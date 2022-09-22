Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Clarence ‘Gus’ Mathison
Clarence “Gus” Mathison, 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2022, at Ben Hur Health and Rehabilitation, Crawfordsville. He was born Oct. 26, 1926, at Anderson, Indiana. He served in the Merchant Marines during World War II and the U. S. Army during the Korean conflict. He worked as an auditor for General Motors, and he belonged to Fishers Point Church, as well as the Scottish Rite. He was an accomplished fisherman and roller skater.
Journal Review
Potential threat causes CHS lockdown
A report of a potential threat Friday afternoon at Crawfordsville High School caused the facility to lockdown its classrooms while law enforcement officers investigated. “This afternoon we were informed from multiple sources of a possible threat at CHS,” said Crawfordsville Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Bowling. The original report...
Journal Review
Meta comes to Crawfordsville
Business and community leaders and students from area high schools got the opportunity Thursday to experience the next generation in talent development and attraction. VisionThree (V3), an Indianapolis-based tech firm who is reimagining recruitment of talent through Virtual Reality (VR) and the metaverse, invited people to experience the technology for themselves.
Journal Review
Local Record: Sept. 24, 2022
• Public disturbance at Circle K, 1008 Darlington Ave. — 1:05 a.m. • Trespass in the 300 block of West Market Street — 12:21 p.m. • Public disturbance in the 1900 block of Lafayette Road — 3:06 p.m. • Trespass in the 2000 block of Traction Road...
Journal Review
New Hope gym hosting upcoming events
The new gymnasium at New Hope Christian Church continues to provide opportunities for the community. Here are a few exciting things coming up:. Youth Volleyball League- For ages 3rd-8th grade. The league will run from Oct. 24th-Dec. 17th and will consist of one practice per week (Mondays) and one game per week (Saturdays). There will be a place for all skill levels. Register by October 8th, by going to NewHopeSports.com or find the registration link on social media.
Journal Review
Christopher Ray Ford
Christopher Ray Ford, 43, left this world to be with his Lord at 2:27 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. He leaves behind four of the most precious gifts in his life, his two sons, Nathen and Nicolas, and two beautiful daughters, Natalie and Elizabeth; as well as grandson Jensen and soon-to-be granddaughter Ansley Ray.
Journal Review
Dale Eugene Cates
Dale Eugene Cates, 84, of Kingman went to be with his Lord and Savior on his 84th birthday, Sept. 20, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born Sept. 20, 1938, at Kingman, to the late Keith and Irene (Meade) Cates. Dale graduated from Kingman High School in 1956...
Journal Review
Robert ‘Bob’ Joseph Mason
Robert “Bob" Joseph Mason, 63, of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in his home, after a long battle with cancer. He was born July 8, 1959, at Crawfordsville, to Robert D. And Carolyn Spessard Mason. Bob graduated from North Montgomery High School in 1977 and received his...
Journal Review
Learn about Banned Books at CDPL
The Crawfordsville District Public Library would like to bring attention to books that have been banned, burned, challenged, or denied during international Banned Book Week, September 18-24. We will have several options on display for the whole month and information about why these books caused controversy. Throughout history, various groups...
Journal Review
Athenians defend county crown with shutout win on senior night
Crawfordsville boys soccer had plenty of reasons to celebrate on Wednesday as they hosted county rival North Montgomery. Not only did the Athenians down the Chargers 9-0, but it was also senior night for CHS who honored their five seniors in Yeison Cifuentes, Luis DeLeon, Andrew Jones, Shota Koyanagi, and Airton Schu. Not only did those five seniors celebrate a win, but the Athenians also captured the county title with the victory.
Journal Review
Chargers defense dominates Athenians in county win
CHS 0 0 0 7 — 7 NM 8 16 14 6 — 44 NM: Drew Norman 12 yd pass from Ross Dyson (Gage Galloway run); 3:52. Jarrod Kirsch 18 yd INT return (Austin Sulc run); 2:23. William Ramsey 55 kickoff return (Galloway run); 11:51. Galloway 4 yd...
Journal Review
Athenians down Mustangs in sweep
Crawfordsville and Fountain Central used Thursday’s non-conference volleyball match for entirely different reasons. The 3-0 win for the Athenians was the last of a back-to-back-to-back, and after a tough match Wednesday against Tri-West, they used the game to regroup. The Mustangs, with only one junior and not a single...
Journal Review
Mounties Stand 6-0 after homecoming win over Warriors
DAN: Sharp 21/112 TD, Soper 2/(-12), Wuest 2/(-11). SM: Chadd 14/195 TD, Woodall 30/145 2TD, Scott 2/3, Line 2/23, Team 2/(-4) Wuest 5/106 TD, Scrafton 6/91, Delano 1/9, Stoots 3/13, Adams 1/11, DiBenedetto 1/10, Tanksley 1/0, Fulwider 1/5, Collins 1/7. SM Brewer 1/42 TD. NEW MARKET – In a win...
