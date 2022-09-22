ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, CA

Orlandi scores four times and Calaveras holds on to beat Galt 35-31

GALT – While the Calaveras High School football team was able to pick up its first victory of the 2022 season, the win didn’t come without some added worries and scoreboard watching. In Calaveras’ most impressive offensive showing of the year, the Red Hawks built a 35-6 lead...
Bullfrogs fall to Wildcats in Mother Lode League battle

With a chance to tie the Sonora Wildcats for first place in the Mother Lode League standings, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs couldn’t get the job done. Bret Harte tried to battle back after dropping the first two sets and ended up winning the third set. However, the comeback was...
Sonora High Adds New Members To Its Athletic Hall Of Fame

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High School Foundation is sharing the names and details of this year’s Athletic Hall of Fame honorees. A special ceremonial banquet will honor each new inductee on Saturday, October 22nd at the Sonora Elks Lodge. This year seven individuals will be inducted. Details about each of the individuals and their accomplishments are provided by the Foundation below. Ticket information and more details about the banquet event are after the biographies.
Seasonal Closures Announced At New Melones

Angels Camp, CA — Time is limited to enjoy many of the recreational opportunities at New Melones Reservoir. Many of the areas will be closing, effective October 1st. The Bureau of Land Management reports that the campground closures in the Tuttletown Recreation Area will include the Acorn, Manzanita and Chamise. In addition, the Fiddleneck and Oak Knoll group camps will be closed. Meanwhile, the Lupine Day Use and Eagle Point Picnic Areas will remain open from sunrise to sunset.
Angels Camp City Council mulls funds use, potential impacts of Measure A

The Angels Camp City Council engaged in a long discussion regarding the use of funds at the Sept. 20 meeting. During the pandemic, the City of Angels Camp applied for and received $946,360 in federal funding from the COVID-19 State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Grant according to the agenda item printout.
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter.  Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive preparation […]
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
'Jugging' | Stockton woman followed from bank and then robbed

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton woman became the latest victim of a crime called "Jugging." That's when someone follows another person to the bank, ATM or store and then robs them. "It happened so quick you could not only be robbed, you could mugged, you could be raped," the...
1 person dead after Modesto shooting

MODESTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a shooting in Modesto Thursday. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. The person has not been identified and there is no information about what led up to the shooting.
Grandmother pleads guilty to child endangerment after death of 3-year-old

A San Andreas woman has pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment and was sentenced to 225 days in county jail after the drowning death of her 3-year-old grandson. The boy, Clifton Williams, was found dead in a neighbor’s swimming pool after wandering away from his home on May 16, 2018, while he was reportedly in the care of his grandmother, Darlene Williams, 54.
Authorities investigating bludgeoning assault near Copperopolis gas station

An assault last week outside Cruisers gas station in Copperopolis is being investigated by authorities, though no arrests have been made. On Sept. 15 at around 4:30 p.m., a witness reported seeing "a group of what appeared to be juveniles" near the gas station at Feather Drive and Copper Cove Drive, and two of them appeared to be preparing to engage in a physical fight, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
