In addition, the Fiddleneck and Oak Knoll group camps will be closed. Meanwhile, the Lupine Day Use and Eagle Point Picnic Areas will remain open from sunrise to sunset.
Calaveras Enterprise
Angels Camp City Council mulls funds use, potential impacts of Measure A
The Angels Camp City Council engaged in a long discussion regarding the use of funds at the Sept. 20 meeting. During the pandemic, the City of Angels Camp applied for and received $946,360 in federal funding from the COVID-19 State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Grant according to the agenda item printout.
Who was Sonny Barger, the Hells Angels member whose funeral service is in Stockton
(KTXL) — A funeral will be held in Stockton this weekend for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, the founder of the Oakland Hells Angels chapter who passed away in June from cancer. Thousands of people are expected to ride to Stockton this weekend for the funeral service at the Stockton 99 Speedway. Born in Modesto and growing […]
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive preparation […]
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
Funeral for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger set for Stockton this weekend
(KRON) — The funeral service for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger will take place this weekend at a race track in Stockton. Ralph “Sonny” Barger was a founding member of the notorious Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957. Barger, who grew up in Oakland, died earlier this year at his home in Livermore. […]
San Joaquin County Sheriff warns of potential violence for upcoming Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
FRENCH CAMP, Calif. — San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow says the funeral for Hells Angels founder Ralph "Sonny" Barger has the potential for violence from thousands of attendees in Stockton. "I am bringing in substantial resources to protect the safety of the general public from the violence and...
CHP: Driver passing vehicle dies in head-on collision with Freightliner in Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a 2017 Ram pickup collided with a Freightliner along West Grayson Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened near Shiloh Road around 2:16 p.m. Thursday. Police said the driver of the Ram was heading...
KCRA.com
El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
'Jugging' | Stockton woman followed from bank and then robbed
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton woman became the latest victim of a crime called "Jugging." That's when someone follows another person to the bank, ATM or store and then robs them. "It happened so quick you could not only be robbed, you could mugged, you could be raped," the...
1 person dead after Modesto shooting
MODESTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a shooting in Modesto Thursday. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. The person has not been identified and there is no information about what led up to the shooting.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fact check: Did this Republican candidate for Congress vote to raise California’s gas tax?
Claim: San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti voted to raise health care costs, prescription drug prices and the gas tax, according to an advertisement paid for by opponent Rep. Josh Harder’s campaign. Rating: Out of context. The votes in the advertisement and corresponding website are fee revisions for San...
KCRA.com
1 killed, another in serious condition after shooting in Modesto. Suspect arrested
MODESTO, Calif. — One person was arrested Thursday after a person was found dead and another is in serious condition in the hospital following a shooting in Modesto, authorities said. Police responded around 11:55 a.m. about reports of a person shot in the area of McHenry and Orangeburg Avenues....
Calaveras Enterprise
Grandmother pleads guilty to child endangerment after death of 3-year-old
A San Andreas woman has pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment and was sentenced to 225 days in county jail after the drowning death of her 3-year-old grandson. The boy, Clifton Williams, was found dead in a neighbor’s swimming pool after wandering away from his home on May 16, 2018, while he was reportedly in the care of his grandmother, Darlene Williams, 54.
Calaveras Enterprise
Authorities investigating bludgeoning assault near Copperopolis gas station
An assault last week outside Cruisers gas station in Copperopolis is being investigated by authorities, though no arrests have been made. On Sept. 15 at around 4:30 p.m., a witness reported seeing "a group of what appeared to be juveniles" near the gas station at Feather Drive and Copper Cove Drive, and two of them appeared to be preparing to engage in a physical fight, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
